What they're saying about Maurice Linguist, UB's new football coach

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced Maurice Linguist as its new head football coach Friday.
Linguist, 37, is in his 15th season of coaching football, and UB is his first head coaching job. He's a former safety at Baylor who has established himself as a stellar recruiter. Among Linguist's stops in his coaching career: he was a defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2012 and 2013 at UB.
Here's what college and professional football coaches, players and administrators have to say about Linguist, through News reporting and through a UB release that announced Linguist's hire:
- Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears linebacker and former UB All-American: "I'm beyond excited that the UB football program brought Coach Mo back. He's a guy that will guide the young men on the field and off of it. Being around him for the time that I was, I learned his leadership qualities and character speak very loudly, positively and effectively."
- Joe Licata, former UB quarterback and Bishop Timon-St. Jude football coach and athletic director: "The fact that I knew a ton about him and I knew how good of a guy he was, as someone who was on the other side of the ball, shows how high-character he was. Maurice is a guy that's going to get the most out of his players and will definitely have an impact on all 100-plus guys in the locker room, just as he did as a position coach at UB in 2013."
- Branden Oliver, UB's all-time leading rusher: "He'll be a player's coach and a hard-nosed coach. You'll want to go hard for him when you play for him, but you'll understand he has to be hard, to get the best out of you."
- Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach: "Mo Linguist is a tremendous young coach with great energy, passion and personality. He has phenomenal teaching skills and excellent personal skills. You have an outstanding football coach and an even better person."
- Adam Redden, former UB defensive back/linebacker from St. Francis: "You want to have a game where coaches can connect with players. Maurice was at an age (at UB) where he wasn’t too far out of playing. He can speak from experience when he speaks to players. He did that, times 10 at UB. He made it fun. He made the players want to play for him while performing at their best."
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coach: "I am happy for Mo Linguist and his family on this opportunity to be the head coach at the University at Buffalo. We are excited for Coach Mo and know that he will do great things as a head coach. I take great pride in the success of those on our staff who have moved into head coaching positions and know that there are those presently on our staff who will move into head coaching positions in the near future."
- Allen Greene, Auburn athletic director and former UB athletic director: "Mo is a remarkable leader. His ability to communicate and connect with anyone who enters his orbit has served him well throughout his career and will be a tremendous asset to UB and the Western New York community."