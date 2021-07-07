Without Covid-19 restrictions, UB men's basketball builds bonds in offseason

“It felt good to get back in one day, and get to work the next day,” Brewton said. “Last year, we had to come in, get tested, quarantine. Pretty much everyone’s got the vaccine, so it’s back to normal. It felt good.”

The Bulls and other college basketball teams have been able to have offseason workouts, free of quarantines, restrictions and testing. That comes to the relief of many of the players, who see the offseason as a period that’s vital to team bonding.

“We’re kind of back to normal things,” forward Jeenathan Williams said. “We’re back to our routine, we’re back to our schedule. Last year was tough, because there were so many ‘unsureties.’ We thought we’d come back in July and then it was pushed back to August. It was all new for us, following Covid protocols.

“It’s fun being back. You get to do things with the team, you get to know the guys a little better and you get to hang around each other a little more. It’s about building that team chemistry, so you can come out and have a good year.”

Building that chemistry in the offseason is one of the overlooked but more valuable parts of creating the team dynamic. It can’t easily be done when you’re talking to a teammate through a screen.