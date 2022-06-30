Watch now: UB lineman Dom Polizzi awarded full scholarship in feel-good moment

The University at Buffalo football program provided another feel-good – and fiscally helpful – moment this week.

The Bulls on Wednesday announced that Dom Polizzi, a redshirt junior and an offensive lineman from Brockport, became the recipient of a full scholarship. The Bulls did it in a stylish fashion, too. In a video clip posted to social media, the players watched a highlight reel of Polizzi’s top plays during a team meeting, and on the video, UB coach Maurice Linguist announced that Polizzi had earned a scholarship.

“I am beyond thankful for what this program has done for me both as a student athlete and a man,” Polizzi wrote on Twitter, with a blue heart emoji and the “Horns Up” emoji. “Love the process and it will love you back.”

A day earlier, Polizzi’s father, Ron, announced on social media that Dom had earned a full scholarship.

Polizzi joined the Bulls as a walk-on from Brockport High School in the fall of 2019. He had six tackles and recovered a fumble in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, and played primarily on special teams in 11 games in 2021.

Four walk-ons have been awarded scholarships, including two local players, since Linguist took over as UB’s coach in May 2021. The combination of graduating players, players who have entered the transfer portal and other departures has opened up scholarship money and roster spots.

In August 2021, former West Seneca West linebacker Shaun Dolac earned a scholarship a year after he joined the Bulls as a preferred walk-on, prior to the 2020 season. Dolac had 37 tackles, including six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games, which included two starts in 2021.

During the spring game in April, Tajay Ahmed, a running back from Starpoint, was awarded a full scholarship. Ahmed joined the Bulls as a walk-on in 2019, and he is the second in his family to play football at UB. Ahmed’s father, Chaz, was a wide receiver for the Bulls from 1987-90, when the Bulls were a Division III program.

UB awarded long snapper Evan Davis a scholarship during spring practices this year.

Polizzi moved from the defensive line to the offensive line after the 2021 season, and he will be part of an offensive line that must regroup following the graduation of guard Jack Klenk and tackle Jake Fuzak, and the transfers of tackle Deondre Doiron (Kansas) and center Bence Polgar (Missouri).

Gabe Wallace is UB’s only returning starter on the offensive line; he started 12 games at right tackle or at guard last season.

The Bulls finished 4-8 in 2021, and open the 2022 season at noon Sept. 3 at Maryland.

