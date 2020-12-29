University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson to enter NFL draft

“Jaret and I had a number of conversations about his future as early as last summer," coach Lance Leipold said. "We both agreed that if he continued to have unprecedented success, it might be in his best interest to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

"We’re happy for Jaret and his family. His accolades on the field speak for themselves, yet it is his leadership and the way he represents our program that will ultimately help him succeed at the next level. We are thankful for all he has done for our program and he will forever be a Bull.”

In the post, Patterson thanked his family, coaches, teammates, support staff, professors, mentors and classmates along with first responders and medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He also thanked UB supporters, calling them "the best fans in college football."

Coming out of high school in Maryland, Patterson had few FBS scholarship offers

"Thank you for taking a chance on me and opening the door, when many others closed it," he wrote in thanking the UB coaching staff. "For that, I am eternally grateful."