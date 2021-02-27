 Skip to main content
Watch now: Niagara's Angel Parker sinks half-court buzzer beater
Watch now: Niagara's Angel Parker sinks half-court buzzer beater

Niagara loses to Marist 66-60 in OT (copy)

Niagara University guard Angel Parker looks to pass around Marist defender Kendall Krick at the Gallagher Center on Jan. 22, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Niagara women's basketball star Angel Parker made a shot from half court Friday night as the clock wound down to end the third quarter. 

Parker's shot at the buzzer cut Quinnipiac's lead to 56-46. 

Niagara lost, 71-57, as Olivia Mason scored a career-high 16 points.  

Parker finished with six points as Niagara dropped to 3-6. 

