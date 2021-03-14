Watch now: St. Bonaventure videographer restrained by security after A-10 title game

The Atlantic 10 is looking into a postgame incident in which a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department was restrained by a security guard Sunday at UD Arena, a conference spokesman told The Buffalo News.

"We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, wrote in an email.

One of the most bizarre sports photos you will ever see: A security guard at the Atlantic 10 Title Game put a cameraman in a chokehold as he was filming St. Bonaventure's on-court celebration.Photo captured by St. Bonaventure student @griffinpquinn . pic.twitter.com/IF7zftij64

As Bonnies players and coaches celebrated the win on the court under the basket, a videographer – later identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department – appears to attempt to move toward the group, according to video of the incident posted on social media. The security guard stands in front of him to prevent him from getting closer, and DeSutter spins away in order to continue shooting. The sequence is then repeated.