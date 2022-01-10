While shorthanded, St. Bonaventure men's basketball ready to resume schedule

It is anybody’s guess as to what or how the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s lineup will look when it finally resumes its schedule after a hiatus of more than three weeks.
The Bonnies open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Salle, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt said during a video conference Monday that his team will not have a full roster against the Explorers.
Between Dec. 21 and Sunday, 13 games involving the Big 4’s men’s and women’s teams were either canceled or postponed due to Covid-19 issues.
“We’re not going to have everyone back,” said Schmidt, who declined to say exactly how many players or who would be available at La Salle.
The Bonnies (8-3) are one of more than 300 men’s and women’s basketball teams that have been impacted by Covid-19 in the last four weeks, and now Bona is beginning a race to make up lost time and to create a rhythm in its schedule. Beginning Tuesday at La Salle, the Bonnies will play a stretch of four games in 10 days, and the Atlantic 10 continues to reschedule games that have been postponed.
“Most of the practices haven’t been with 10 guys, and we’re not the only team that’s dealing with this,” Schmidt said. “There’s a lot of teams that are going through it, in our league, throughout the country, so you just have to be flexible and understand, and try to get your work in, when you can.
The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Monday that the Bonnies' game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany has been postponed due to Covid protocols in Fordham's program.
“It’d be a better question to ask our players, because they’re the ones who are dealing with it, but from a coach’s standpoint, you just try to take it one day at a time and whoever you have at practice, you practice with, if it’s individuals or four-on-four.”
Schmidt and his staff will have to shuffle Bona’s lineup, whether it’s a new combination of starters or reassigning roles. But this will be the Bonnies’ first time handling that task in real time since before the holiday break, as the Bonnies last played Dec. 17, an 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech.
“It’s like an injury,” Schmidt said. “Everybody is going through it. It’s the next-man-up mentality, and it gives somebody else the opportunity to play. That’s what we’ve always done when we’ve had an injury, and we look at Covid-19 as an injury, that that guy can't play or this guy can’t play. Everybody has to step up. Everybody is on scholarship, and when you get your opportunity, hopefully you can produce.”
Between Dec. 28 and Friday, the Bonnies’ conference opener has been postponed four times. Its original opener Dec. 30 at George Washington was postponed due to Covid-19 issues, and then Bona’s game Jan. 2 at Dayton was postponed when the Bonnies entered Covid-19 protocols.
Fordham, Bona’s scheduled opponent for Jan. 5 at the Reilly Center, entered Covid-19 protocols last week, and the Bonnies’ scheduled game Saturday against Saint Louis was postponed because Bona was still in Covid-19 protocols.
Even Bona basketball’s Twitter account had some fun with the delayed start.
“You know what they say, the fifth time is always a charm,” was posted to the account Monday afternoon.
Now that the Bonnies’ pause is over, the key is to create immediate consistency and to win games. The Bonnies began Monday at No. 107 in the NET Rankings and to make a run at an NCAA Tournament at-large berth, the Bonnies need wins.
The loss to Virginia Tech appears to be the low-water mark for a program that began the season at No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After Bona lost back-to-back games to Connecticut and to the Hokies, its nonconference schedule ended prematurely when its game Dec. 22 at Northeastern was canceled due to Covid-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.
“It’s been so long ago, a month ago,” Schmidt said of the loss to the Hokies. “I think our guys forgot about it when they went home for Christmas. We understand we didn’t play well, and there were circumstances behind it. That game is in the rear-view mirror and right now, it’s La Salle.”
