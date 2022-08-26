'You've just got to keep moving': How UB's Shaun Dolac chased the dream of playing college football

The sure thing beckoned Shaun Dolac as he prepared to graduate from high school.

He had an offer of a full scholarship to play lacrosse at the University at Albany. He knew it would help his family, financially, and that he would reach a goal of becoming a college athlete.

Dolec could have followed the money and the security. But playing college lacrosse wasn’t Dolac’s dream, or the dream his father had for him.

Instead, he pursued playing Division I college football, an aspiration that had been fostered through a childhood of playing sports with a love for the game instilled in him by his late father, John.

“That was a very hard decision,” said Shaun Dolac, now in his third season as a linebacker on the University at Buffalo football team, which opens the season at noon Sept. 3 at Maryland. “I went to U. of Albany, took a visit down there, and I talked with the coach and everything. But in the back of my mind, I really wanted to just play football. I love the game of lacrosse, but I felt it was my destiny just to play football and to continue to play football.”

Dolac had to stay true to his own hopes. He took an indirect route to playing college football – a stop at a prep school for a postgraduate season, then accepting a spot as a preferred walk-on at UB. Even that wasn’t enough for Dolac, a 2019 West Seneca East graduate and the 2018 Buffalo News All-Western New York Player of the Year in football.

He still knew he had to show what kind of football player he was and how he could make an impact at UB, regardless if it was in a minor role on the Bulls’ special teams units, or as a linebacker who took on a significant role in the defensive scheme.

“He was an All-American in lacrosse, he could have gone to Albany but the fact was, he knew where his love was for football and he knew what he wanted to be,” said Dolac’s older brother, John. “And he knew he had to pursue that path of where he wanted to be.”

‘He coached me like I was a player’

Dolac is the youngest of six children – along with brothers John III and Ian, and sisters Deonna, Jessica and Bianca – and much of life in their household revolved around sports, whether it was playing football, baseball or lacrosse, or congregating around the television to watch NFL games.

Dolac’s father, John Jr., grew up in Lackawanna and played football at Lackawanna High School. He became a youth football coach, and coached his three sons.

“Their dad was a tough character, but he taught them about things,” said Dan Calderon, who was John Dolac’s best friend and former classmate at Lackawanna. “Sports was their life, and he was just so involved in their life, especially about sports. I guess he knew he didn’t want them to go the bad route. He introduced them to sports to keep them good. He was so intense when it came to his sons.”

Shaun Dolac recalls some of the life lessons that his dad taught him through sports.

“He gave us all these cues and pointers, on just how to keep going and to never give up,” Dolac said. “And, just, no matter where you are in life, just keep on pushing. He was a fun guy, and always wanted to have fun, and he always wanted to coach and to make the players better around him. He loved coaching and teaching football.

“Our relationship was up and down, like always, but it was a good relationship. We had good days and bad days, especially when we got on the field. He coached me like I was a player. It wasn’t anything soft. It was, I’ve got to do my job. If I don’t do my job, I’m going to get pulled out.”

A particular lesson Shaun learned was how to handle adversity and the need to keep moving forward, despite the obstacles in your way.

“You can’t stop your feet,” Dolac said. “You’ve just got to keep on moving, no matter what happened to you. Never giving up. That’s what he stands for, and that’s been my motive. Continue to go, whenever it seems dark or whenever it seems like I can’t get past something. Continue to put my head down and work.”

Another lesson was the value of humility.

“That was his biggest thing, just to stay humble,” Dolac said. “And I live by that, too.”

In February 2015, when Dolac was an eighth-grader, his father was diagnosed with stage-3 cancer of the esophagus, the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. He underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatment, and had his esophagus and part of his stomach removed.

According to the American Cancer Society, esophageal cancer makes up about 1% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States, and about 20% of patients survive at least five years after a diagnosis. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022, there have been more than 20,000 esophageal cancer cases diagnosed, and more than 16,000 deaths.

Dolac mother, Colleen, became head of the household as she took care of John over the course of nearly two years. John Dolac Jr. died Nov. 17, 2016, only a few weeks after Shaun’s sophomore season of football at East.

To process his grief – of his father deteriorating, of knowing that John Jr. could soon die – Shaun put all of his energy, his anger, his sadness into playing football that fall.

“Shaun had sports, and he had the support from the community, from his teammates and from his coaches and having that outlet that provided the focus for him, to take away from all the negative things happening in his life,” said Jim Maurino, the football coach at East. “That got him through all of that, playing football, playing lacrosse, working out and having that support.”

His older brother, John, though, challenged Shaun when it came to sports, academics and his future. After their father died, John asked his younger brother if he was ready to take being a student and an athlete seriously.

“He told me yes, right there,” he said. “He was 14 years old.”

Three years older than Shaun and the oldest of the three boys in the family, his brother John had the obligation to take the role his father once held.

“Me, personally, I wasn’t that good with my education, but I was very strict with his education,” John said. “I made sure to instill that in him and make sure he was a student first, and then work on the athletic stuff.”

‘There’s a lot of zigzagging you don’t see’

Dolac became one of Western New York’s top high school football players. A linebacker and a running back at East, he set single-season school records for rushing yards (1,997) and tackles (157) as a senior in the fall of 2018 when he was named player of the year. He was also the 2019 Tom Borrelli Award winner as the best senior boys lacrosse player in Western New York.

Instead of going to Albany to play lacrosse, he enrolled at Milford Academy, a prep school in New Berlin, where he hoped a post-graduate season of football would improve his chances of being recruited by a major college program.

“He wasn’t one to let things go by chance,” Maurino, the East football coach, said. “He researched things and met with everybody and listened to everybody. It’s an inexact science, and it comes down to kids and parents and the decisions they make. I think people from the outside always look in and think, ‘a kid plays in high school, gets recruited, goes to college.’ They think it’s a straight line, and it’s not. There’s a lot of zigzagging you don’t see.”

Milford Academy plays a schedule of primarily college junior-varsity teams and community college teams, and Dolac was a captain in his only season. He had 103 tackles (59 solo), 9.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

“He came here for football, to better his opportunities,” Milford coach Bill Chaplick said. “He was the best player in the region, and everybody knew him. People called me about him and he was just that quality. There wasn’t any better high school player in that area."

Dolac, Chaplick said, needed exposure.

But, he added, “It was always about him getting to playing I-A football, exactly where he is, right now.”

It wasn’t cheap, either. Calderon, though, said he offered to pay Dolac’s tuition for the semester he spent at Milford.

“I had money, and I just did it,” Calderon said. “I wasn’t broke or nothing, and that was out of respect for him and his dad.”

Calderon fulfilled a promise to his best friend. He recalled a conversation he had with Shaun’s father during the summer of 2016, as they sat on the porch of the Dolacs' home in West Seneca.

“He told me, ‘I am dying,’ ” Calderon recalled, through tears. “ ‘Please take care of my son.’ And I did. I took his sons and paid for gym memberships and everything. I loved their father like he was my brother.

“I miss their dad.”

‘Just do it all over again’

After a semester at Milford Academy, Dolac’s only football scholarship offer was from Bryant University, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Rhode Island. However, in the early weeks of the 2020 spring semester, right before the Covid-19 pandemic, he and Maurino visited UB.

Former Bulls coach Lance Leipold offered Dolac a spot as a preferred walk-on for the 2020 season, and Dolac had seven tackles in seven games as a freshman.

Four months after the season ended and less than three weeks after spring practices ended, Leipold accepted the job as Kansas’ head football coach.

“It was kind of a stunning moment when he left,” Dolac said. “The whole team was shocked. I was shocked. And then at that point, I was in a little pickle. I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

He could enter the transfer portal. Or he could stay at UB and hope he caught the eye of a new coaching staff. He asked his mother, Colleen, and his brother John what he should do.

“They said, ‘Just do it all over again,’ ” said Dolac, who is a criminology major. “ ‘You proved it to them once. You can prove it again.’ And that’s what I did. And I owed it to them, to stick by their word.”

In his first months as UB’s head coach, Maurice Linguist and his staff evaluated UB’s players as athletes and as individuals, their level of commitment to the program and to their own improvement.

“When you stood back and watched from afar, you saw a guy that just poured every ounce of energy into everything he did,” Linguist said of Dolac. “The passion he has for the game kind of pours out of him. When we put the pads on in August, it wasn’t just a hard-working guy, it was an actual good football player. A guy that could go make plays.”

Linguist’s staff started the season by putting Dolac on the kickoff unit, and he did so well that by the end of the season, he was playing on the kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return teams.

He showed an unusual aptitude for quickly learning UB’s defensive schemes and executed plays in practice.

“He’s a dependable person, and the more we give him, the more he shines,” Linguist said.

Even before all of that, during the first days of UB’s 2021 preseason practices, Linguist gave Dolac some good news: He’d earned a scholarship.

“Way back in August, we felt it was necessary to give him that scholarship, not just because he was a hard-working guy, but because this guy could actually play,” Linguist said. “You saw the leadership and how people gravitate towards him.”

Dolac broke into tears when the announcement was made. He hugged everyone around him. He thanked his teammates and his coaching staff. His teammates lifted him onto their shoulders.

Dolac pointed to the sky, a tribute to his father.

“It was just so unbelievable,” said Dolac, who emerged as one of the Bulls' leading linebackers in 2021, with 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games. “And the first thing I did after that was call my mom. I told her, and then I called my brothers and my sisters and I just told everybody else. It was very emotional.

“And it was a good day for me.”

His older brother, John, heard Shaun sobbing when he picked up the phone. He wondered what had gone wrong.

Nothing.

As he listened to Shaun explain the news, John thought of how his younger brother weighed the decision to pursue football instead of lacrosse in the spring of 2019.

He thought of what he told his younger brother when he decided to join the Bulls as a preferred walk-on in the spring of 2020.

“ ‘I know what kind of man you are, and how determined you are,’ ” John recalled saying to Shaun. “ ‘They’re going to reward you with a scholarship because they see what kind of player you are and the determination you have.’

“We all know how hard he’d worked for it, and how it was what he wanted and what he deserved, and that pure satisfaction I heard he had when he made that call, it had me in tears, too.”