Watch now: St. Bonaventure videographer restrained by security after A-10 title game

The Atlantic 10 is looking into a postgame incident in which a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department was restrained by a security guard Sunday at UD Arena, a conference spokesman told The Buffalo News.
"We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, wrote in an email.
The Bonnies defeated VCU on Sunday in the A-10 tournament title game, 74-65.
One of the most bizarre sports photos you will ever see: A security guard at the Atlantic 10 Title Game put a cameraman in a chokehold as he was filming St. Bonaventure's on-court celebration.Photo captured by St. Bonaventure student @griffinpquinn. pic.twitter.com/IF7zftij64— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 14, 2021
As Bonnies players and coaches celebrated the win on the court under the basket, a videographer – later identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department – appears to attempt to move toward the group, according to video of the incident posted on social media. The security guard stands in front of him to prevent him from getting closer, and DeSutter spins away in order to continue shooting. The sequence is then repeated.
Bona players then moved toward the sideline and stood on a barricade to salute the team's fans. DeSutter sprinted to the sideline and attempted to shoot when the same security guard restrained him around the neck and ushered him from the court area.
St. Bonaventure, 2021 Atlantic 10 chhampions pic.twitter.com/BgpLPQ6oCg— Jeff Uveino (@realjuveino) March 14, 2021
Players and Bona staff members appear to follow and then spoke with security to inform them that DeSutter was part of the athletic department. He was allowed back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration and cutting down of the nets.
According to Griffin P. Quinn, the Dayton student who took the photographs of the incident, DeSutter was on the court for part of the game, unlike media members who were situated in the stands and were not allowed on the court.
Context to this photo, which was taken moments after the conclusion of the A10 Championship game between St. Bonaventure and VCU... pic.twitter.com/vSoXZSQ4gh— Griffin Quinn (@griffinpquinn) March 14, 2021