With his home country of Ukraine at war, George Maslennikov finds a haven with Canisius basketball

George Maslennikov thought he would grow up to be a race car driver. Basketball was of little interest to him as he grew up in Ukraine.

Before he came to the United States in 2015, the highest level he’d played in the sport was in school in Europe, where basketball was offered in physical education classes. He had no idea of the popularity of college basketball in the United States, and his first experience with organized basketball was in Atlanta, when he enrolled at a Catholic preparatory school as an exchange student.

Maslennikov’s dreams of being a competitive driver turned a corner to playing college basketball.

“I was out there, playing, but it was more like, I was just entertained by doing physical activities,” Maslennikov said. “I thought the NCAA was like some kind of college, and I came here and learned what college basketball is. I didn’t really start playing seriously until I moved here. I would play, but it was more for entertainment. I never viewed it as a serious matter.

“I just never thought I was going to be a basketball player. I just never thought about it. I didn’t have a single thought in my mind when I came to the U.S. I knew none of that stuff.”

Maslennikov begins his third season with the Canisius men’s basketball team, which opens the season at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Youngstown State at Koessler Athletic Center. The fifth-year senior’s return to the Golden Griffins was fortunate.

Almost any other year, Maslennikov’s eligibility would have expired, as he had already played four seasons of college basketball at the Division I and junior-college levels. However, the NCAA’s Division I Council in October 2020 granted all athletes in winter sports in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility, which allowed Maslennikov to stay at Canisius for this season.

The timing was fortuitous, given the state of his home country. Russia escalated its invasion of Ukraine eight months ago, as Canisius’ 2021-22 season was in its final weeks, and as Maslennikov was completing his bachelor’s degree in marketing. Had he not had an extra year of eligibility, he would have tried to find somewhere to play basketball overseas, but he likely would not have returned to Ukraine after graduating from Canisius.

Being a basketball nomad for the past few years doesn’t bother him, but that extra year of eligibility gave Maslennikov certainty about his immediate future.

“I have another year to play college basketball, and to get my master’s, so why wouldn’t I use this extra year?” said Maslennikov, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward who is pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration. “You never know when you will need it.”

The path to Canisius

Maslennikov took a circuitous route to Canisius, only a few years after he played his first organized basketball game, while learning to speak English as a high school student at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta.

As a senior at Holy Spirit Prep, he averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots per game, and joined DePaul’s roster as a freshman in 2018-19. He left DePaul after a season and went to Saddleback Junior College in Mission Viejo, Calif., where he averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25 games in 2019-20.

Even then, he was injured for part of the season, but Griffs coach Reggie Witherspoon got a tip from a friend who was a junior-college coach in southern California about a rangy Ukrainian forward with a level of raw talent that his coaching staff could cultivate.

When Maslennikov arrived in Buffalo in June of 2020, it wasn’t the typical Western New York summer of festivals or outdoor concerts. Local and regional health guidelines cut down routine face-to-face engagement, as the region was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He knew no one in Western New York. He didn’t initially meet his teammates or coaches face-to-face because, as a new transplant, he had to quarantine in the Canisius dormitories for 14 days.

“He’s just here, knowing nobody,” Witherspoon said. “It speaks to a little bit of a difference between him being in Europe and not seeing that as, ‘Wait a minute, stop.’ He saw it as, ‘I'll find my way there.’ There's nobody on campus. We all remember, nobody was around, it was empty. He was in a room by himself, and not a lot of people would have been able to handle that. Between Covid-19 and the invasion (of Ukraine by Russia), he’s gone through a lot. But he’s here, and he’s personable enough that when he meets people, he’s able to get to know them. And that’s gotten him through.”

Maslennikov’s first season at Canisius was a struggle for the Griffs, who played only 13 games due to Covid-19 stoppages during the season. Maslennikov said he was out of shape when he got to Canisius, and he had to learn how to keep his composure during that roller-coaster season.

That helped him develop a pragmatic mindset.

“This is how I see it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you had a great or bad game. By the end of the day, yesterday, it doesn’t matter. Whatever happens today, that’s what matters the most. I’m trying to improve what’s important today. I’m trying to work on today. Tomorrow’s not here. Yesterday is gone.”

Emil Bandriwsky, president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo, has gotten to know Maslennikov, who became a member of the cultural center. Maslennikov, he said, volunteered this summer at Dnipro, whether it was scraping paint off the walls, changing lightbulbs or repainting the facility.

Bandriwsky uses a Ukrainian term to describe Maslennikov's personality:

Probivniy.

Roughly translated, the word means to push back, to persevere, to be forceful and enthusiastic. Bandriwsky believes the term embodies the ethos of the Ukrainian culture.

"Personality-wise, he’s upbeat, and you can see he’s enthusiastic," Bandriwsky said. "He’s not afraid. He’s able to be resourceful and self-reliant. He’s able to keep moving forward. He’s not going to give up or fold up his tent."

A fresh start, and then a jolt

The 2021-22 season was a fresh start for the Griffs and for Maslennikov. He shed weight between seasons and came off the bench to average 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 25 games.

Russia escalated its invasion at the end of February in an attempt to thwart the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, for Russia to reclaim territory, take away Ukraine's independence as a country and to unseat a government that is aligned with the West under president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

When Maslennikov got word of the invasion late last season – Bandriwsky, who is Ukrainian and a Buffalo native, labels it a "genocidal war" – he couldn’t go home, as he would have to enter military service.

He stayed in contact with his mother, Tetyanna, who lived in his hometown of Odessa, a port city in southern Ukraine on the northwest coast of the Black Sea. His father, Vadim, is a sailor who was on a ship off the coast of Spain at the time of the invasion.

Tetyanna left Odessa for Poland. According to a United Nations database, more than 7.5 million people have left Ukraine for other parts of Europe.

“She didn’t leave for a couple weeks,” Maslennikov said. “They kind of forced her to leave. She left on a train, and Poland is west of Ukraine, so she got on a train, went to a very western city (in Ukraine), got off the train and went to the border. At that moment, the border was open and there was a lot of people passing through, so she was traveling for maybe two, two-and-a-half days. She didn’t stop. She was on a train. She would send me pictures of people just standing up, and it was so packed that people were standing in the hallways, there was no place to sit.”

His mother now lives in Pila, a city in northwest Poland that is about halfway between Poland's capital of Warsaw and Germany's capital of Berlin. Maslennikov spent a week with his mother in Poland.

“My mom knew I was coming, but I wanted to surprise her,” he said. “But it was cool to see my mother. It was just weird because it was the first time I’d met one of my parents on neutral grounds, if that makes sense. They didn’t come here, and I didn’t come home, so it was kind of weird. But it was amazing."

Maslennikov speaks in matter-of-fact terms about the conflict in Ukraine. On Oct. 10, Russia attacked military and energy facilities in 14 regions of the country, including the capital city of Kyiv.

“What’s going on back home, it’s gotten kind of worse,” he said. “Ukrainian troops are trying to invade Russia, but they’re not even trying to invade. They’re trying to hit on spots where they can crash the economy. A lot of my family members live in Russia, and I was born in Crimea, which is part of Russia and was taken over in 2014, I believe.

“A lot of them are trying to move to different places. That peninsula (Crimea) has a lot of value to the Russians. They just hit the bridge a couple weeks ago and destroyed it, and hit oil pipelines, as well. It’s nothing to be feared of, but you don’t want to live in constant fear and aggression.”

But he also speaks with some relief when discussing his mother’s departure from Odessa. His mother’s safety was paramount. Their home and their possessions were ultimately just things.

“When she was home, I would call her and we would talk,” Maslennikov said. “Nothing major would have happened, but you still think about it, for some period of time. Even though I would never think about something bad, or whether or not negative things were going to happen. I just told her, ‘Just leave. I don’t care about it. You shouldn’t care about the things, the physical things.’ ”

Then, Maslennikov chose to stay at Canisius.

What’s projected for Maslennikov this season

With one more season of playing college basketball, Maslennikov can strengthen his role on the Griffs. In his first two seasons, he came off the bench as an inside player, but Witherspoon projects Maslennikov growing into that role.

“He hasn't been seasoned, meaning that he hasn't played a lot of minutes, and it's going take him a little bit of time to get used to that,” Witherspoon said. “It’s the ‘I'm being depended on to play a lot of minutes in every game, even on a bad day.’ So, as that grows and develops, his role will probably grow and develop. The first step for him is, ‘Okay, I'm going out here knowing that I'm going to be playing a lot, so I’ve got to pay attention to every little detail.’ That's something new for him. He's been capable of that. But this will be it, and that's why it's important that he stayed.”

But at a time when his home country is in upheaval, Maslennikov is right where he needs to be.

“(Witherspoon) wants me to be one of the leaders of this team,” Maslennikov said. “When you’re at a last chance in school, you’re just trying to do everything to win. I do care about my role, but I don’t because at the end of the day, I’m trying to win, and any role on this team matters. Big role, small role. There’s still a role to play.”