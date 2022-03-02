Wayne State hires Niagara assistant Bryan Smothers as men's basketball coach

Bryan Smothers, who has been an assistant coach with the Niagara men's basketball team the last three seasons, has been named the new head coach at Wayne State in Detroit, the school announced Wednesday.
Smothers is a native of Pontiac, Mich., who played basketball for the Warriors from 2007-11. He replaces David Greer, Wayne State's all-time winningest coach, who retired earlier this season.
Smothers will remain as an assistant with the Purple Eagles through their final two regular-season games and through the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J.
"The players and staff that are there now (at Niagara), they've allowed me to grow," Smothers said during his introductory news conference Wednesday in Detroit. "That was my first coaching opportunity where I was really able to be out there with them, and over the course of time, they really allowed me to gain that confidence, each and every day. To see them, some of those guys where they are now, it's truly special to go through that process with them.
"I can't wait to get back so we can finish the season there, as strong as we can."
Smothers joined Patrick Beilein's staff at Niagara as an assistant in 2019, and stayed on staff as an assistant with Greg Paulus, who replaced Beilein as head coach following his resignation for personal reasons in October 2019.
Prior to Niagara, Smothers was a graduate assistant and a video analyst for four seasons on John Beilein's staff at Michigan, and was an assistant at Wayne State for three seasons.
"Bryan is a principled leader and an outstanding teacher and communicator," Paulus said in a statement. "His work ethic and passion for people made our program better and helped develop our student-athletes on and off the court. I am thankful for all he did during his time at Niagara University and looking forward to seeing the success he will bring as he goes home to his alma mater."