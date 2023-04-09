Jay Wright’s flight wasn’t going to make it to Philadelphia in time for him to return home, and as the owner of two golden retrievers, the longtime Villanova men’s basketball coach had an innate feeling that Moses and Sunshine needed time to roam the backyard and take care of their personal puppy business.

But, Wright wondered, who could he trust to go to his house, unlock the doors and keep a close watch on Moses and Sunshine? He thought of the graduate assistant who had recently joined the program, an energetic 22-year-old from Babson College named George Halcovage III.

Halcovage raced over to Wright’s home and saw to it that Moses and Sunshine got their proper outdoor playtime. Halcovage had no luck when it came to corralling the dogs and returning them to the house, in tandem. Sunshine came back inside, but Moses was set on staying outside.

Exasperated, Halcovage called Wright and explained as much. Halcovage came clean about something else: “I’m not really a dog guy,” he told Wright.

Wright, though, didn’t hold it against Halcovage.

“I asked myself, ‘Who can I count on? Who can drop anything at any time? George can do it,’ ” Wright, now a college basketball analyst with CBS, recalled. “He was so loyal and hard-working.”

Halcovage was willing to do virtually anything for the betterment of the Wildcats. He was willing to learn, to do the menial tasks that came with climbing the administrative ladder of one of college basketball’s big-name programs.

“Going through every role, it wasn’t a quick ascension,” Halcovage told The Buffalo News. “It was understanding what the job is, and having empathy for guys in those roles, and understanding how I could also help lead guys in those roles, as I progressed and as I moved up.”

Those tasks fed into Halcovage’s dream of being a head coach.

His 15-year stay at Villanova – as a graduate assistant, as a video coordinator, as a director of basketball operations, as an assistant coach and as an associate head coach – concluded last week, when he accepted his first job as a head coach, at the University at Buffalo.

Now, he has a basketball laboratory where he can implement so much of what he learned at Villanova in order to craft his own program, whether the lessons came from cutting video, making travel arrangements, meeting with recruits or even unsuccessfully herding dogs.

“Coach Wright always told me, ‘For you to be the best head coach you can be, doing every job is the best path,’ ” Halcovage said. “And if you’re lucky enough to do that, and not a lot of guys are lucky – and I’m very thankful for that – but that’s the best chance for anybody to be lucky enough to have it, if you want to be a head coach. You’re going to know the insides and outs of how to run a program. The biggest key is when you get to be a head coach, not only do you have to coach a team, but you’ve got to run the program. You’ve got to represent the university and do it all, at the highest level.

“If you have all the experiences of how it works and you’ve actually done it and lived it, you know you’re going to have an advantage.”

Finding a love for coaching

Halcovage, 37, grew up in Pottsville, Pa., about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia. One of five children, he always found himself in the backyard, tossing a football with his siblings, or shooting a ball at a basketball playset.

“My mom said that when I was a kid, I didn’t do much, other than that there was that playset, a basketball set and I’d shoot it and tell somebody, ‘Go get the ball!,’ and I did that, over and over,” Halcovage said.

His brother, Chris, is 5½ years younger than him, and when he was old enough to understand simple concepts of sports, Halcovage became an in-house instructor.

“I taught him everything, and I was really detailed,” Halcovage said. “I wanted him to be great. He became a great high school athlete and was a walk-on with the Villanova football team, and my want to coach, the foundation of it was then, and all those times my brother and I were out in the driveway and I was telling him how to shoot a basketball properly, working on his technique.”

He was no more than a teenager when he realized he loved instructing and organizing. He also found himself evaluating his own capabilities as an athlete at Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. He’d return home after basketball games and he and his father would watch videos of his games, break down the plays and discuss what they saw on film and where Halcovage could improve.

At Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., injuries kept Halcovage out of the Beavers’ men’s basketball lineup in his freshman and sophomore years in 2006-07 and 2007-08. He still was around the basketball team, and he began to notice nuances in the game.

Babson coach Stephen Brennan remembers the team bussing from Springfield, Mass., to Babson’s campus after a loss on a Saturday. As the team exited the charter bus, Halcovage peppered him with questions about the game, and his own observations. Brennan noticed Halcovage’s eye for detail in his constant chatter.

Halcovage, in turn, noticed how Brennan internalized a loss.

“Coach, I didn’t realize you took it so hard,” Halcovage told Brennan.

“Yeah,” Brennan told the 5-foot-9 guard. “This is what I do.”

When Halcovage got into the lineup as a junior and as a senior, he earned it on the basis of his work. He wasn’t the greatest scorer. He didn’t thread no-look passes or out-jump opponents for rebounds. His senior year, he earned points for ball pursuit, taking charges, diving on the floor.

Whoever won the effort stats earned a spot in Babson’s starting lineup. Halcovage started 10 of Babson’s 21 games as a senior.

He also saw a definite path open for him: Coaching.

“It was being able to talk to those guys about coaching, and to understand what it was, and I found that’s really what my passion was going to be,” Halcovage said.

He worked at basketball camps at Villanova when he was home for the summer; his uncle, Marty McCarthy, played at Villanova from 1991-93, and Halcovage caught the attention of Jason Donnelly, a Villanova assistant and director of basketball operations who is now the athletic director at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. Donnelly encouraged him to apply for an opening at Villanova for a graduate assistantship.

15 years at Villanova

Brennan, Halcovage’s basketball coach at Babson College, labeled Halcovage’s first two seasons at Villanova as a graduate assistant an “apprenticeship.”

“As a graduate assistant, he was washing Jay Wright’s car, he was driving to the Jersey Shore, he was running errands,” Brennan said. “No task is too small in that role. You’re not coming off a scholarship, and you’re learning everything. His apprenticeship is what has put him in a solid position to take his first head coaching job.”

Halcovage was a graduate assistant from 2008-10, then became Villanova’s video coordinator in 2010, and became its director of basketball operations until he was named an assistant coach in 2017.

In the fall of 2008, Halcovage shared an office with Kyle Neptune, who had just joined Villanova’s staff as a video coordinator. They spent just about every day together. Some days they agreed on everything. There were also disagreements, and they found they each had a high level of respect for the passion each had for basketball.

Neptune left Villanova in 2010 to join Joe Mihalich’s staff at Niagara as an assistant, and when he returned to Villanova as an assistant in 2013, he saw how Halcovage gained confidence, perspective, more responsibility and a sense of resourcefulness.

At Villanova, Halcovage met with NBA coaches during the offseason and brought concepts back to the program; Wright credits the evolution of Villanova’s pick-and-roll offense to Halcovage’s creativity, and the adjustments Halcovage suggested from NBA coaches and personnel.

Also, Halcovage spent 15 years with one program, a rarity in a profession that’s defined by transiency, at best, and instability, at worst. But, Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson said, the way Wright built the program at Villanova is a meritocracy of sorts.

“You have to earn your way up,” Jackson said.

During the 2015-16 school year, Jackson worked directly with Halcovage, who was the director of basketball operations at the time, and saw how he organized and orchestrated so many facets of Villanova basketball’s operations, from its travel arrangements to team meals and scheduling coordination, even how he worked with donors, with the NCAA and inside the program.

“He was brilliant, sharp, articulate and very well-organized,” Jackson said. “At the core, in all the roles, he’s as competitive a person as I have ever been around. He approaches everything with a competitor’s mindset.”

Halcovage was promoted to associate head coach in April 2021. A year later, Wright retired, after 21 seasons as Villanova’s head coach, and Neptune was hired.

“I would have had an opportunity at it, but Kyle was gone for a year and had head coaching experience (at Fordham in 2021-22),” Halcovage said. “We were able to keep the whole team together, so I think I would have had an opportunity if Kyle didn’t work out (as a hire). But they knew they wanted to bring Kyle in, he had the head coaching experience, and we had great success and continuity.”

The want to be a head coach was one that Halcovage harbored since he first got to Villanova in the summer of 2008. He knew he was ready in 2022, and if a great opportunity arose last year, he was ready to go. Still, he believes the work he did with Neptune this season will feed into his learning curve as a head coach at UB.

“He has done literally everything,” Neptune said. “He has a unique perspective on how to run a high-level program. He was a huge piece of a lot of our success.”

Arriving in Western New York

Halcovage interviewed the week of March 27 at UB, and had dinner on a Tuesday night with UB athletic director Mark Alnutt at Hutch’s, an upscale restaurant on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo that’s traditionally popular with the movers and shakers in town, including executives from the Buffalo Bills.

Alnutt sat at the table with his wife, Kate, with Halcovage and with Halcovage’s wife, Lizzy, and during that meal, he considered how Halcovage’s coaching path mirrored his own path in athletic administration.

Alnutt worked in the athletic department at the University of Missouri, his alma mater, for 14 years, and held various administrative roles, including graduate assistant, director of football operations, administrative liaison for athletic programs and oversight of facility project master planning, and senior associate athletic director.

“I know, very similarly, what that means and what you need to prepare for and how you support it and that because again, it is the first time,” Alnutt said. “Even though you've seen it, you're in basketball, you sit next to the head coach, and at Missouri, my office was right next to to our AD. But having a similar career path and just understanding, too, that he'd been prepared as I was prepared and being ready to take the next step, it definitely resonated with me.”

Now, Halcovage will have to make quick headway into his first head coaching job.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Villanova, so expect him to strategize on how UB can make headway into name, image and likeness for its athletes.

The strategies he took from NBA teams and implemented at Villanova, with Wright’s oversight, he can directly do that at UB.

He’ll know how to handle the highs and lows and the ebbs and flows of a season and of a program’s culture. For 13 of Halcovage’s 15 seasons at Villanova, the Wildcats were above .500, made the NCAA Tournament 12 times, won national championships in 2016 and 2018. He also learned how to manage a plummet; Villanova went 17-17 this year, including 10-10 in the Big East Conference, and made the National Invitation Tournament, not the NCAA Tournament.

There might be a graduate assistant whom he hands off menial yet character-building tasks to, as well.

The key for Halcovage, Neptune said, is not to get overwhelmed in the process.

“People can recognize when someone is ready for that role,” Neptune said. “One of the great skills of that role is to be able to handle all that’s thrown at you. There’s nothing you can do, other than go through it. He’s very prepared to go through it.

"There’s no manual that says, ‘This is exactly what you have to do,’ but if you’re a person like him, who is extremely motivated, intelligent and making a lot of decisions, he will go through it.”