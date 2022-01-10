While shorthanded, St. Bonaventure men's basketball ready to resume schedule

St. Bonaventure men's Atlantic 10 opener postponed again The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Monday that the Bonnies' game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany has been postponed due to Covid protocols in Fordham's program.

“It’d be a better question to ask our players, because they’re the ones who are dealing with it, but from a coach’s standpoint, you just try to take it one day at a time and whoever you have at practice, you practice with, if it’s individuals or four-on-four.”

Schmidt and his staff will have to shuffle Bona’s lineup, whether it’s a new combination of starters or reassigning roles. But this will be the Bonnies’ first time handling that task in real time since before the holiday break, as the Bonnies last played Dec. 17, an 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech.

“It’s like an injury,” Schmidt said. “Everybody is going through it. It’s the next-man-up mentality, and it gives somebody else the opportunity to play. That’s what we’ve always done when we’ve had an injury, and we look at Covid-19 as an injury, that that guy can't play or this guy can’t play. Everybody has to step up. Everybody is on scholarship, and when you get your opportunity, hopefully you can produce.”

Between Dec. 28 and Friday, the Bonnies’ conference opener has been postponed four times. Its original opener Dec. 30 at George Washington was postponed due to Covid-19 issues, and then Bona’s game Jan. 2 at Dayton was postponed when the Bonnies entered Covid-19 protocols.