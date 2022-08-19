 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson graduate Emily Kelly becomes winningest goalkeeper in UB women's soccer history

  • Updated
Emily Kelly

Emily Kelly became the winningest goalkeeper in UB women's soccer history Thursday.

Emily Kelly, a Wilson graduate, became the winningest goalkeeper in University at Buffalo women’s soccer history in a 4-1 victory Thursday against Binghamton in the season opener.

Kelly, a fifth-year senior who was a two-time all-state selection at Wilson, made two saves to record her 40th career victory. She has started every game of her UB career and was 13-4-3 last fall. 

Sophomore Jasmine Geurber had two goals in the victory for the Bulls, who were picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

UB hosts Niagara at 7 p.m. Sunday.

