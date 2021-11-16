With a sense of urgency, UB football must win out to gain bowl eligibility

UB football drops high-scoring affair to Bowling Green, 56-44 It’s fair to say that the Bulls took one of their most daunting MAC losses in recent years, falling 56-44 to Bowling Green on Saturday at UB Stadium.

But that bond also has to translate on the field, given that the Bulls face a must-win scenario.

“It translates seamlessly, in the respect that there’s the understanding that we have to win,” Fuzak said. “We’re out of the championship hunt right now, but a bowl game is a really good time, and we think we feel like we deserve one, so we’re going to go out there and try to prove it.”

Fuzak and Patterson know that younger players will lean on their experience and perspective a little more in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Fuzak and Patterson each have played on UB teams that have seen just about every possible bowl scenario unfold for the program since 2017, when the Bulls won six games but were passed over for a bowl bid. In 2018, the Bulls lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game, but played in the Dollar General Bowl and lost to Troy. In 2019, the Bulls won five of their final six regular-season games to earn bowl eligibility, then beat Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl.

Last year, the Bulls went undefeated in a shortened conference schedule, but lost to Ball State in the MAC Championship game. The Bulls earned a berth in the Camellia Bowl and won on Kevin Marks’ late touchdown and a last-minute sack by defensive end Eric Black.

