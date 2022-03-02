Wayne State hires Niagara assistant Bryan Smothers as men's basketball coach

Bryan Smothers, who has been an assistant coach with the Niagara men's basketball team the last three seasons, has been named the new head coach at Wayne State in Detroit, the school announced Wednesday.

Smothers is a native of Pontiac, Mich., who played basketball for the Warriors from 2007-11. He replaces David Greer, Wayne State's all-time winningest coach, who retired earlier this season.

Smothers will remain as an assistant with the Purple Eagles through their final two regular-season games and through the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J.

"The players and staff that are there now (at Niagara), they've allowed me to grow," Smothers said during his introductory news conference Wednesday in Detroit. "That was my first coaching opportunity where I was really able to be out there with them, and over the course of time, they really allowed me to gain that confidence, each and every day. To see them, some of those guys where they are now, it's truly special to go through that process with them.

"I can't wait to get back so we can finish the season there, as strong as we can."