Wilson graduate Emily Kelly becomes winningest goalkeeper in UB women's soccer history

Emily Kelly, a Wilson graduate, became the winningest goalkeeper in University at Buffalo women’s soccer history in a 4-1 victory Thursday against Binghamton in the season opener.

Kelly, a fifth-year senior who was a two-time all-state selection at Wilson, made two saves to record her 40th career victory. She has started every game of her UB career and was 13-4-3 last fall.

Sophomore Jasmine Geurber had two goals in the victory for the Bulls, who were picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

UB hosts Niagara at 7 p.m. Sunday.