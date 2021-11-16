With a sense of urgency, UB football must win out to gain bowl eligibility

The sense of urgency is evident for the University at Buffalo football team. The regular season is down to two games, but the possibility of the Bulls playing in a bowl game could end on Wednesday.
The immediate goal for the Bulls (4-6, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) is to earn their fifth win when they host Northern Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UB Stadium.
“Just getting ourselves to a fifth win, and continuing battling our butts off to fight for bowl eligibility and to get ourselves into postseason play,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said.
“There’s been a sense of urgency since day one," Linguist added. "We have a sense of urgency every single day that we walk in the building. Our expectations remain extremely high. To answer the question, yes, but that sense of urgency has remained there. It’s been there since we were hired back in May.”
There’s no room for error in the final two games of the regular season. Win against the Huskies (7-3, 5-1), and the Bulls will need a win Nov. 23 at Ball State to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive season.
After an injury in 2019, Myers has since adjusted to being the understudy behind starter Kyle Vantrease, and knows that sometimes he has to enter a game at a moment’s notice, like last Saturday when he was put in charge of the Bulls’ offense in a 56-44 loss to Bowling Green.
“We’re always going to stress that we need to be more urgent and have more attention to details, especially when you’re doing things like this,” Bulls linebacker James Patterson said. “Especially when you lose, you should have more motivation.
“I think this team is ready for the challenge, and you have to be, especially when you lose two back to back (against Bowling Green and Miami Ohio) like we did. It’s a bad taste in your mouth. We played hard last Tuesday, but at the same time, that’s not the outcome we wanted. We have to pick it up some more. It’s late in the season, and that shouldn’t be a factor.”
The Bulls have lost four of their last six games, and TeamRankings.com projects the Bulls to finish 5-7. ESPN’s Football Power Index on Tuesday gave the Bulls a 22.5% chance of winning out, but gave the Bulls a 60.2% chance of winning against the Huskies (7-3, 5-1), and a 37.7% chance to win next week against Ball State.
One might think that a string of losses and a need to win games would create fractures within the program. Not so, said Jake Fuzak, a sixth-year offensive lineman from Williamsville South.
“One of the things with losing, with a good team, is that instead of pushing each other apart, they kind of come together,” Fuzak said. “That’s happening with this team, right now. These losses, they suck, but I feel closer to my teammates because of them, for some reason. The losses can act as a glue or they can act as opposing poles. The culture and the team we have here, right now, it’s acting as a glue. It’s kind of pushing everybody together.”
It’s fair to say that the Bulls took one of their most daunting MAC losses in recent years, falling 56-44 to Bowling Green on Saturday at UB Stadium.
But that bond also has to translate on the field, given that the Bulls face a must-win scenario.
“It translates seamlessly, in the respect that there’s the understanding that we have to win,” Fuzak said. “We’re out of the championship hunt right now, but a bowl game is a really good time, and we think we feel like we deserve one, so we’re going to go out there and try to prove it.”
Fuzak and Patterson know that younger players will lean on their experience and perspective a little more in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Fuzak and Patterson each have played on UB teams that have seen just about every possible bowl scenario unfold for the program since 2017, when the Bulls won six games but were passed over for a bowl bid. In 2018, the Bulls lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game, but played in the Dollar General Bowl and lost to Troy. In 2019, the Bulls won five of their final six regular-season games to earn bowl eligibility, then beat Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl.
Last year, the Bulls went undefeated in a shortened conference schedule, but lost to Ball State in the MAC Championship game. The Bulls earned a berth in the Camellia Bowl and won on Kevin Marks’ late touchdown and a last-minute sack by defensive end Eric Black.
Wide Receiver Jamari Gassett had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown and running back Dylan McDuffie had 111 yards on 23 carries in the Bulls' 45-10 rout at Akron.
The final two games also bring about an extra edge for the Bulls. They’ll face the two programs that have beaten them in the MAC Championship games in 2018 and 2020.
The Bulls, though, still aim for one extra game.
“It’s letting them know that it’s possible, that it’s been done before and we can easily do it again,” Fuzak said. “It’s easier to talk to people who have been through stuff like that, and having us old guys around, telling them, ‘a bowl game is just as fun of an experience as a championship game.’ ”