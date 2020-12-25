Watch now: UB football coach surprises player with scholarship for Christmas

University at Buffalo wide receiver Jovany Ruiz got a Christmas present he was not expecting, thanks to UB coach Lance Leipold.
During a team meeting Thursday night, as shown in the video posted on social media by UB, Leipold announced that he has gotten a call from Santa.
When his players snickered, Leipold said, "What? You don't think so."
"He told me he had one present to give ... "
Leipold then called up Ruiz, who was immediately surrounded by cheering teammates and crowd-surfed by them as they celebrated that he was being given a scholarship. Ruiz's football scholarship will go into effect for the upcoming semester.
'Tis the season of giving.Congratulations @thejruiz on earning a scholarship!
Ruiz, a former quarterback at Fredonia who walked on at UB, worked with the scout team at UB in 2017, and appeared in three games in 2018. Ruiz missed the 2019 season after he tore his ACL and underwent surgery and rehabilitated from the injury.
"He was really trying to get back, and he did and had a great spring season for us, back before everything hit with Covid," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said on the pregame radio show on ESPN 1520. "And you know what? He came back stronger during our preseason and as you can see, he's in the lineup and making catches. What happened last night was the opportunity to reward an individual like that, with a scholarship. He's going to be on a football scholarship, beginning next semester."
He has appeared in all six games this season with 13 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Ruiz posted Friday morning on Twitter: "Santa got it right this year! Feeling beyond BLESSED. Thank you for all of those who helped me reach one my long time goals. Merry Christmas to all!"
***
Bulls kicker Alex McNulty made a 25-yard field goal with 5:33 left in the first half against Marshall – McNulty’s first field goal of the season.
McNulty’s kick also drew some yuks from the ESPN announcing crew, who deemed the make “a Christmas miracle!”
McNulty was an All-MAC selection at kicker, despite not kicking a field goal all season. McNulty’s first attempt came last week; Ball State blocked his 27-yard attempt early in the second quarter of the Mid-American Conference championship game, and he missed a 34-yard attempt Friday, five minutes into the game against Marshall.