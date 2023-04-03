By saying nothing – who was and wasn’t being considered and an ideal hiring timeline – the University at Buffalo men’s basketball search committee created much chatter locally about its business.

What’s the plan? Why isn’t former UB assistant and Jamestown native Bryan Hodgson a candidate? Why did multiple people turn down the job? Why is UB sitting on the sideline while other mid-majors make their hires?

To all that, Mark Alnutt, UB’s vice president and director of athletics, had a proper response Monday after introducing George Halcovage III as the program’s new coach.

“Rightfully so,” Alnutt told me. “I love the passion of our fans. There is no apathy when it comes to men’s basketball, which is phenomenal. Your fans are seeing or hearing and wondering, ‘What the heck is going on?’ ”

But …

“We were fine,” he said. “We knew there would be excitement and interest in UB when (the hire was made).”

The hiring of Halcovage, previously an assistant at Villanova, ended a 20-day process – March 11 to 30 – and Alnutt walked me through the mechanics of the search … and why the public angst was equaled by private confidence.

The key points: The initial list of 25-30 candidates, which included Halcovage, was reduced to 15-20. … Hodgson, an assistant at Alabama, was not interviewed. … Alnutt made one trip out of town to meet with a candidate at an NCAA tournament site. … Following a series of Zoom interviews, six candidates were brought to Buffalo for visits. … Alnutt said one person turned down the job before Halcovage was hired.

“That was out there – ‘Everybody was turning it down,’ ” he said. “But you can only turn us down if you were offered.”

Alnutt said his goal was to make a hire a week before the Final Four, “but it ended up being four days later.”

As we talked on the basketball floor, I pointed up to the four MAC tournament title banners in a five-year span (2015-19) and asked Alnutt if that success deepened the pool of interested candidates. Not that long ago … but kind of long time ago.

“It did. It really did, because people know it can be done here,” Alnutt said.

As painful as the end of the Jim Whitesell Era was – the Bulls’ last four losses were by 24, 30, 20 and 24 points – anybody who’s anybody in the coaching profession knows what Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats did around these parts before moving up to Arizona State and Alabama, respectively.

For a guy like Halcovage, who will be wearing the big whistle for the first time, he knows success at UB will lead to a bigger opportunity. It did for Hurley and Oats.

UB assembled its version of The Hiring Book, which it provided to candidates. It included a roster breakdown, the operating budget, the salary pool for staff, etc.

"They saw the support we were able to offer,” Alnutt said.

Alnutt hired a search firm, but also formed an intra-department search committee. The more minds, the better chance nothing would be missed. The more voices, the better the deliberations. The worst kind of searches – which lead to mistakes – are ones in which there is a single person doing the list-compiling, interviewing and hiring. A game plan for a disaster.

The original list included current head coaches, associate head coaches such as Halcovage, other assistant coaches and coaches who weren’t in the business this season.

UB had to improvise during the Zoom stage. Alnutt wanted Aaron Stang, associate athletic director for academic affairs, on the committee. But Stang and his wife, Elena, married in December, had waited until UB’s spring break to honeymoon in Key Largo, Fla.

“(Alnutt) told me to go – no hesitation at all,” Stang said. “I was, ‘Alright, I’m all in.’ I would open up the curtains behind me to make sure people saw the palm trees (during the Zoom sessions).”

Stang was back in Buffalo last week to pick up Halcovage at the airport to start his visit. Not a part of the process from the hop was Hodgson, who did have support of some boosters. But if UB didn’t feel the fit was right – and obviously it felt that way – there was no use wasting each other’s time by making Hodgson a part of the process.

“He was on our radar, but didn’t get to the point he was one of those six (who visited campus),” Alnutt said. “He had his opportunity at Arkansas State, and we had a great conversation the day he got the job. I’m a Bryan Hodgson fan, and I look forward to seeing what he does at Arkansas State.”

Arkansas State got its guy, and UB got its guy. Going with Halcovage, who learned his trade by observing Villanova coach Jay Wright, is a better move than going the rebound route and hiring a coach who was just turfed by a higher-profile school.

Maybe Halcovage is what this program needs to increase attendance from an average of 2,858 this past season by using his recruiting chops to add immediate difference-makers through the transfer portal and sign high school players that the program can develop and keep around.

Alnutt said completing the hire Thursday was equal parts excitement (he felt good about the decision) and relief (the decision was made). He worked a half-day at the office Friday and from home over the weekend. Now, it is his job to support the new guy and the figurative pot holes a rookie head coach encounters to make sure The Halcovage Era of UB Hoops is as successful as The Hurley/Oats Eras.