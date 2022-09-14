'We had nothing to lose': 10 years later, Buffalo State still basks in upset of No. 1 Wisconsin-Whitewater

Ten years later, one of the biggest upsets in Division III college football still leaves Casey Kacz at a loss for words.

Kacz can picture each step of Buffalo State's final drive on Sept. 15, 2012. As the Bengals' quarterback, he steered his team’s offense to a 7-6 victory against Wisconsin-Whitewater, long considered one of the titans of Division III football and ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time.

“I remember the winning drive, vividly,” Kacz said. “I haven’t thought about it in years, but I probably replayed that drive in my head a handful of times, and I can remember it almost play for play.”

The 11-play, 75-yard drive on a sunny Saturday at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater, Wis., lasted one minute, 32 seconds, and ended with Kacz’s 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ryan Carney – a play that Kacz made a last-second decision to modify.

Carney's touchdown, followed by the extra point by Nate Benoit ended Wisconsin-Whitewater’s 46-game winning streak and spoiled the afternoon in which the Warhawks were being honored by the athletic program for winning the 2011 Division III national championship.

A day earlier, a plucky team from the west side of Buffalo had completed a 14-hour trip for what everyone else, including the Warhawks, thought was about to be a rout. As they did their walkthrough, some of the Buffalo State players thought Whitewater regarded it as a “gimme," an easy, early season game to fill out the schedule.

“Everyone was expecting us to lose, given the previous history of the program and Whitewater’s history of winning, but nobody knew that,” said Rich Pete, who was a running back for the Bengals. “We were a bunch of young, hungry players with a chip on our shoulders. We felt like they’d scheduled us to lose, like, ‘Let’s get this win.’ ”

Prior to 2012, the Bengals hadn’t made the NCAA Division III football playoffs since 1999. The Bengals were 28-80 from 2001-2011, including a 5-5 record in 2011.

But none of that mattered that day in Whitewater as the Bengals held the Warhawks to a pair of field goals. Then, they pulled off one of the most improbable drives – including one of the most improbable plays, on fourth down – inside the final 95 seconds of regulation to earn what some believe is the biggest victory in Buffalo State football history.

“It was a historic game, and it was something I’ll remember forever,” Carney said. “We won a bowl game my last year there (the ECAC Southwest Bowl), in 2014, and that was really cool, but that wasn’t on the same level as beating the No. 1 team in the country.”

The Bengals' victory sent shockwaves through Division III football. Whitewater, Kacz said, was the gold standard.

“We were playing with house money going in,” said Terry Bitka, who was Buffalo State's defensive coordinator in 2012. “Whitewater was the No. 1 team in the country, but we had nothing to lose. The kids balled out. We took some chances, and we went after them pretty good.”

How the matchup happened

The Whitewater athletic department contacted Buffalo State early in the summer of 2012 about an open date on its schedule that corresponded with an open date on the Bengals’ schedule: Saturday, Sept. 15.

Unlike Division I football programs, which sometimes schedule games years in advance with millions of dollars in payouts, the two schools agreed to the mid-September game with relatively little advance notice. Bitka said Whitewater also agreed to cover the cost of transportation and meals for Buffalo State.

“Even when I took over the program in 1986, one of the things I always say is, ‘If you want to be the best, you have to play the best,’ ” said Jerry Boyes, who coached Buffalo State's football program from 1986 to 2000 and from 2009 to 2018. “They were certainly that. It was an opportunity and you never shy away from opportunities.”

Boyes, who was also the athletic director, said the players found out during training camp about the matchup.

“When the schedule came out, I thought, ‘Wait, we have to go all the way to Wisconsin?'” Pete said. “But we focused so much on our preparation and everything we had to do to be ready for that game.”

Carney had just joined the Buffalo State football team after two seasons of playing basketball at Jamestown Community College. The Olean High graduate originally planned to join the football program as a walk-on and didn’t expect to play in away games, but in his third game with the Bengals, he was on the bus to southeast Wisconsin.

“I didn’t even decide to go to Buff State until June of 2012, and I was super new,” Carney said. “I’d met with Coach Boyes over the summer and he originally wanted me to show up for camp with the walk-ons in September. I wouldn’t have even made that trip to Whitewater, otherwise.”

‘Everyone was expecting us to lose’

The Bengals began their bus trip to Whitewater on Sept. 13, broken up by an overnight stay in Toledo, Ohio.

The team arrived in Whitewater the day before the game, and went through a Friday afternoon walkthrough at Perkins Stadium.

The next day, though, the Bengals might as well have walked into a proverbial lion’s den. The stadium was packed, and each play, fans swathed in Whitewater's colors of purple and black greeted the Bengals with the clanging of cowbells.

Wisconsin-Whitewater had won four of the previous five Division III national championships (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011) with head coach Lance Leipold, and the team was being honored at halftime.

The Bengals weren’t about to roll over to a program that was much more accomplished than they were, either.

In a defensive showdown, Buff State held Whitewater to a pair of field goals by Eric Kindler. Kindler’s 29-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter gave Whitewater a 6-0 lead.

Buffalo State still had one more shot.

“They kicked a field goal, and that was a huge stop,” said Kacz, whose team stopped Whitewater’s Desmin Ward for a loss of two yards on third-and-7, to set up the field goal. “That stop gave us so much life.”

The hook-and-double-lateral

At the end of practice each Thursday, the Bengals ran a play: the hook-and-double-lateral. Boyes said it wasn’t a complicated play, but he said the Bengals had never run it in a game.

Buffalo State reached its own 39-yard line on the first three plays of the final drive against Whitewater, but were penalized for a false start, and Kacz was sacked for a loss of four yards. That put the Bengals back at the 30, facing fourth-and-19 with 48 seconds left.

Kacz knew the bus drive back to Buffalo would be long, but it would be even longer if the Bengals didn’t take a major chance.

The Bengals made the call during a timeout to run the hook-and-double-lateral: Kacz would throw the ball to Carney, who would toss a lateral pass to Pete, who would then throw a lateral to Brooks Estarfaa.

“We were in the huddle, and the play call came in and Casey said, ‘We’re going to run it,’ ” Pete said. “We were all like, ‘WHAT? Are you serious?’ ”

Kacz, Pete said, was insistent. Pete also knew everything had to work to perfection, over a matter of seconds.

Then, Pete and his teammates looked at each other in the huddle.

“We looked at each other with confidence and said, ‘we have to get this done, because this is it,’ ” Pete said. “ ‘If we don’t get this, we lose the game.’

“No matter how prepared you are, there were a million things that could go wrong, and a lot of things had to happen before I got to the ball. Casey has to make that throw. Ryan Carney has to catch it and pitch it to me, and he knew he was going to get tackled the second he got it. I had to be in position. I was coming across the field and once I got it, I ran. My job was to bring the defense to me and make the next pitch to Brooks Estarfaa, and put the defense in the predicament of, so, who are you going to tackle now?”

Pete’s first impulse when he got the ball was to run for a touchdown attempt. But he pitched the ball to Estarfaa, a receiver whose task was to run for as many yards as he could to sustain the drive.

Estarfaa got the Bengals to the Whitewater 31, but wide receiver John Beers was called for a personal foul, which pushed the Bengals back to their own 49. Still, it was enough to give the Bengals a first down.

“We practiced that play religiously, but to do it in a game and execute it is something different,” Carney said. “But we did it and it was like, ‘oh, (expletive), we have a shot!’ ”

Two plays later, on third-and-2 from the Whitewater 43, Kacz’s 33-yard pass on a screen play to Manny Brooks put the Bengals at the Whitewater 10 with 15 seconds left.

Kacz threw two incompletions, then made a call at the line of scrimmage to tinker the next play, on third-and-goal.

Kacz tasked Carney to make an in-cut rather than an out-cut on an individual pattern.

Boyes wasn't about to object to his quarterback's decision.

“There were so many times I wish I had the opportunity to do that as a quarterback, and I said, as a coach, that one of the things I will always have is for the quarterback to have the tools to change a play at the line of scrimmage, to make a better play based on what the defense is giving us," Boyes said.

On the pass, Kacz found Carney in the top corner of the end zone.

Carney caught the ball, then put one foot down after the other and joyously threw his hands in the air as he backpedaled out of the end zone.

Then, Benoit kicked the extra point to give the Bengals a 7-6 lead.

‘One more stop’

Three seconds, though, remained on the clock – just enough time for anything to unfold.

The Bengals braced for the unlikely after a squib kick. Bitka quickly strategized a defensive plan before the Bengals returned to the field for the final seconds.

“We went prevent and we’re thinking they’re going to throw a Hail Mary,” said Bitka, who retired this summer after 36 years as a coach at Buffalo State. “The quarterback chucked it as far as they could go, and got it inside the 15 or 20.”

Pete’s heart was racing as he stood on the sideline.

“They’re the defending national champions and they have the ability to score,” Pete said. “The defense is tired, and their adrenaline is kicking in, too. You have full confidence in your defense, but you’re still nervous.”

Kacz continued to repeat three words to himself as the two teams lined up at the Whitewater 33.

“One more stop," Kacz said. "One more stop. One more stop.”

Chris Hall, a defensive back from California, intercepted Lee Brekke’s Hail Mary pass at the Bengals 10 as time expired.

The cowbells stopped clanging.

The 5,800 fans in purple and black at Perkins Stadium hushed, save for a few Buffalo State fans. The Bengals swarmed to midfield to celebrate, then met the Warhawks for the post-game handshake line.

“Defensively, to give up seven points is a good day’s work,” Leipold told Inside Warhawk Football the week after the loss. “But to let a team drive 75 yards in a minute and half, is something that I know none of us are pleased with.”

‘It brought national attention’

The bus ride back to Buffalo that Saturday night and into Sunday didn’t seem so long, even with a stop in Toledo for a team breakfast.

By Sunday night, Boyes and his staff were back on campus, preparing to face Alfred the next weekend. The Bengals lost their next three games and finished the season 6-4.

Wisconsin-Whitewater finished 7-3 – with losses to Buffalo State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Wisconsin-Stevens Point – and did not make the Division III playoffs that season.

UB named Leipold as its head football coach in December of 2014. After six seasons at UB, Leipold is now the head coach at Kansas, which has opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

Boyes retired as UB’s athletic director in 2020, and Kacz works for Crosstraining Athletics, a nonprofit that provides leadership training for high school and youth athletes.

Kacz still can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the Bengals took one of the biggest chances in college football – and left Wisconsin a winner.

“I know a good amount of the history of football at Buff State, and those teams in the 1990s were phenomenal,” Kacz said. “They won bowl games and conference championships, and the win against Whitewater is definitely the most attention-grabbing win in Buff State’s history. And I do not want to undermine anything other teams have accomplished.

“It was a nonconference win, but it was one of the coolest and one of the most significant wins in program history. It brought national attention to the program.”