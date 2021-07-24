Wes Clark's game-winning shot caps off Elam ending for UB's Blue Collar U

It was a far cry from the start of the game, when The Nerd Team raced to a 25-11 lead, and limited Blue Collar U to 3 of 12 shooting in the first quarter.

A familiar Big 4 foe from Niagara helps usher Bona's Brown and White out of TBT A pileup of second-half mistakes and poor fourth-quarter shooting sent Brown and White home in a 67-56 loss to Team Hines on Friday at the Covelli Center at Ohio State.

“We’ve got guys that are scrappy,” said Clark, whose team trailed 43-41 at halftime. “The majority of our guys are small and are closer to the ground and we fight, so it was just the course of the game.

“We knew, at some point, things would start switching up in our favor. They made a lot of shots early, tip our hats to them, but at a point, the effort and the consistency of the way we played was going to show.”

In a way, the ending fit into what former UB guard C.J. Massinburg projected for Blue Collar U earlier in the week, that its defense would thrive in the Elam Ending. UB’s brand, as a program, is built on defense.

“One thing that is going to play advantage is how good we are on the defensive end,” Massinburg said earlier in the week, as Blue Collar U prepared for TBT. “Say we’re down four or six points, once we’re at that four-minute mark, we can lock in on the defensive end and make our run, and keep up on our target score.”