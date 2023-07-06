Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Insider tip: Whenever there is a notable Buffalo Sabres event in LECOM Harborcenter, it is always worth a gander up to the suite on the bench side at the far end from the entrance. You never know which bigwig you might see.

(Forget about going over there and engaging anyone in chatter about the latest Sabres doings. It's roped off and always has security on standby).

That's where Kevyn Adams keeps a watchful eye on things. Every so often, Terry Pegula joins him. You might see the scouting staff, assistant GM Jason Karmanos or coach Don Granato. Dylan Cozens made a surprise appearance there at last year's development camp.

On an otherwise routine Thursday morning in July, with the temperatures outside heading to 90 degrees, who decided to stop by and take in some Sabres development camp scrimmage action?

Hey there, Sean McDermott.

The Buffalo Bills coach sat between Granato and Pegula, with the three often gesturing to the ice to talk about what they were seeing.

"That was a pleasant surprise. I didn't even realize he was coming," Granato said. "We all know how busy that (NFL) schedule is. So for him to take some time when he has some down time to come over to the ice rink is pretty special. Anytime you can sit and talk with him, converse on situations you go through with organizations, professional sports and athletes, it was a lot of fun."

No, Granato didn't specify Stefon Diggs came up when it came to "situations you go through with organizations."

As things stand, Granato seems to have fewer, ahem, concerns than McDermott. Development camp was a bit of a lovefest, and the team feels the free agent additions of Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton on defense significantly upgrade their depth on the back end.

Granato said after the tournament that it was "a bummer" that Jack Quinn will miss the start of the season with his Achilles injury, but the Sabres have plenty of replacements from within ready to go.

The loss of Quinn and what the Sabres might do in response won't ruin Granato's summer. These guys can't wait to get to training camp in September. They feel like the Bills, circa 2019, hoping to start the real breakthroughs.

McDermott, on the other hand, might be dealing with a national tempest later this month at St. John Fisher. Josh Allen blamed the media, of course, for blowing the Diggs situation out of proportion during an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast that was taped June 21 and released this week.

Never mind that it was the head coach who said he was "very concerned" in addressing Diggs' absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp. Diggs was on the field the next day, and McDermott said the absence had been excused, the situation was "resolved" and called Diggs "a very valuable member of this football team." We have yet to hear Diggs' version of events.

McDermott and Granato have built a relationship much like Adams and Brandon Beane have. The coaches text and McDermott watched warmup from the bench and addressed the Sabres before a game 15 months ago. The GMs often exchange notes on drafting, and Beane has chuckled with Adams over the task hockey administrators have in trying to project 18-year-olds who are three or four years away from the NHL.

Oh, if some walls would talk. Don Granato has a guest in the #Sabres suite during the 3-on-3 game as Sean McDermott joins Terry Pegula and Kevyn Adams. #Bills pic.twitter.com/KyAs4JYaZu — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) July 6, 2023

At this point, McDermott probably wouldn't mind having a few wide-eyed 18-year-olds to handle.

McDermott might not profess to knowing much about hockey, but it's easy to guess he saw the sick moves of first-round draft pick Zach Benson and was wowed just as much as anyone in the building Thursday morning. What a gnat Benson is. And those hands? Goodness.

"The bulk of our conversation was on (player projections)," Granato said. "It's all about that at the NHL level and NFL. Can these guys help you win? Yes, there's lots and lots of talented players. But the bottom line is: Do they help you win? These guys at this age, they're in the process of learning exactly what that means. It's a much longer process in the hockey realm."

If you did a vibe check on development camp, it was all smiles, all the time. Many players talked about the significance of their off-ice work here.

The Sabres give them programs to take home regarding their skills and their training, and take pride in the way they educate them in areas such as nutrition. There were bonding trips to Niagara Falls and the Buffalo Bisons' Independence Eve game at Sahlen Field.

We got our first look at Russians Nikita Novikov, Victor Neuchev and Stiven Sardarian. It's downright hilarious that the Sabres got Novikov with a sixth-round pick in 2021. Other teams either didn't want to deal with Russians or didn't think they could sign him. The Sabres did. He's 6-foot-4 with a keen nose for the puck. Get us to Amerks opening night.

As for Bills opening night Sept. 11 against the Jets, who knows what might go down by then? Still, that national media narrative of their championship window closing seems kind of overplayed. It's oddly ignored that the Bills had about 10 years of adversity strike them and their city in a span of about eight months, not the least of which was nearly seeing a teammate die on the field during a game on national television.

The Bills will be in the hunt. The problem remains that Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are there, too.

Like the Bills, the Sabres have huge dreams. And as for this week, what's a takeaway?

"How great the culture here is in Buffalo," said UConn-bound winger Jake Richard, a sixth-rounder last year who has taken great strides in 12 months. "Whether it's on the ice or off the ice, everyone's just a great person. Great development. What they have here is just really strong and it's really exciting to be a part of it.

"Like Kevyn Adams says, the guys that want to be here are the ones that they're going to have here, so what they're building is really cool to see."

McDermott got a full view of it Thursday. Lots of smiles all around. Had to be a nice respite for him. He'll be back in the throes of whatever is going on in Orchard Park soon enough.