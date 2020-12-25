Watch now: UB football coach surprises player with scholarship for Christmas

"He was really trying to get back, and he did and had a great spring season for us, back before everything hit with Covid," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said on the pregame radio show on ESPN 1520. "And you know what? He came back stronger during our preseason and as you can see, he's in the lineup and making catches. What happened last night was the opportunity to reward an individual like that, with a scholarship. He's going to be on a football scholarship, beginning next semester."

He has appeared in all six games this season with 13 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Ruiz posted Friday morning on Twitter: "Santa got it right this year! Feeling beyond BLESSED. Thank you for all of those who helped me reach one my long time goals. Merry Christmas to all!"

Bulls kicker Alex McNulty made a 25-yard field goal with 5:33 left in the first half against Marshall – McNulty’s first field goal of the season.

McNulty’s kick also drew some yuks from the ESPN announcing crew, who deemed the make “a Christmas miracle!”