LaQuill Hardnett considers himself to be “a legacy guy.”

Once he makes a decision, he sticks with it. Once he builds a bond with someone, he focuses on strengthening it. Basketball has given him opportunities to do that.

Hardnett could have done the trendy thing and transferred to another program after last season, taking advantage of an NCAA rule change that allows players the one-time opportunity to transfer without having to sit out a season.

“I wanted to go to one high school when I was in high school,” said Hardnett, a fifth-year senior and a forward on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team. “I grew a close bond with my people, and I guess I have attachment issues, too.

"When Rondo (Ronaldo Segu) and Nate (Jeenathan Williams) left UB last year, I couldn’t even talk to anyone. I was crying. When I start loving something or somebody, I want to be with them, all the time, and they become a home to me. That’s what Buffalo became to me.”

Hardnett stayed. But others left, such as UB forward Josh Mballa, who would be a fifth-year senior this season. He’s now at Ole Miss. Dyaisha Fair, one of the nation’s top women’s basketball scorers last season, would have been a senior at UB this season. Instead, she transferred to Syracuse.

Hardnett is a unicorn in the Big 4. He’s one of just eight men’s and women’s basketball players at UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Niagara this season who has spent either four or five seasons with one program, joining Jordan Henderson and Jacco Fritz with the Canisius men; Angel Parker, Sydney Faulcon and Maddy Yelle with the Niagara women; and Claire Cody and Kaitlyn Parker with the St. Bonaventure women.

As each of the Big 4’s programs honor its seniors this week, those who actually play for four or five seasons with one program is becoming rarer and rarer, a result of recent reforms in college athletics, including the advent of the transfer portal, NCAA legislation that allowed college athletes to pursue Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, and an extra year of eligibility to college athletes in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just last season, the Big 4’s eight men’s and women’s programs had at least 20 players who were either fourth-year, fifth-year or even sixth-year players on their rosters.

“If you have a solid number of four-year players, it’s definitely become more unique, with the transfer portal,” Canisius women’s basketball coach Sahar Nusseibeh said. “There have been some adjustments, in terms of rules with the transfer portal, that will hopefully lessen the number of one- or two-year players, that we get a couple of four-year players on our roster.”

Nusseibeh, who is in her second year at Canisius, aims to recruit freshmen, with the goal of cultivating them into four-year players in the program.

“That’s the fun part of coaching, watching that development,” she said. “But the transfer portal makes it less and less of those four-year players making up the bulk of a roster.”

Why they stayed, and what could happen

Canisius guard Jordan Henderson is another rarity in college basketball. He used his extra year of eligibility this season, and has played for five seasons with one program.

He considered transferring after last season, but said he vetted the possibility and decided against leaving.

“There were some personal things that kept me here,” Henderson said. “It’s still a very tough – and very big – decision because it is your future. I weighed the pros and cons of this many, many times, and I sought help from previous teammates, and guys who are still even in college. I took many different viewpoints and opinions of others to help me make the decision to stay.”

Hardnett is also a unique case. He’s played four seasons at UB, after redshirting in his freshman year at Cincinnati in 2018-19. Hardnett joined the Bulls prior to the 2019-20 season as a transfer, and needed the NCAA to approve a transfer waiver, even after a coaching change at Cincinnati.

In April 2021, the NCAA granted athletes a one-time exception to the transfer rule, which allowed athletes to transfer to another program without having to sit out a year. It created a new quandary for coaches, already in the throes of attempting to build and maintain their rosters.

It can be a hard sell to convince players to stay.

“You don’t have a whole lot of choices, as a coach,” Canisius men’s coach Reggie Witherspoon said. “A lot of times, you see it coming. Sometimes, you don't. Whether you saw coming or not, a lot of times … you know it's not a good thing for them. You can tell them all you want, like your own kids, ‘You know this is not a good idea for them to do this.’ But sometimes, the more you try to impress upon them that it’s not a good idea, the more determined they are to do it.”

Henderson also understands why other college players decided to seek new programs, including several of his former Canisius teammates.

“The portal is a scary thing, but can also be a good thing,” Henderson said. “Some of them ended up in good places. It all depends on the person. Each individual has a different reason. It will make sense. And the portal is good for upperclassmen and graduates, because coaches look for that experience, and that can have an instant impact on teams.”

UB men’s coach Jim Whitesell said it will take about two years for a better picture of how the portal is working.

“That’s a big part of it, the portal, with so many kids last year who jumped in just to jump in,” Whitesell said. “It will be interesting to see how that works this year. You’re seeing less and less guys of four years (with one program). I think we’ll know a little more about this in about two years, if it stays transient or if it calms down to like it used to be.”

‘I wanted to finish it out’

Hardnett is still trying to grasp that he’s spent four years at UB. He also understands why others are taking advantage of the transfer portal.

“They see what others are getting and they want to go test it out now and see if they can get that," Hardnett said. "But you’ve got to remember to be grateful for what you have. (Coach Whitesell) gave me an opportunity when a lot of other people wouldn’t. I wanted to finish it out with him.”

Henderson earned a degree in psychology and is pursuing a master’s degree in mental health counseling at Canisius. An Ohio native, he won’t miss the cold winters in Buffalo, but he thinks about the values of hard work and consistency that he learned as a college basketball player.

UB will honor Hardnett on Friday, when the Bulls host Miami (Ohio) in their regular-season finale at Alumni Arena. Canisius will honor Henderson as part of its senior day, when the Golden Griffins host Niagara in a regular-season finale at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center.

“This is going to be my last home game, but it probably hasn’t set in yet,” Henderson said earlier this week. “It’ll probably set in a little after, when everything is done. But I’m excited to see what’s next, and see where I go.”

Hardnett got some surprising news earlier this week: He still has one more year of college eligibility. He’s not ready to commit to another decision, whether it’s to stay at UB, to pursue a transfer or to turn professional, just yet.

“I haven’t thought about the future,” Hardnett said. “I’ve got to get through the next two weeks. I’ve got to make the most of it.”