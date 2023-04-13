Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was a sweet start, a sour middle and a fuzzy feeling to the finish of Fan Appreciation Night.

You want to take good feelings through the summer and all the way to October? It's hard to top the Sabres' 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

The morning and night was all about 41-year-old goalie Craig Anderson, who finally admitted after the win that he's calling it a career just as we've all presumed for months. The NHL's oldest player had his family on this week's road trip, and his two sons read the starting lineup in the locker room before the game. And after Casey Mittelstadt's game-winner in OT, Anderson's wife and two sons met him for a group hug by the Zamboni entrance as the crowd roared.

Anderson, who lives in Florida and has been away from his family much of the last two seasons, has nonetheless loved his time here.

"It's a great group. We're still young, we're still learning, we're still trying to figure out who we are as individuals, as well as players," Anderson said before the game. "What I saw this year was exponential growth. At the end of the day, it's about being around the guys. Everyone here is a close-knit group. That's something special to be a part of, and that's something that I can be proud to be part of."

The postgame scenes were epic, reminiscent of last year's Rick Jeanneret Night festivities. The Senators stayed on the ice to greet Anderson, their franchise's all-time goalie. There were big embraces with the training and equipment staff and former teammates such as Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson.

The Sabres mobbed Anderson after the goal multiple times and took a team picture with him. The crowd chanted "Andy, Andy." Very memorable, indeed.

"He's the best, he's a great guy," said Alex Tuch. "We connected right from Day One. I love playing with that guy, just being around him, and it was great. It was great to get a win for him in overtime against the Senators. It's a little bit of a storybook ending for him."

Prior to the game, Tuch became the third recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award, voted on by fans to recognize the Sabres player who best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency and dedication to the community.

After Tuch scored the overtime winner in the Sabres' scintillating New Year's Eve win in Boston, he was emotional when he was asked what the experience of being on the ice with the Sabres for a full year was like.

"I've had the best time of my life the last year," Tuch said. "It's been an absolute dream putting on this sweater each and every night. Just to be with this group of guys has been unbelievable, and I'm super excited for the future for this entire organization."

Tuch got a huge ovation when he was presented with the award prior to the game, and the team ran a video showing his outreach.

"Honestly, I thought any guy in this room could have won that award, because I thought everyone has not only made a step on the ice but off the ice, too," Tuch said. "I think we've tried to establish ourselves as guys that really care about the community because we do honestly care about the City of Buffalo, and the City of Buffalo has been really good to us. So any chance we get, we're trying to give back."

The Sabres went 10-1-1 at home this year wearing Tuch's favorite Goathead jerseys (meaning they were just 7-19-3 wearing anything else).

"How can you not think of Alex Tuch? And then you watch the video and you see the outreach into our community, and the enthusiasm for our community," coach Don Granato said. "Then you add on what he does on the ice? You put all those together, it's pretty unmatched.

"So I was very, very excited for him to win it, and I know it's nice to give an award where the player himself knows who the player is that the award is named after and can really identify with that. So I think it's awesome."

Until Tage Thompson tied the game early in the third period, it looked like Anderson was in danger of losing his finale on a terrible flub of a call that allowed Ottawa's Claude Giroux to score a richly undeserved goal to put the Sens up 3-2.

Remember how Hudson Fasching, the former Sabres forward, kneed in the winning goal in that crucial game on Long Island last month? The one called no goal on the ice and reversed by the NHL Situation Room to a game-winning goal?

Giroux clearly kicked in the go-ahead goal Thursday, obviously redirecting the puck in past Anderson with his left skate. But officials on the ice ruled it a goal, and the Situation Room somehow decided there wasn't a kicking motion.

Just imagine if the Sabres were still in the playoff race in Game 81 and that call went against them. You would have hoped Granato would have pitched far more of a fit behind the bench than he did.

When Mittelstadt got the game-winning goal – just as he did last April in the home finale on Jeanneret's final game – the Sabres sprinted to Anderson and the celebration was on. It ended just like it did on RJ Night, with a team picture.

"It's a perfect story. It's unbelievable," Anderson said. "You're kind of 'mind-numb' to it all. This really just happened. This is the way it's supposed to be. Things happen for a reason. This is the way it was supposed to play out. They get a point, we get a point. We win it in overtime. You couldn't ask for a better story."

Sure couldn't. By the way, what's the first name of one of Anderson's sons?

Levi. Seriously. A bright future for this franchise indeed.