University at Buffalo women's basketball at a glance

With Adeyeye and freshmen Wilson and Bone, the Bulls want to cultivate more inside strength to support Hemphill, who sat out the 2019-20 season and played in only seven games last season as she recovered from surgery to her right knee.

Legette-Jack expects her team to open the floor more as a means to use its strengths at guard and its inside presence, but she’ll continue to place an emphasis on team defense. UB was third in the MAC last season in scoring defense (69.2 points per game) but ninth in 3-point field goal defensive percentage (33.4%).

Season-defining stretch: Battle for Atlantis, Nov. 20-22, in Nassau, Bahamas. UB has a competitive nonconference schedule, but it will get its biggest challenge when it opens the eight-team tournament in the Bahamas against South Carolina, which is the No. 1 team in the Associated Press women’s Top 25 poll. The Bulls will face either No. 10 Oregon or Oklahoma in the second game of the tournament, which also includes No. 2 Connecticut, No. 21 South Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Syracuse.

What the coach said: “Defense is my thing. I don’t care if you can put the ball over the rim, we’d better defend the other side. If we defend, we can go out there and fly around offensively as much as we want to. But defense is always going to be our mantra.” – Felisha Legette-Jack

