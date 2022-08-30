Washington cuts former UB running back Jaret Patterson; Houston cuts Demone Harris

A season after making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, Jaret Patterson is again a free agent.

The Washington Commanders announced their final round of roster cuts on Tuesday, the NFL’s deadline to finalize each team’s 53-man roster, and Patterson, a former University at Buffalo running back, was one of 25 players released by the Commanders.

Patterson ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries and caught 10 passes for 73 yards in 17 games in 2021 for Washington.

Patterson’s twin brother, James, is a fifth-year senior and a linebacker for the Bulls.

NFL teams have continued to release their final cuts and final rosters through the course of Tuesday, both of which include former UB players and players with local ties.

The Houston Texans cut Demone Harris, a defensive end who played at UB and is a Bishop Timon-St. Jude graduate, and the Atlanta Falcons the Atlanta released former Canisius High running back Qadree Ollison.

