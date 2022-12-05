West Seneca West's Matt Myers among UB football players to announce entry into transfer portal

The departures are beginning for the University at Buffalo football team.

The NCAA’s window for Football Bowl Subdivision athletes to enter the transfer portal opened Monday morning and runs through Jan. 18, and four players from the Bulls’ 2022 roster have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, including former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback Matt Myers.

Myers, quarterback Casey Case and tight end Trevor Borland were the first three players to announce their decisions, via social media Monday morning. Later in the day, cornerback Logic Hudgens again announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, which he originally posted on his Instagram account in November, but ultimately deleted.

According to SportSource Analytics, 667 players, including 62 quarterbacks, had entered the NCAA transfer portal by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Myers and Case’s departures leave UB (6-6) with three quarterbacks on the roster – Cole Snyder, Brian Plummer and Mike DePillo – as UB prepares to face Georgia Southern (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala.

UB’s incoming 2023 freshman class also currently includes Mason Cumbie, a quarterback from Hopewell, Va. Cumbie committed to the Bulls in July, and threw for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns and was intercepted six times on 83-of-191 passing in 11 games this season at Hopewell.

Myers started five games at quarterback in 2019 and threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns on 49-of-105 passing, and was intercepted four times for the Bulls in 2019, but was sidelined by a neck injury and subsequent surgery and did not play for the remainder of that season.

Myers entered the transfer portal in the spring of 2021, after Lance Leipold left UB to become head coach at Kansas, but he returned and played in 10 games last season, including two starts, and threw for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 56-of-103 passing, and was intercepted five times. Myers only played in one game this season, running for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries Nov. 26 in a 30-27 loss to Kent State.

Case, who joined UB prior to the 2020 season, played minimally in three seasons with the Bulls. Borland played in 30 games and had 18 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Hudgens had 35 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups in three seasons; he played in two games and had 11 tackles this season.

As UB loses players to the transfer portal, expect UB's coaching staff to use the transfer portal to fill roster spots. Twenty-one (21) players on this year’s roster joined the Bulls as transfers either from Division I or junior-college programs prior to the season, including wide receiver Justin Marshall (710 yards, eight touchdowns on 53 catches) and defensive back Jahmin Muse (53 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries).