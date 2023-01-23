Williamsville North's Jake Orlando to join UB football

Jake Orlando, a 2019 Williamsville North graduate, announced Monday on his social media accounts that he will join the University at Buffalo football program as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season.

Orlando, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end, spent the last four seasons with the University of Massachusetts football program.

Excited for this opportunity. Time to get to work! @UBFootball pic.twitter.com/QGqITkt1Q8 — Jake Orlando (@jake_orlando2) January 23, 2023

Orlando had three catches for 21 yards in 11 games for the Minutemen in 2022, and had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in 10 in 2021 at UMass.

Orlando is one of two tight ends who will join the Bulls as transfers from Division I programs, joining Zion Carter, a transfer from Dartmouth. The Bulls will also add two junior-college transfers who are tight ends, Andrew Schnackenberg from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and Ryan Daly from City College of San Francisco, and Mitch Viviano, who spent a postgraduate year at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy.