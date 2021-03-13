White, Titus lead Daemen women to regional final

, Saturday night in a semifinal of the NCAA Division II women's basketball regional at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst.

Together, the two Rochester area stars had 37 points and 16 rebounds in the victory. Each had 14 in the first half as Daemen built a 46-30 lead on its way to a victory that propelled them to a 6 p.m. East regional final on Monday against the winner of the No. 1 seed Dominican and No. 5 Roberts Wesleyan game played later on Saturday.

White, a senior from Fairport, had 20 points and nine rebounds and Titus, a junior from Penfield who played at Our Lady of Mercy, had 17 points and seven rebounds. A couple of 3-pointers by Titus fired the Wildcats to a 9 for 19 shooting performance in the second quarter after a 9-0 run to close the first frame gave Daemen an 18-15 lead.

Daemen (13-2) limited the Lions (9-2) to 9 for 29 shooting in the second and third quarters combined.

Mickayla Ivy, a junior from Grand Rapids, Mich., took over much of the scoring in the second half for Daemen. Ivy had eight of her 15 points the last two quarters.

Anyssa Fields had 18 points to lead Georgian Court.

