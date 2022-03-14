Western New York ties in NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments

The NCAA Tournament matchup between the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team and Tennessee won’t just be a March Madness game. It will also be a reunion of sorts.

Danny White, who was the athletic director at UB from 2012-15, is in his second year as Tennessee’s athletic director, and hired Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack in 2012.

In fact, White’s hiring influence at UB can be spotted in the men’s tournament as well. White also promoted former UB men’s coach Nate Oats in 2015; Oats is also in this year’s NCAA Tournament, in his third year as coach of Alabama’s men’s team.

White also hired former UB football coach Lance Leipold and former UB men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley.

He will be pulling double duty for the Volunteers this week, as both the men’s and women’s teams made the NCAA tournaments. The UB women are the No. 13 seed in the Wichita and face No. 4 Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, two days after the Tennessee men, the No. 3 seed in the South region, face No. 14 Longwood in a first-round game at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.