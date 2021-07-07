Without Covid-19 restrictions, UB men's basketball builds bonds in offseason

Nearly a year ago, Keishawn Brewton arrived at the University at Buffalo campus, but he couldn’t immediately meet his new teammates on the men’s basketball team.
The United States and much of the world was in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted so much of how society operated – college basketball programs included.
Instead of planning to meet teammates for lunch or to go off campus for a haircut, Brewton, a guard for the Bulls, had to quarantine after he arrived from South Carolina in late July 2020. He wasn’t the only player who had to sequester himself for two weeks. UB’s 2020-21 roster included players from Florida, Georgia and Wisconsin, all of whom were required to quarantine for 14 days.
As a result, the Bulls limited their initial meetings to video conferences, and when coaches stopped by their dorms and off-campus housing, the players couldn’t even come out to say hello. When the players re-congregated, they worked in small groups. They had to follow medical protocols, including wearing masks and assigning one basketball to each player during offseason workouts.
“Last year, it was practice, go straight to your rooms and be in pods, pods A, B and C,” said Brewton, who transferred from Coastal Carolina. “And we had to stick to that.”
A year later, things have changed. More people are being vaccinated. Businesses are returning to full operations and full capacity. Restrictions are being dropped as positive case rates and death rates related to Covid-19 complications continue to decline. In the last two weeks, the Bulls have been able to practice together, eat together and participate in team-building activities off the court. The Bulls traveled to Ellicottville last weekend for a team retreat, which included ropes courses and hiking. On Thursday, they practiced for an hour, then went to a local escape room for a problem-solving team activity.
“It felt good to get back in one day, and get to work the next day,” Brewton said. “Last year, we had to come in, get tested, quarantine. Pretty much everyone’s got the vaccine, so it’s back to normal. It felt good.”
The Bulls and other college basketball teams have been able to have offseason workouts, free of quarantines, restrictions and testing. That comes to the relief of many of the players, who see the offseason as a period that’s vital to team bonding.
“We’re kind of back to normal things,” forward Jeenathan Williams said. “We’re back to our routine, we’re back to our schedule. Last year was tough, because there were so many ‘unsureties.’ We thought we’d come back in July and then it was pushed back to August. It was all new for us, following Covid protocols.
“It’s fun being back. You get to do things with the team, you get to know the guys a little better and you get to hang around each other a little more. It’s about building that team chemistry, so you can come out and have a good year.”
Building that chemistry in the offseason is one of the overlooked but more valuable parts of creating the team dynamic. It can’t easily be done when you’re talking to a teammate through a screen.
“The team-building aspect is huge, because we can be vulnerable with each other,” center David Skogman said. “Through vulnerability, our relationships grow, because we can talk to each other. What makes teams great, too, is when you can have tough conversations with each other, and you don’t let stuff go under the radar.”
That chemistry, Brewton said, impacts the season. Many of the Bulls don’t think they found their rhythm as a team until later in the season, when they won 10 of 11 regular-season and Mid-American Conference Tournament games, before losing to Ohio in the MAC championship game in March.
“We didn’t have that much team bonding in the beginning of the year, so we kind of broke at the end,” Brewton said. “We didn’t stay together because we didn’t have that team bond. This year, the time we have is really going to help us in March, when we need it the most.”
As UB coach Jim Whitesell watched practices last week, he considered how much has changed in the last 15 months, and how much UB has had to adapt.
“It was Aug. 10 of last year, and I remember bringing the guys back,” Whitesell said. “I remember how crazy that was, and none of us really knew all the correct things to do. It was all trial and error. Putting a kid in a quarantine situation, as soon as you arrive on campus, was a mentally hard thing to do."
Whitesell conceded his staff and his players even wondered if they would have a season. When they did, it started at the end of November, and the Bulls played all their home games inside an empty Alumni Arena. After the Syracuse game last December, they were hit with a Covid-19 outbreak and had to quarantine in Western New York over the Christmas holiday break.
“It was un-normal,” Brewton said. “We usually spend Christmas with our families. Last year, after the Syracuse game, we went right into quarantine. It was pretty crazy.”
Whitesell hopes that last summer – and last season – is well behind the Bulls, and behind college basketball.
“That was a year I’ll never forget,” Whitesell said. “To say it was mentally challenging would be on one hand, but we’re also grateful, on the other hand, to be able to perform and to be able to be involved in school, in some capacity for those guys. Now, their appreciation is much higher than what it was, because we’re not taking things for granted.”