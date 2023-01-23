 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville North's Jake Orlando to join UB football

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Jake Orlando, a 2019 Williamsville North graduate, announced Monday on his social media accounts that he will join the University at Buffalo football program as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season.

Orlando, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end, spent the last four seasons with the University of Massachusetts football program.

Orlando had three catches for 21 yards in 11 games for the Minutemen in 2022, and had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in 10 in 2021 at UMass. 

Orlando is one of two tight ends who will join the Bulls as transfers from Division I programs, joining Zion Carter, a transfer from Dartmouth. The Bulls will also add two junior-college transfers who are tight ends, Andrew Schnackenberg from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and Ryan Daly from City College of San Francisco, and Mitch Viviano, who spent a postgraduate year at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News