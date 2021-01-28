With flurry of games getting postponed, how 4 Big Four schools are dealing with details

When Tom Fox learned that the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team paused activities in mid-December due to positive Covid-19 tests in its program, the first thing he did was pick up his cellphone.
His first call was to UB athletic trainer Andy Bliz to find out how long Covid-19 protocols lasted before the program could resume activities. His second call was to UB coach Jim Whitesell to apprise him of how the program would be impacted. His third call was to a hotel in Morgantown, W.Va., where UB was planning to stay for its nonconference game at West Virginia, to cancel a reservation.
Fox then called the bus company to cancel the trip to Morgantown. At some point, he sent a text message to Matt Pappano, his counterpart at St. Bonaventure, to let him know that the game scheduled for Dec. 22 against the Bonnies was canceled.
“Anyone whom I could think of, that was my immediate call,” Fox said. “I had to get all of our cancellations sorted out, straightaway.”
Fox had to do it again last week after UB’s Mid-American Conference game scheduled for Jan. 23 at Northern Illinois was postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing among Tier 1 personnel in the Huskies' program. Then, on Tuesday, UB learned about a half-hour before tipoff that its game against Central Michigan at Alumni Arena had been postponed due to Covid complications in the Chippewas' program.
The ability to pivot has become a haphazard yet necessary action this season for Fox and directors of basketball operations at college programs across the country.
Games and travel plans can be canceled due to a positive test among a program’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, medical personnel, equipment staff and officials. A positive Covid-19 test can kick off a chain reaction in which a director of basketball operations – known in the sport’s conversation as a DOBO – has to change a laundry list of plans.
“This year, you just have to stay calm and not get too worked up about a specific situation,” said Pappano, who is in his 13th season as Bona’s DOBO. “You find out something, take a pause for a moment, evaluate everything that is going on and do your best to make sure everything is in order.”
Flexibility is key
Pappano is the lead administrator for the Bonnies' men’s basketball program. He coordinates Bona’s game schedule, makes travel arrangements and negotiates contracts with hotels, bus companies, airlines and caterers for when the Bonnies travel for road games.
“Anything that is not related to on-the-court coaching and going out on the road recruiting, that falls under my umbrella,” Pappano said.
Each Division I college basketball program has a director of basketball operations, or an individual who handles those responsibilities. In a normal season, almost all of the travel, transportation, lodging and meals for road games is finalized between September and October. But the pandemic shook up almost every college basketball schedule, even before the season, as nonconference games were canceled and rescheduled. Travel plans weren't finalized until closer to the start of the season.
“It was one of the most stressful things I had to deal with,” Fox, the UB DOBO, said. “In March, we were assembling a schedule, at the time, like a season was going to operate as normal. With Covid, we had to change that entire schedule and start over fresh. When the NCAA pushed back the start of the season (to Nov. 25), that changed even more games, and it felt like from April to October, I was on the phone nonstop, trying to get schedules.”
A director of basketball operations' job has become more detail oriented as athletic programs navigate the season during the pandemic.
As they made travel schedules this season, DOBOs at each Big 4 program made sure language or force majeure clauses were in each contract for games and for travel, ensuring that each athletic department would not be financially penalized if games and travel were canceled or rescheduled due to Covid-19.
“This is my third year in this role,” said Austin Kelley, the first-year Niagara men’s basketball DOBO, “but this is the first time I’ve had to put Covid language into a contract.”
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which includes Canisius and Niagara, announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules in September. Then, the MAAC announced in early November that it would change the format of its conference schedules so that each team would play five two-game series at home and five on the road, with each series scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Weekend series initially made planning for travel easier, as opposed to single games on separate days of the week.
“We didn’t have anything set in stone because we kind of knew nothing was really locked in,” said Austin Buschang, a graduate assistant manager with the Canisius men’s basketball team. “We knew that one thing could change, and that there would be a good chance that more things might get changed, when we saw more leagues reformatting their schedules. We thought, ‘This would make sense logistically, if this happens.’ ”
As the season has progressed, every Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball team has been impacted by cancellations and postponements, whether it’s due to a pause following Covid-19 positive tests among its Tier 1 personnel or because another program has had to pause.
Either way, time is of the essence when it comes to changing travel plans.
“You can never wait until the last minute,” said Carter Caplan, the women’s basketball DOBO at Niagara. “I’ve been in contact with every single hotel we have booked, and every hotel we’ve had to cancel reservations at, we’re in the process of signing new contracts with them. I tell them, ‘Here’s what our plans are now, and those can change.’
“The hotels have been very flexible, too. They know the situation we’re in. They know things can change in a day. We’ve had a few instances where we have a few days before changes have been made to the schedule but no day-of changes.”
Caplan learned of Niagara's previous pause early in the evening of Jan. 5, and immediately reached out to the hotels and charter bus companies Niagara had booked for road games at Rider and at Fairfield the weekends of Jan. 8-9 and Jan. 15-16.
“The first thing you have to do is make sure every player on your team is safe and that they have what they need,” Caplan said. “Then, it’s a quick call or an email to the bus company and the hotels saying, ‘Hey, unfortunately, our games have been postponed because of Covid-19, and I will give you updated dates of when we plan to play.’ ”
Dealing with details
DOBOs have to be conscientious of the fact that not every region operates under the same health guidelines. The Mid-American, the Metro Atlantic Athletic and the Atlantic 10 conferences cover a wide geographic swath from western Massachusetts to Northern Illinois, St. Louis and North Carolina.
Each region has different protocols, including specifications for meal service and congregating in groups.
Buschang contacts his counterparts at other schools for suggestions on hotels in their area and restaurants that can deliver postgame meals to arenas or to hotels. He didn’t think about the details of meal service until he had to coordinate three meals a day for Canisius’ traveling party, and doing it in different regions.
The Griffs have traveled to Monmouth, in West Long Branch, N.J., and have road trips scheduled to Siena, in Loudonville; Rider, in Lawrenceville, N.J.; and Fairfield, Conn.
When St. Bonaventure played Akron in Cleveland in mid-December, Pappano said local guidelines did not allow the Bonnies to have a team meal, as no more than 10 individuals were allowed in a meeting room. Each player was given individually packaged meals to eat in their hotel room.
When the Bonnies played Jan. 13 at Fordham, they were allowed to dine together at their hotel in the New Jersey suburbs, but food was served buffet style. The Bonnies are scheduled to travel to Massachusetts in February, and Pappano is keeping an eye on a regional guideline that currently does not allow large-group meetings. Regional protocols can change, which can change a team’s lodging or dining arrangements.
“With different protocols and how we travel, there’s additional things we have to do,” Pappano said. “The particular guidelines in that area make each trip unique.
“I’ve taken it game by game, week by week, but I’m doing so much in advance. You have to do everything in advance, but it’s harder to plan it out. You’re working closer to trips to finalize anything.”
Ben Lober, the women’s basketball program’s academic and operations coach at Canisius, had to quickly spring into action when the Golden Griffins’ games at Siena were canceled Dec. 14 due to a positive test in Siena’s program.
Two days later, the Griffs were rerouted to Saint Peter’s for a Saturday-Sunday series in Jersey City, N.J. Lober found hotels in Jersey City that had blocks of rooms available, and worked with Saint Peter’s staff to coordinate food delivery to the Yanitelli Center following Canisius’ two games.
“It’s a very quick window to do it all, and you can’t waste time,” Lober said.
He hit one snag, however. The Griffs’ nine players and their head coach, Scott Hemer, traveled to Jersey City and could congregate for a team meeting, but a regional guideline would not allow the group to dine together, so Lober had to deliver meals to each player’s hotel room.
“If we’d have had a bigger team, we would have had to meet by Zoom,” Lober said.
The cycle continues
The pattern of game postponements and programs pausing activities due to Covid-19 seems never-ending.
St. Bonaventure's game scheduled for Saturday at Davidson has been postponed, as Davidson announced Wednesday that it has paused activities due to a positive Covid-19 test.
Niagara announced Wednesday that its women's basketball program also will pause activities, which has resulted in the postponement of a two-game series Friday and Saturday at Monmouth, a game Feb. 3 at Siena and a series Feb. 6-7 against Quinnipiac at the Gallagher Center.
At least 25 Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs have paused activities due to Covid-19 between Jan. 18 and Tuesday, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking Covid-19 cases and pauses in college basketball. Additionally, at least 224 of the 357 Division 1 schools with men's and women's basketball programs have reported a positive case since June.
Even as Canisius’ men’s and women’s basketball programs prepare to conclude their most recent pauses – the women began Jan. 3 and the men started three days later – Lober said he is still coordinating travel details for future games.
The MAAC announced Jan. 8 that it had rescheduled a slew of women’s basketball series, including six involving the Griffs, and announced on Monday the rescheduling of 54 games involving all 11 of its men's teams. The MAAC has made more than 90 changes to its men’s basketball schedule and more than 80 changes to its women's schedule due to Covid-19 disruptions.
“No matter what you’re doing, at any minute, you have to be ready,” Buschang said. “You can get a text that says, ‘This team is shut down,' and your mindset has to be, 'We need to be ready and we need to be able to make sweeping changes for the weekend.'
“There isn’t one specific example of this, but the entire mindset you have to have is that this season is going to be a challenge, and you have to be ready to alter an entire weekend or back-to-back weekends.”