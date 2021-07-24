Wes Clark's game-winning shot caps off Elam ending for UB's Blue Collar U

COLUMBUS – Wes Clark entered the post-game media availability wearing a shiny white hard hat, an emblem of a University at Buffalo men’s basketball team tradition.
Clark donned a trinket that’s coveted in the Bulls program, a construction hat that’s given after each game to a player who does the proverbial dirty work, such as diving for loose balls, deflections or drawing charges.
The Basketball Tournament is a national tournament of 64 teams whose rosters are made up of former college players who are now professionals or who have played at the professional level.
Clark averaged 15.5 points per game in his only season at UB in 2017-18, and did a lot of little things right on Saturday to earn the hard hat. However, Clark also provided a big finish for Blue Collar U, the UB entry in The Basketball Tournament.
Clark’s 3-pointer in the Elam Ending sealed Blue Collar U’s 88-82 win against The Nerd Team on Saturday at the Covelli Center at Ohio State. The team made up of UB alumni advances to the second round of the 64-team, single-elimination tournament that awards its winner a $1 million prize. Blue Collar U will play either Zip Em Up (Xavier) or Ohio 1804 on Sunday at 9 p.m.
“We were just looking for the best shot,” said Clark, who played professional basketball in Germany and in Italy this past season. “It was during a switching thing, so we wanted to catch them on the in-between, of switching players. We wanted to make them indecisive. We were really hoping that whoever was coming off the ball screen to either catch the roll and replace, or shoot the open 3.
“They had the confusion there for a minute, and I got the open shot. There was nothing special to it.”
Clark finished with 23 points and his shot – his sixth and final 3-pointer of the game – punctuated a game in which Blue Collar U initially struggled to create offense, then forced an offensive rush against The Nerd Team, a collection of players from Ivy League and Division III schools.
Clark’s shot also became a bit of an anomaly in a game that went from a fast-paced offense to a defensive standoff in the Elam Ending, in which eight points is added to the high score in the game, and the first team to reach the target score wins.
Blue Collar U led 80-78 when the clock stopped with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter. When play resumed, the game clock was turned off and the first team to 88 points would earn the win and advance to the second round.
Reaching that goal became a struggle of sorts, for both teams. Blue Collar U was 2 for 14 from the floor in the Elam Ending – Clark’s 3-pointer and Edric Dennis Jr.’s bucket were the only successful shots from the floor in that stretch – but held The Nerd team to 1 of 9 shooting in the same span.
“It wasn’t like it was quick,” Blue Collar U forward Blake Hamilton, who scored 14 points, said of his team’s defense in the Elam Ending. “We played a while, and that was a credit to us getting stops because there was a time we weren’t scoring, as well.”
It was a far cry from the start of the game, when The Nerd Team raced to a 25-11 lead, and limited Blue Collar U to 3 of 12 shooting in the first quarter.
A pileup of second-half mistakes and poor fourth-quarter shooting sent Brown and White home in a 67-56 loss to Team Hines on Friday at the Covelli Center at Ohio State.
“We’ve got guys that are scrappy,” said Clark, whose team trailed 43-41 at halftime. “The majority of our guys are small and are closer to the ground and we fight, so it was just the course of the game.
“We knew, at some point, things would start switching up in our favor. They made a lot of shots early, tip our hats to them, but at a point, the effort and the consistency of the way we played was going to show.”
In a way, the ending fit into what former UB guard C.J. Massinburg projected for Blue Collar U earlier in the week, that its defense would thrive in the Elam Ending. UB’s brand, as a program, is built on defense.
“One thing that is going to play advantage is how good we are on the defensive end,” Massinburg said earlier in the week, as Blue Collar U prepared for TBT. “Say we’re down four or six points, once we’re at that four-minute mark, we can lock in on the defensive end and make our run, and keep up on our target score.”
Blue Collar U rebounded from the shaky start by rallying in the third quarter. At one point in the third, the UB alums and The Nerd Team traded the lead five times, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Dennis with less than four minutes left in the third opened Blue Collar U’s lead to 57-52. Blue Collar U was 6 for 7 on 3-pointers in the third and took a 71-61 lead into the fourth.
But with 4:59 left, a three-point play by Tyler Nelson (24 points) cut Blue Collar U’s lead to 77-76, and the Elam Ending went into effect a minute later.
“That’s a dog fight,” Hamilton said of the Elam Ending. “It’s the first to eight, so you’ve got to get stops. The buckets will come, but if you’re giving up points, it’ll be a short game. That’s something we pride ourselves in. We had a lineup that really took pride in defense.”