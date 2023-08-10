Ron Cook Jr. embraced everything about his first live rep of preseason practices with the University at Buffalo football team. He gripped the football a little tighter. He dug his cleats into UB Stadium turf a little deeper. It was his first carry since mid-November of 2022, and he knew that he couldn’t get overwhelmed.

“I almost cried,” Cook said of taking his first handoff at running back in more than seven months. “It was just so exciting. It was just tears of joy, with what was happening. I was very happy to be back because a lot of the guys on the team were saying it also. They were like, ‘Oh my god, he’s back,’ and I was overwhelmed, I’ll admit it, but it felt real good.”

Cook, a fifth-year senior and a running back from Washington, D.C., has recovered from a neck injury that kept him out of UB’s final two regular-season games, its win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl and all of spring practices. In fact, Cook didn’t even pick begin training for this season until early July.

He didn’t go into specifics on the neck injury, or if it required surgery, and he can’t remember the exact play when he got injured during a 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan. He remembers the pain, but said he can’t even describe it.

However, there was no question that Cook was going to return to playing football. He had to be patient and take his time returning to the Bulls, who open the season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Wisconsin, and are scheduled to have an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at UB Stadium.

Now, he’s one of UB’s top returning running backs in a crowded position group, one that operated by committee for much of last season. Mike Washington was UB’s leading rusher with 625 yards and seven touchdowns on 150 carries in 2022, ahead of Cook (600 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries in 10 games).

The Bulls accrued 1,844 yards and 22 touchdowns, seventh in the Mid-American Conference and 77th nationally. This year, Cook joins Washington, Al-Jay Henderson, Mark Anthony Scott, Lamar Sperling, Dylan Kedzior and Joseph Giggie in the position group. Of the three most productive backs on last year’s roster, the 5-foot-9 Cook is diminutive and shifty – think in the mold of former UB standout Jaret Patterson – while Henderson and Washington are tall and mobile.

“We’ve got a pretty deep backfield,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said at the start of preseason practices. “We’ll put the reps out there, and we’ll see who does what. Each back, they all kind of complement each other. They’re not the same. They do similar things but they’re very different.

“We’ve got a good balance of size, body control, burst, experience, good youth, experience from other places. Now, we’ve got to continue to allocate the reps properly, see who does what, give them their great and then get them ready to go play.”

Cook, Washington, Henderson and Scott combined for 1,548 yards and 14 touchdowns on 355 carries in 2022.

Sperling was named the USA Today High School Sports Award National Offensive Football Player of the Year. He rushed for 3,867 yards and 58 rushing touchdowns at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, last fall.

Kedzior ran for 1,092 yards and 11 touchdowns at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, and was a second-team, junior-college All-American in 2022. Then, with Washington, Cook and Kedzior not participating in the spring game in April, Giggie ran for 120 yards on 34 carries.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in this room,” Cook said. “Everybody has a different style, and it’s very, very effective. And we’re going to feed off each other and teach each other things and challenge each other. Compete with each other and make sure we’re all successful.”

Cook brings production and versatility to the position. He was UB’s primary kickoff returner last season (21.58 yards on 19 returns), and caught 16 passes for 207 yards. He’s on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the most versatile player in college football.

He also brings leadership, experience and perspective of what is being done among the running backs that’s right and what needs to be corrected.

During UB’s first preseason practice Aug. 3, Cook saw how one of the younger players had an issue with movement. Cook stepped in and offered instruction on how to make a specific shift.

“It’s one thing for a guy to be back,” Linguist said. “It’s another thing for a guy to be back that’s been with you for a couple of years now.

“That type of senior leadership is something that just sends a ripple effect. It’s an exponential thing for us. Ron’s done a phenomenal job. I’m excited about where he is. He’s got a lot of work to do in front of him, like the rest of the guys, but he’s going to be a big piece of what we do moving forward.”