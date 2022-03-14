Western New York ties in NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments

The NCAA Tournament matchup between the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team and Tennessee won’t just be a March Madness game. It will also be a reunion of sorts.
Danny White, who was the athletic director at UB from 2012-15, is in his second year as Tennessee’s athletic director, and hired Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack in 2012.
In fact, White’s hiring influence at UB can be spotted in the men’s tournament as well. White also promoted former UB men’s coach Nate Oats in 2015; Oats is also in this year’s NCAA Tournament, in his third year as coach of Alabama’s men’s team.
White also hired former UB football coach Lance Leipold and former UB men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley.
He will be pulling double duty for the Volunteers this week, as both the men’s and women’s teams made the NCAA tournaments. The UB women are the No. 13 seed in the Wichita and face No. 4 Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, two days after the Tennessee men, the No. 3 seed in the South region, face No. 14 Longwood in a first-round game at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.
As the brackets were unveiled Sunday night for the two tournaments, it was easy to spot some of the coaches, players and administrators who have ties to Buffalo and Western New York.
Here’s a look at some of those connections:
Alabama: Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats previously coached at UB as an assistant and as a head coach from 2013 through 2019, and led the Bulls to Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native, is an assistant with the Tide and was on Oats’ staff at UB, and Tide forward James Rojas is a Jamestown High School graduate. Alabama is a No. 6 seed and opens the tournament at 4:15 p.m. Friday against the winner of the No. 11 Notre Dame-Rutgers play-in game in San Diego.
Auburn: Athletic director Allen Greene held the same position at UB, from 2015-18. Auburn is a No. 2 seed and opens the tournament at 12:40 p.m. Friday against No. 15 Jacksonville State in Greenville, S.C.
Connecticut: Amari DeBerry is a freshman forward for the UConn women’s basketball team, and a Williamsville South graduate. UConn is a No. 2 seed in the women’s tournament and faces No. 15 Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday in Storrs, Conn. UConn men's coach Danny Hurley is the brother of former UB coach Bobby Hurley, who led the Bulls to the 2015 NCAA tourney.
Davidson: Emory Lanier is the son of Buffalo native, Georgia State coach and former St. Bonaventure captain Rob Lanier. No. 10 Davidson opens the tournament at 9:40 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Michigan State.
Dayton: Women’s basketball coach Shauna (Geronzin) Green is Canisius’ all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball. The No. 11 Flyers face DePaul in a First Four game at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.
Georgia State: Rob Lanier was a captain at St. Bonaventure and is a Mount St. Joseph graduate, who was also an assistant at Bona and a graduate assistant at Niagara. It’s his second time in the NCAA tournament as a coach, as he took Siena to the 2002 tournament. Former Daemen assistant Jordan Glover is a graduate assistant for the Panthers, and he’s a former Buffalo State player and St. Joe’s graduate. No. 16 Georgia State faces No. 1 Gonzaga at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Portland.
Kansas: Norm Roberts is in his 10th season as an assistant on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas, and Roberts’ son, Justin, is a guard at Niagara. No. 1 Kansas plays the winner of the No. 16 play-in game between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Southern at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Loyola-Chicago: Loyola's athletic director, Steve Watson, hired Mark Schmidt to become St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach in 2007, when Watson was the athletic director for the Bonnies. Seven years later, Loyola named Watson, a Franklinville native, as its athletic director. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago plays No. 7 Ohio State at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh.
Michigan: Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was UB’s athletic director from 2005 to 2012, and is in his sixth year as athletic director for the Wolverines. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is the son of Western New York college athletes; his mother, Kathy, played volleyball at Niagara and his father, Tim, played basketball at Buffalo State. No. 11 Michigan plays No. 6 Colorado State at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.
Saint Peter’s: Peacocks athletic director Rachelle Held Paul is a Williamsville East and a Canisius graduate who played soccer and lacrosse for the Golden Griffins. No. 15 Saint Peter’s plays No. 2 Kentucky at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.
San Francisco: Jonathan Safir is an assistant coach for the Dons, and he’s a Williamsville North graduate. No. 10 San Francisco faces No. 7 Murray State at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.
Stanford: Cardinal women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is a former Niagara Falls resident who attended Buffalo Seminary, and she will coach in her 36th NCAA Tournament. Stanford is the defending women’s basketball champion. Stanford opens the women’s tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region, against No. 16 Montana State at 10 p.m. Friday in Palo Alto, Calif.