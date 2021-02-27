Watch now: Niagara's Angel Parker sinks half-court buzzer beater

Niagara women's basketball star Angel Parker made a shot from half court Friday night as the clock wound down to end the third quarter.
Parker's shot at the buzzer cut Quinnipiac's lead to 56-46.
Q3 | What a play by Angel Parker to end the third quarter!WATCH: https://t.co/DiQ5oPqJDP#SCTop10 | #ForgetMeRememberWe | #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/GcuYxYZjsS— NiagaraWBB (@NiagaraWBB) February 26, 2021
Niagara lost, 71-57, as Olivia Mason scored a career-high 16 points.
Parker finished with six points as Niagara dropped to 3-6.