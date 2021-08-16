Why they stayed: UB football players discuss withdrawing from transfer portal and returning

“When we found out, it was like, OK, but I was very shocked,” Myers said.

Gross entered the transfer portal May 7, a day after Myers. Later that day, Linguist was announced as UB’s head coach, and Gross withdrew from the portal May 24.

“I was happy for (Lance Leipold), because it was a step up for him,” Gross said. “At the same time, there was a moment of uncertainty, a moment of shock, trying to see what direction we were going to go in, who was going to come in and be the guy for us.”

For the week between Leipold’s departure and Linguist’s hire, Myers didn’t feel as if his future at UB was in limbo. Instead, it was a matter of meditating on his decision and weighing whether to return to UB. He also had conversations with his family and with Linguist about his role on the team.

What surprised Myers the most about the process? First, it was the actual process of entering the transfer portal. A college athlete has to contact his or her college athletic department’s compliance officer, and request to have his or her name put in the transfer portal. Then, the athlete receives an email confirming that they are in the transfer portal, and coaches and recruiting coordinators can see who is in the portal, which is not visible to the public.