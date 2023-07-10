Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Too much is being made about where Erik Johnson’s skills are at age 35 in the wake of his free-agent signing with the Buffalo Sabres. While Johnson might not be the player he was a few years ago, the Sabres signed him to give them 14-15 minutes a night. Connor Clifton is the signing to eat up more minutes.

Johnson’s signing is about having a veteran in the room with recent Stanley Cup experience. He was part of Colorado’s 48-point team in 2016 and part of the Avs’ Cup winner in 2022, so he knows the road the Sabres are trying to travel. Included were some heartaches in the playoffs when the Avalanche finally started to reach the postseason.

The Sabres’ locker room culture in the era of Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart was far too toxic at times, with a top-down approach. It’s already different now with the change to the core, as multiple players have their say. Johnson will add yet another prominent voice and can bring his experience from Colorado with him.

“Our team mindset was we had to eliminate excuses and eliminate (bleep) and complaining, excuse my language,” Johnson said bluntly on his recent video call with Buffalo reporters. “I think we had a group that was maybe a little too selfish, at times, and we had to change the culture and just put the team first. Once we did that, I think everyone everyone was comfortable in their roles.”

And that included players cheating for offense. The Sabres probably did that a little too much last season, and will have to be better in that area this season. That should help their goaltending, as well.

“When your best players commit to the defensive side of the game, that’s when you really turn a corner,” Johnson said. “When Nathan MacKinnon and (Gabriel) Landeskog and (Mikko) Rantanen focused just as much on the defensive side as they did on the offensive side, that’s when we really turned the corner as a team.

“For guys like (Tage) Thompson, (Alex) Tuch and (Jeff) Skinner, I think they have such great offensive talents and they’re some of the best in the league. If we focus on the defensive side, maybe a little bit more, that’s when your team turns. And I’m not saying they don’t do that now, but what I really learned in Colorado is that happens when we put that emphasis on defense, because you’re always going to have your offense.”

Sabres coach Don Granato revealed in his chat Thursday following development camp that he had studied numerous NHL defensemen that the team could acquire and that Johnson and Clifton were his top two choices. Never underestimate how much impact Granato’s voice has with general manager Kevyn Adams, especially when it comes to players such as Clifton, who worked with Granato at the US National Development Team Program.

On Johnson, Granato said, “I think he’s going to be a great fit, will provide a lot of hockey insight, knowledge, wisdom. He’s walked the walk, whether it be a first overall pick of pressure, dealing with expectations, growth through an NHL career, to maturity and recently winning the Stanley Cup. So there’s so much to him.”

MacKinnon makes the money

Cap and salary figures have now been set for next season as the 2023-24 NHL calendar has taken hold. Colorado’s MacKinnon tops the charts, as he’ll be making an NHL-record $16 million, with a cap hit of $12.6 million.

It is the first year of MacKinnon’s eight-year, $100.8 million extension he signed in September 2022. MacKinnon has a whopping signing bonus of $15,725,000 and a salary of only $775,000 in the first two years of the deal.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid is next on the cap hit charts at $12.5 million, but is only tied for 17th in salary at $11 million. Next on the salary list after MacKinnon are Boston’s David Pastrnak ($13 million), New Jersey’s Dougie Hamilton ($12.6 million), and a trio at $12.5 million of Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Chicago’s Seth Jones (yikes to that deal) and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov.

The Sabres’ top salary for next season will be Skinner at $10 million, and his cap hit of $9 million also leads the team. Skinner is likely to get passed on both figures by the extension Rasmus Dahlin signs that will kick in for the 2024-25 season.

Park revels in OT winner vs. Sabres

Hall of Fame defenseman Brad Park, who spent most of the 1970s in the long shadow of Bobby Orr, turned 75 on Thursday. How was he celebrating? “I’m going to the town dump,” he joked in an interview with NHL.com from his summer home in Sebago, Maine. “It’s closed (July 4) for the holiday. So Thursday will be a big day.”

Park scored 213 goals during his career, and another 35 in the playoffs. His most memorable? Easy. Game 7 of the 1983 Adams Division finals against the Sabres in Boston Garden. In overtime. His shot blocked, the puck right back to Park. Shot II past a prone Bob Sauve ended Buffalo’s season.

Forty years later, Mike Ramsey still hasn’t turned toward Park inside the blueline to find the puck. As it turned out, Park never found it as a souvenir, either.

“I wish I had the puck, but I couldn’t get to it,” Park said last week. “I was on the bottom of the pile.”

Slovaks re-sign Craig Ramsay

How was Park’s OT goal in ‘83 set up? By Sabres Hall of Famer Craig Ramsay accidentally flipping the puck over the glass in his own zone before the days of a penalty. The faceoff, however, stayed in the Buffalo end, and the puck never left it.

As for Ramsay today, the 72-year-old recently signed a one-year extension to continue to coach the national team of Slovakia. Ramsay played for Buffalo from 1971-1985 and won a Stanley Cup as an assistant in Tampa Bay in 2004.

Ramsay will be working through the 2024 world championships under Slovak hockey president and former Sabres star Miroslav Satan. That event will be in the Czech Republic, and plenty of Slovaks will attend. Ramsay led the Slovaks to a bronze medal at last year’s Beijing Olympics.

Around development camp

Clarence Center native Gavin McCarthy (third round) said he was flattered to be part of the return in the Shane Wright trade from Kingston to Windsor, but is strongly committed to Boston University and won’t be joining fourth-round pick Ethan Miedema in the OHL.

Miedema called McCarthy from Kingston once he got settled in to talk about the city, and they talked more at development camp.

“For sure, it’s one of the biggest trades of last year, but I can’t look too much into it,” McCarthy said. “I had to focus on my season (at Muskegon of the USHL), and I’m still focused on BU.”

“Gavin is a really good player, someone that would be really impactful in our lineup to do a lot of things for us as a right-handed defenseman,” Kingston GM Kory Cooper said last week. “I understand he’s going to BU, and we knew that going into it. But if an (NHL) team would prefer him to maybe play a heavier workload of teams or the opportunity to play bigger minutes at the OHL level, we’re here. We respect whatever Gavin wants to do, but if it ever comes to fruition, we feel like we got another really great player in one trade.”

Goalie Scott Ratzlaff from Seattle (fifth round) didn’t get to play in the WHL playoffs. Starter Thomas Milic got all the starts, but Ratzlaff played in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January and was a standout. He stopped 24 of 25 shots and didn’t give up a goal to No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

Ratzlaff even stopped an attempted “Michigan” goal by Prince George’s Reily Heidt, who was drafted by Minnesota with the final pick of the second round. Heidt didn’t go high enough with the lacrosse move, and the puck lodged under Ratzlaff’s arm and ended atop his blocker.

Joked Ratzlaff here last week: “Thankfully, I stopped it, or it would have been all over TSN. They’d still be talking about it.”

Thursday’s 3-on-3 tournament was played with a hard buzzer to signify line changes every minute. In one instance, Stiven Sardarian (Round 3, 2021) had a breakaway, but the buzzer went to end the shift. The puck was dead and the crowd groaned. Sorry, kid.

German defenseman Norwin Panocha, Buffalo’s seventh-rounder, showed some nice skills that belied the round he was picked. Others noticed, too. Panocha was chosen 32nd overall by Chicoutimi of the Quebec League in the CHL Import Draft last week, giving him another option for next year or the future, as opposed to staying home in Europe.

Hawks keep Bedard & Co. off ice

The Sabres pulled back on development camp, cutting the number of days and sessions and telling players just off a long season to stay home. The Chicago Blackhawks went even further, holding no on-ice sessions in a year when they could have sold lots of tickets for them to see Bedard’s debut.

Bedard’s first week in the Windy City included a trip to Wrigley Field to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. The prospects also watched the game vs. the Guardians, took an architecture boat tour on the Chicago River, played ball hockey with the Jordan Boys and Girls Club established by Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and had some choice dining experiences.

“The food was even better than I thought,” Bedard said. “I knew it was going to be really good, but it was unreal. That was something I was really surprised by.”

Bedard cited steak and pasta at Gibson’s Italia as his choice. Might be out of this corner’s price range. When in Chicago, we’ll just stick with the deep dish at Giordano’s.

Around the boards

Another sign that NHL goalies are becoming like NFL running backs: For a second consecutive year, no goalies were taken in the first round of the draft. USHL netminder Michael Hrabal was the first one taken, by Arizona at No. 38 overall. That was one spot before the Sabres grabbed Swedish center Anton Wahlberg.

The Sabres drafted the top goalie last year, taking 6-foot-4 Finn Topias Leinonen in the second round at No. 41. The last two years mark the first time since 2014 and 2015 that no goalies have gone in the first round in consecutive years.

Hat tip to Daily Faceoff’s Mike Gould for this nugget: Jack Eichel’s Stanley Cup win means the players selected at No. 2 overall in 2010 (Tyler Seguin) 2011 (Gabriel Landeskog), 2012 (Ryan Murray) and 2015 (Eichel) have all won a title – after Edmonton had the No. 1 choice.

The Oilers’ picks have all come up empty. In order, they are Taylor Hall, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Nail Yakupov and Connor McDavid.

Speaking of Vegas, the Golden Knights hope they started a new tradition by having the Cup engraved before it starts on its summer tour of the players and coaches. There are 52 names on the Cup, including former Sabres Eichel, William Carrier and Brayden McNabb.

Vegas is the first team to have four goalies listed, with Adin Hill, Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick. Former Sabre Robin Lehner missed the entire season due to injury and does not get his name on the Cup.