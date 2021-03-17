Western New York ties abound in NCAA Tournament

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team isn’t the only Western New York connection to this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

As the brackets were unveiled Sunday for the men’s tournament and Monday for the women’s tournament, it was easy to spot some of the coaches, players and athletic administrators who have ties to Buffalo and to Western New York in this year’s tournaments, which begin Thursday with the First Four of the NCAA men’s tournament.

Here’s a look at some of the local connections as March Madness continues:

Alabama: Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats previously coached at UB as an assistant and as a head coach from 2013 through 2019, and led the Bulls to Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native, is an assistant with the Tide and was on Oats’ staff at UB, and Tide forward James Rojas is a Jamestown High School graduate.

Alabama is a No. 2 seed and opens the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.