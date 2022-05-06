Washington RB Jaret Patterson continues pro run, returns to UB for spring game

Jaret Patterson never played for Maurice Linguist. In fact, Patterson signed with the NFL’s Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent six days before the University at Buffalo football team announced the hire of Linguist as its new coach in May of 2021.

A coaching change hasn't changed Patterson’s allegiance to the Bulls. Rather, it strengthened his bond with the program as an alumni, even as he began his first year of professional football.

“It means everything, just to be back here with guys I played with, seeing new faces, being around the coaching staff and the changes, and just seeing the work they’re putting in to prepare for the upcoming season,” Patterson told The News.

In three seasons at UB, Patterson became one of its most prolific running backs; he’s second all-time in total rushing yards (3,884) and the program’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (52). He was one of a cadre of former Bulls who returned to campus last weekend for UB’s spring game, joined by a group that included Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn, Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis.

“When guys see us, they get a sense of hope, that if those guys can do it, why not myself?” said Patterson, whose twin brother, James, is a linebacker for the Bulls. “I hope guys realize that guys can go to the next level at the University at Buffalo.”

Patterson was one of four UB players in 2021 to join NFL teams, either as draft picks or as undrafted free agents. This year, three UB players signed as undrafted free agents after the draft: running back Kevin Marks (Los Angeles Chargers), defensive tackle Josh Rogers (Seattle Seahawks) and linebacker Kadofi Wright (Denver Broncos). UB cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram received a minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills, and tight end Jake Molinich received a minicamp invite from the New York Giants.

Patterson was the only undrafted free agent Washington signed last year out of the college ranks. Prior to the Commanders’ game in September of 2021 at Buffalo, Washington coach Ron Rivera recalled how he had to turn Patterson away at the doors of the team’s facility in Ashburn, Va., two days later because Patterson arrived too early. The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement states that post-draft rookie minicamps are held either the first or second weekend after the draft.

As a rookie in 2021 with the Commanders, Patterson ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries, and caught 10 passes for 73 yards in 14 games. He also contributed on special teams for Washington, and he earned his first start in Washington’s regular-season finale Jan. 2, a 20-16 loss to Philadelphia at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., after Antonio Gibson was placed on the Covid-19 list. Patterson ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

“When you see him do the things that he’s doing, it’s really cool especially because a lot of guys are just writing him off because he’s so small,” Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke said after the loss. “But you see how tough he is and he’s a good football player. So hopefully he just keeps progressing.”

The NFL is no longer a guessing game for Patterson, like it was a year ago when he signed with Washington.

“I know more of what to expect,” Patterson said of preparing for his second season. “I’m familiar with a lot of things, and I know what to do. Stuff is slowing down for me and I’m trying to be the ultimate pro, learning how to take care of my body and just learning how to be a pro, and taking advantage of every opportunity you get, in practice and in games.”

The day before UB’s spring game, the Commanders selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. at No. 34 in the third round of the NFL draft, which thickens Washington’s competition at the position. The backfield also includes Gibson and J.D. McKissic, who prepared to sign as a free agent with the Bills in March, but instead re-signed with Washington.

This year, though, Patterson is certain that he’s more prepared for the NFL. He’s learned how important it is to focus on improving himself, as opposed to being absorbed by the outside noise and worrying if your next day with a team could be your last.

“I’m focusing on little ways to get better,” Patterson said. “Every single day, and that’s really it. Worry about my daily improvement, and the rest will take care of itself.”

And he hasn’t forgotten how he got to the NFL.

“My words of wisdom (for UB) is, take this time to really come together,” Patterson said. “There is nothing, really, like college football. The camaraderie, the relationships you build are everlasting. I told them, ‘I will be there, Sept. 3,” when they take on Maryland, and I can’t wait.”

