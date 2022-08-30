 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washington cuts former UB running back Jaret Patterson; Houston cuts Demone Harris

  • Updated
  • 0
Panthers Commanders Football

Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) and defensive tackle Marquan McCall (78) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN - member image share, Richmond Times-Dispatch
Support this work for $1 a month

A season after making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, Jaret Patterson is again a free agent.

The Washington Commanders announced their final round of roster cuts on Tuesday, the NFL’s deadline to finalize each team’s 53-man roster, and Patterson, a former University at Buffalo running back, was one of 25 players released by the Commanders.

Patterson ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries and caught 10 passes for 73 yards in 17 games in 2021 for Washington.

Patterson’s twin brother, James, is a fifth-year senior and a linebacker for the Bulls.

NFL teams have continued to release their final cuts and final rosters through the course of Tuesday, both of which include former UB players and players with local ties.

The Houston Texans cut Demone Harris, a defensive end who played at UB and is a Bishop Timon-St. Jude graduate, and the Atlanta Falcons the Atlanta released former Canisius High running back Qadree Ollison.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News