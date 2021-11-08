University at Buffalo women's basketball at a glance

University at Buffalo Bulls
Arena: Alumni Arena.
Coach: Felisha Legette-Jack, 10th season.
Last season’s record: 15-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference.
Key returnees: 6th year Sr. F Summer Hemphill 8.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg.; 5-5 Jr. G Dyaisha Fair 24.1 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 5.08 apg., 2.9 spg.; 6-2 Sr. F Adebola Adeyeye 5.0 ppg., 4.6 rpg.; 5-9 So. G Cheyenne McEvans 11.5 ppg., 5.8 rpg.; 5-8 Sr. G Jazmine Young 6.1 ppg., 2.1 rpg.
Key losses: G Hanna Hall 6.6 ppg., 2.0 rpg.; F Keowa Walters 6.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg.; G Jessika Schiffer 4.2 ppg., 1.3 rpg.
Key newcomers: 6-2 Fr. F Kaelonn Wilson; 5-11 Fr. G Georgia Woolley; 5-10 Fr. F Laney Bone; 6-0 Fr. F Saniaa Wilson; 5-8 Jr. G Dominique Camp.
Outlook: With Fair, a first-team All-MAC selection, and McEvans returning to the perimeter, the Bulls expect to improve on their 3-point shooting, which was seventh in the MAC last season (31.8%). McEvans had a breakout year as a freshman, shooting 31.7% on 3-pointers, and was the Bulls’ second-leading scorer. Young, who joined the program last season from Tennessee State, helped create a strong reinforcement at guard. Camp is a transfer from Troy who will bring additional experience to the perimeter.
With Adeyeye and freshmen Wilson and Bone, the Bulls want to cultivate more inside strength to support Hemphill, who sat out the 2019-20 season and played in only seven games last season as she recovered from surgery to her right knee.
Legette-Jack expects her team to open the floor more as a means to use its strengths at guard and its inside presence, but she’ll continue to place an emphasis on team defense. UB was third in the MAC last season in scoring defense (69.2 points per game) but ninth in 3-point field goal defensive percentage (33.4%).
Season-defining stretch: Battle for Atlantis, Nov. 20-22, in Nassau, Bahamas. UB has a competitive nonconference schedule, but it will get its biggest challenge when it opens the eight-team tournament in the Bahamas against South Carolina, which is the No. 1 team in the Associated Press women’s Top 25 poll. The Bulls will face either No. 10 Oregon or Oklahoma in the second game of the tournament, which also includes No. 2 Connecticut, No. 21 South Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Syracuse.
What the coach said: “Defense is my thing. I don’t care if you can put the ball over the rim, we’d better defend the other side. If we defend, we can go out there and fly around offensively as much as we want to. But defense is always going to be our mantra.” – Felisha Legette-Jack