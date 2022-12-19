With on-court proposal, UB women's basketball coach Becky Burke gets engaged

It looks like there will be wedding bells in the future for the University at Buffalo women's basketball program and for first-year coach Becky Burke.

Burke shared the good news Monday night on her social media accounts, that she and her partner, Savannah Lesesne, have gotten engaged to be married.

The engagement came in true basketball-season fashion, as Burke popped the question to Lesesne during practice Monday, with members of the UB women's basketball team and the coaching staff surrounding them at center court at Alumni Arena.

Burke shared photos of her proposal on her social media accounts Monday night. On Twitter, she posted photos of her and Lesesne in an embrace, with the words, "Life Update" and a heart emoji.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of her on one knee in proposal, along with her and Lesesne hugging in celebration.

"Forever? @savannahlesesne," Burke wrote on Instagram. "DON’T WAKE ME UP."

Burke and Lesesne celebrated their impending nuptials Monday night – a date has yet to be set, Burke told the News – but Burke and the Bulls (3-4) head right back to the basketball grind when they host Bucknell at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls will tip off with the Bison on the same center court that's become life-changing for Burke in recent months. UB introduced Burke as its women's basketball coach in April at Alumni Arena, and then she earned the first ring in her eight-month term as coach of the Bulls when she asked Lesesne for her hand in marriage in the building.

The Bulls have won their last two games. Make Monday a third win in a row for Burke and Lesesne.