Why UB football could have multiple NFL draft picks for first time since 2008

The University at Buffalo football program hasn’t had a player selected in the NFL draft in four years, but this year’s draft-eligible group includes one of the nation’s top running backs in Jaret Patterson.
That alone could change the draft tide, but UB's recent success on the field and in player development has helped cultivate more professional prospects. UB could have multiple players selected in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday.
The last time the Bulls had at least two players selected in the NFL draft was in 2008, when the Las Vegas Raiders (then the Oakland Raiders) selected defensive end Trevor Scott in the sixth round at No. 169, and the Indianapolis Colts selected center Jamey Richard in the seventh round at No. 236.
Fourteen players from UB have been drafted by NFL teams since 1952. This year, the Bulls could have their first draft pick since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251.
Patterson led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67, over six games in 2020) and is the highest-profile prospect among the Bulls’ draft-eligible players.
Malcolm Koonce, however, has been rising on draft boards, even though he did not work out at UB’s pro day in March, due to a broken metatarsal bone on the outside of his foot. The injury also kept the defensive lineman out of the Senior Bowl in January.
Here’s a look at UB’s top draft prospects.
Malcolm Koonce, DE
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s draft guru, forecasted Koonce as high as a second-round pick and as low as a third-round pick. Kiper also listed Koonce as high as No. 41 in a recent mock draft.
“The more you looked at Malcolm Koonce the more you had to like him,” Kiper said on a conference call earlier this month. “He got sacks, he finished, he tested well. He can play in reverse, he can get after the quarterback. I liked the way he got through traffic and made tackles in the open field. ... When he has to go sideline to sideline he can. He is a very underrated player. I put him in the second round. It wasn’t to wake people up to him, because the NFL is aware of how good he is.”
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projects the 6-foot-2-inch, 249-pound defensive end as a late third-round pick, and Pro Football Focus projects Koonce as a fourth-round pick.
Koonce had 30 tackles in six games in 2020, including 6.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards. He also had five sacks, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. Koonce had 109 tackles (61 solo), 18 sacks and four forced fumbles in four seasons at UB.
“The most important thing I learned being here for four years is consistency,” Koonce told reporters during a video conference at UB’s pro day. “You can be good at whatever you do once, but when you’re consistent, that’s when people look at you and say, ‘This guy is special.’ ”
Koonce, however, believes he can play whatever position he's asked to play in the NFL.
“I’ve been hearing mixed things, like playing standard defensive end or playing at an outside linebacker position, where I’m dropping and covering,” Koonce said. “It’s kind of been all over the place.”
Jaret Patterson, RB
Pro Football Focus and NFL.com project Patterson as a sixth-round pick, and CBS Sports projects the running back from Maryland as the No. 11 running back in this year’s class, at No. 149 overall.
Patterson told reporters at UB’s pro day that as he’s trained for the draft and for a professional career, he’s watched running backs such as Ray Rice, Maurice Jones-Drew and Barry Sanders. He’s also formed a connection with Jones-Drew, who played nine NFL seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.
Patterson is UB's No. 2 all-time rusher (3,884 yards), set a single-game Mid-American Conference rushing record of 409 yards and tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns in a game Nov. 28 in a 70-41 victory against Kent State.
Patterson, who was measured last month at 5 feet, 6 inches and 196 pounds, wants to build on his versatility as a professional prospect.
“I can be the bell cow and I can be versatile,” Patterson said. “I think that can be an advantage for me. I just don’t take handoffs, I’m an all-around back. I can block. I can catch kicks.”
Antonio Nunn, WR
Pro Football Focus projects Nunn, a 5-foot-11-inch wide receiver, as a sixth-round pick. Nunn said at UB’s pro day that he spent his offseason preparing to play at the professional level by learning every position where he could contribute.
Nunn caught 113 passes for 1,718 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons at UB. Playing in a run-heavy offense in the last two years, he still had 86 catches for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns.
In UB’s offense, Nunn said he learned how to better read defenses, how to be a more physical player, and gained a better understanding of assignments and quarterback reads.
“I feel like the best receivers in the league come from a running-based offense,” Nunn said. “I don’t get that many opportunities, so when they do come, I make it count. I think that’s one thing that makes me different than other receivers in the draft.”
Kayode Awosika, OT
Awosika has been training at tackle and at guard, and said he also worked out at center during UB’s pro day.
“I was snapping really well, and I really wanted to show versatility,” said Awosika, who played at either tackle position during his UB career. “Anywhere a team wants me is where I want to play. If I had to pick one, though, it’d probably be right guard or right tackle.”
NFL.com projects Awosika as a seventh-round pick or as a free agent. The 6-foot-3-inch, 307-pound Awosika was part of an offensive line that gave up one sack in seven games in 2020, and helped UB finish second in the country in rushing offense (287.43 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (43.4 points per game).
“Technique on offensive line is a lot about consistency,” Awosika said. “Sometimes, it’s doing that one thing, work on your angles, work on setting your spot.”