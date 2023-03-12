The University at Buffalo faces its second search for a men's basketball coach in four years.

The firing of Jim Whitesell on Saturday put the UB coaching position into a pool of at least 30 openings across the nation, and that list is sure to grow.

UB has not announced a timetable to have a coach in place, but said in a statement Saturday that it began an immediate national search.

That new coach will face a few tasks: to reinvigorate a team that hasn’t won a Mid-American Conference title since 2019, to breathe life into an offense that produced its lowest points-per-game total in five years (77.5), and to reignite a fan base after the program’s first losing season in 10 years and a drop of nearly 2,500 fans per game over five seasons. UB's average of 5,290 fans in 2018-19 fell to 2,858 this season.

Here are five potential candidates UB could consider:

Carlin Hartman, Florida assistant: Hartman is a longtime college assistant who just completed his first year at Florida after stops at Oklahoma and UNLV. Hartman was a candidate for the opening at UB in 2019 – the job that Whitesell got after the departure of Nate Oats to Alabama. The Grand Island graduate and former Tulane standout has repeatedly expressed interest in becoming a head coach. Hartman was Oklahoma's lead recruiter and focused on development of the Sooners' inside players from 2016-21. He is also active in social justice initiatives; he's a member of the Coaches Coalition for Progress, and he helped form the Big 12's Black Assistant Coaches Alliance.

Adam Cohen, Xavier associate head coach: A Williamsville North graduate, Cohen has used his expertise at Xavier in skills development, in working with guards and in recruiting. His mentees include three NBA Draft picks (Ziaire Williams, KZ Okpala and Tyrell Terry). And he helped Stanford land multiple top-20 recruiting classes. Cohen worked as a student manager under legendary coach Lute Olson at Arizona, and has also been an assistant at Rice, Vanderbilt and Stanford. He was named as an associate head coach at Stanford prior to the 2018-19 season and spent six years with the Cardinal before joining Sean Miller’s staff at Xavier in April 2022.

Bryan Hodgson, Alabama assistant: Hodgson is in his fourth season on Oats’ staff at Alabama. The Jamestown High and Fredonia State graduate is a skilled recruiter who helped build UB’s rosters during his four seasons with the Bulls, and he served as general manager of Blue Collar U, the alumni team that won The Basketball Tournament last summer. A potential red flag is that while Alabama is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, three current or former Crimson Tide players whom Hodgson recruited to Alabama – star freshman Brandon Miller, guard Jalen Bradley and former Tide player Darius Miles – have been implicated in a capital murder case in Tuscaloosa.

Baker Dunleavy, Quinnipiac men’s basketball coach: Dunleavy completed his sixth season as coach of the Bobcats, where he is 86-93 and 53-60 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He played at Villanova and then was an was an associate head coach when the Wildcats won the 2016 national championship. The Bobcats were 20-12 and third in the MAAC this season, and in 2021-22, Quinnipiac became the first-ever No. 11 seed in MAAC Tournament history to advance to the semifinal round. Dunleavy comes from a coaching pedigree. His father, Mike, is a former NBA player who was the head coach of four NBA franchises over a 20-year period from 1990 to 2010. Baker's older brother, Mike Jr., had a 16-year NBA playing career, and is vice president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors.

Speedy Claxton, Hofstra men’s basketball coach: Claxton completed his second year as Hofstra’s coach and is a former Hofstra standout who played in the NBA from 2000-10. Claxton led the Pride to the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title and did it by shoring up Hofstra’s defensive efficiency. Claxton joined the Hofstra staff in 2013 as a special assistant to former Pride coach Joe Mihalich, following a three-year stint as a scout with the Golden State Warriors, and became an assistant for the Pride in 2014.