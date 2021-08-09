West Seneca East's Shaun Dolac earns scholarship with UB football

Another Western New York football product is now a scholarship player with the University at Buffalo football program.
UB football coach Maurice Linguist announced Monday during the team's media day that Shaun Dolac, a linebacker from West Seneca East and the All-Western New York Player of the Year in 2018, earned a scholarship over the weekend, after he joined the program as a preferred walk-on prior to the 2020 season.
Dolac, a sophomore with the Bulls, hinted at good news Saturday afternoon.
"God is good, ALL the time," Dolac wrote on Twitter, with a praying hands emoji. "Truly blessed."
On his Instagram account, he posted a photo of himself being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates with the words "Unimaginable moment" and "Scholarship." attached to the photo.
Need a momentum-turning touchdown? Dolac delivered. Need a big stop on defense or a takeaway? He delivered. Need a booming field-flipping punt? He
"Our administration made it possible, with (athletic director) Mark Alnutt and (deputy director of athletics) Nate Wills," Linguist said. "With the super-seniors and the Covid seniors coming back, it puts a little bit of a strain on any athletic department. Our administration did a great job of allowing us to do this.
"We didn't give anybody anything. It's something he earned. And it's a message to all the younger players in our locker room and even some of the walk-ons in the locker room, that when you do right and you work your butt off every day, there's a place for you here at Buffalo. If you love the game and you're committed to a process and a way of doing things, Shaun Dolac, he's one of the guys that did that."
Dolac had seven tackles in seven games as a true freshman in 2020. He joined the Bulls after spending the 2019 school year at Milford Academy in New Berlin.
Linguist already has high expectations for Dolac.
"He steals every rep that he can get, he's at the front of every single line, he busts his butt on special teams, every single day," the first-year Bulls coach said.
"As much as it's a feel-good story, he's going to go out there and play his butt off. He is going to make plays for us."