University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson to enter NFL draft

Coming off a record season, Jaret Patterson has decided to enter the NFL draft.
Patterson, a running back on the University at Buffalo football team, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he will forgo his senior season to turn pro.
Psalms 91 #ForeverABull 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽#HornsUp pic.twitter.com/6vPbZNuqNR— Jaret Patterson #️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ (@__JP26) December 29, 2020
"I am eager and excited to pursue my dream of earning a position in the NFL," he wrote. "I will be #ForeverABull."
He finishes second all-time in rushing yards at UB (3,884) and as UB’s leader in rushing touchdowns, with 52, in three seasons.
Patterson, who is listed at 5-9, 195 pounds, is the nation’s leader in rushing yards per game (178.67) and ran for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games this season. Patterson was a second-team Associated Press All-America selection.
He tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns in a game, and set a single-game MAC record of 409 yards Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State.
“Jaret and I had a number of conversations about his future as early as last summer," coach Lance Leipold said. "We both agreed that if he continued to have unprecedented success, it might be in his best interest to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.
"We’re happy for Jaret and his family. His accolades on the field speak for themselves, yet it is his leadership and the way he represents our program that will ultimately help him succeed at the next level. We are thankful for all he has done for our program and he will forever be a Bull.”
In the post, Patterson thanked his family, coaches, teammates, support staff, professors, mentors and classmates along with first responders and medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He also thanked UB supporters, calling them "the best fans in college football."
Coming out of high school in Maryland, Patterson had few FBS scholarship offers
"Thank you for taking a chance on me and opening the door, when many others closed it," he wrote in thanking the UB coaching staff. "For that, I am eternally grateful."
Patterson is part of a deep group of running backs who are eligible for the NFL draft this year, including Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Alabama’s Najee Harris and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.
“He also has some mileage on his body because of how heavily he has been featured in the Buffalo offense," Jordan Reid, a senior analyst with the Draft Network told The News last month. "Even though he's only a junior, I still think Patterson will be in contention to be an early Day 3 selection in the 2021 NFL draft if he were to declare.”