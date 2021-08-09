West Seneca East's Shaun Dolac earns scholarship with UB football

Another Western New York football product is now a scholarship player with the University at Buffalo football program.

UB football coach Maurice Linguist announced Monday during the team's media day that Shaun Dolac, a linebacker from West Seneca East and the All-Western New York Player of the Year in 2018, earned a scholarship over the weekend, after he joined the program as a preferred walk-on prior to the 2020 season.

Dolac, a sophomore with the Bulls, hinted at good news Saturday afternoon.

"God is good, ALL the time," Dolac wrote on Twitter, with a praying hands emoji. "Truly blessed."

On his Instagram account, he posted a photo of himself being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates with the words "Unimaginable moment" and "Scholarship." attached to the photo.

"Our administration made it possible, with (athletic director) Mark Alnutt and (deputy director of athletics) Nate Wills," Linguist said. "With the super-seniors and the Covid seniors coming back, it puts a little bit of a strain on any athletic department. Our administration did a great job of allowing us to do this.