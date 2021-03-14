 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: St. Bonaventure videographer restrained by security after A-10 title game
0 comments

Watch now: St. Bonaventure videographer restrained by security after A-10 title game

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
St. Bonaventure wins A-10 tourney beating VCU for NCAA bid

St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi celebrates with the trophy after beating VCU in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete/AP Photo

The Atlantic 10 is looking into a postgame incident in which a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department was restrained by a security guard Sunday at UD Arena, a conference spokesman told The Buffalo News. 

"We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, wrote in an email. 

The Bonnies defeated VCU on Sunday in the A-10 tournament title game, 74-65. 

As Bonnies players and coaches celebrated the win on the court under the basket, a videographer – later identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department – appears to attempt to move toward the group, according to video of the incident posted on social media. The security guard stands in front of him to prevent him from getting closer, and DeSutter spins away in order to continue shooting. The sequence is then repeated. 

Bona players then moved toward the sideline and stood on a barricade to salute the team's fans. DeSutter sprinted to the sideline and attempted to shoot when the same security guard restrained him around the neck and ushered him from the court area. 

Players and Bona staff members appear to follow and then spoke with security to inform them that DeSutter was part of the athletic department. He was allowed back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration and cutting down of the nets.

According to Griffin P. Quinn, the Dayton student who took the photographs of the incident, DeSutter was on the court for part of the game, unlike media members who were situated in the stands and were not allowed on the court. 

A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesman said the school had no comment. Spokespeople for the Dayton athletic department did not return requests for comment. DeSutter did not return an email. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crash Investigators Obtain 'Black Box' From Vehicle Of Tiger Woods

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News