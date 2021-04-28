Why UB football could have multiple NFL draft picks for first time since 2008

“The more you looked at Malcolm Koonce the more you had to like him,” Kiper said on a conference call earlier this month. “He got sacks, he finished, he tested well. He can play in reverse, he can get after the quarterback. I liked the way he got through traffic and made tackles in the open field. ... When he has to go sideline to sideline he can. He is a very underrated player. I put him in the second round. It wasn’t to wake people up to him, because the NFL is aware of how good he is.”