Western New York ties abound in NCAA Tournament

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team isn’t the only Western New York connection to this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
As the brackets were unveiled Sunday for the men’s tournament and Monday for the women’s tournament, it was easy to spot some of the coaches, players and athletic administrators who have ties to Buffalo and to Western New York in this year’s tournaments, which begin Thursday with the First Four of the NCAA men’s tournament.
Here’s a look at some of the local connections as March Madness continues:
Alabama: Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats previously coached at UB as an assistant and as a head coach from 2013 through 2019, and led the Bulls to Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native, is an assistant with the Tide and was on Oats’ staff at UB, and Tide forward James Rojas is a Jamestown High School graduate.
Alabama is a No. 2 seed and opens the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Colgate: Patrick Stasiak is the director of men’s basketball operations for the Raiders, and is a Williamsville South graduate. No. 14 Colgate begins the men’s tournament at 12:45 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Arkansas at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kansas: Norm Roberts is in his ninth season as an assistant on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas and Roberts’ son, Justin, is a guard on the Niagara men’s basketball team.
No. 3 Kansas opens the men's tournament at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Eastern Washington at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Marist: Samantha Bailey is a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward who played at Grand Island. Marist won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's tournament championship, and is a 15 seed in the women’s tournament. Marist faces No. 2 Louisville at 8 p.m. Monday in San Antonio.
Michigan: Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was UB’s athletic director from 2005 to 2012, and is in his sixth year as athletic director for the Wolverines. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is the son of Western New York college athletes; his mother, Kathy, played volleyball at Niagara and his father, Tim, played basketball at Buffalo State.
Michigan is a No. 1 seed in the East region and will face the winner of the Texas Southern-Mount St. Mary’s play-in game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The winner of the first-round game will face the No. 9 St. Bonaventure-No. 8 LSU winner on Monday.
Oklahoma: Sooners assistant Carlin Hartman is a 1990 Grand Island graduate, who played in the NCAA Tournament in 1992 and 1993 for Tulane. Hartman has helped the Sooners qualify for their third men’s tournament since 2018; No. 8 Oklahoma opens against No. 9 Missouri at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon: Mike Mennenga is an assistant coach for the Ducks men’s program, and his primary roles are in player development and recruitment. Mennenga was an assistant at UB from 2001-05, at the Nichols School from 2007-09 and at Canisius from 2012-14.
No. 7 Oregon begins the men’s tournament at 9:57 p.m. Saturday against No. 10 VCU at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Stanford: Cardinal women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is a former Niagara Falls resident who attended Buffalo Seminary, and she will coach in her 35th NCAA Tournament. In 31 NCAA Tournament appearances, VanDerveer has coached Stanford to 12 Final Fours and two national championships.
Stanford is a No. 1 seed and open the tournament at 10 p.m. Sunday against No. 16 Utah Valley in San Antonio.
St. Bonaventure: Bonnies guard Dominick Welch is a Cheektowaga graduate and averages 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. No. 9 Bona faces No. 8 LSU at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
Syracuse: Pete Moore is an East Aurora native who is the Orange’s director of athletic communications. Syracuse, an 11 seed, faces No. 6 San Diego State in a first-round game at 9:40 p.m. Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Tennessee: Davonte Gaines, who graduated from Health Sciences, is a sophomore guard for the Volunteers, while assistant coach Desmond Oliver is a DeSales graduate who coached at Niagara from 1994-97, at Bona from 2000-01 and at Canisius from 2009-10. Tennessee named Danny White its athletic director in January; White succeeded Warde Manuel as UB’s athletic director from 2012 to 2015.
No. 5 Tennessee faces No. 12 Oregon State in a first-round game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Villanova: Wildcats assistant coach Kyle Neptune was an assistant at Niagara from 2010-13. No. 5 Villanova faces No. 12 Winthrop in a first-round game at 9:57 p.m. Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
VCU: Rams athletic director Ed McLaughlin held the same position at Niagara from 2006-12. No. 10 VCU, which lost to St. Bonaventure on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 title game, faces No. 7 Oregon in a first-round game at 9:57 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.