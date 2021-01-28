With flurry of games getting postponed, how 4 Big Four schools are dealing with details

Weekend series initially made planning for travel easier, as opposed to single games on separate days of the week.

“We didn’t have anything set in stone because we kind of knew nothing was really locked in,” said Austin Buschang, a graduate assistant manager with the Canisius men’s basketball team. “We knew that one thing could change, and that there would be a good chance that more things might get changed, when we saw more leagues reformatting their schedules. We thought, ‘This would make sense logistically, if this happens.’ ”

As the season has progressed, every Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball team has been impacted by cancellations and postponements, whether it’s due to a pause following Covid-19 positive tests among its Tier 1 personnel or because another program has had to pause.

Either way, time is of the essence when it comes to changing travel plans.

“You can never wait until the last minute,” said Carter Caplan, the women’s basketball DOBO at Niagara. “I’ve been in contact with every single hotel we have booked, and every hotel we’ve had to cancel reservations at, we’re in the process of signing new contracts with them. I tell them, ‘Here’s what our plans are now, and those can change.’