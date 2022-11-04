University at Buffalo men’s basketball at a glance

University at Buffalo Bulls

Arena: Alumni Arena.

Coach: Jim Whitesell, fourth season.

Last season’s record: 19-11, 13-6 Mid-American Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-8 Sr. F LaQuill Hardnett 2.7 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 16 steals, 16 blocked shots; 6-5 So. G Curtis Jones 2.5 ppg., 1.8 rpg., 35 assists, 14 steals.

Key losses: 6-5 G/F Jeenathan Williams 19.1 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 83 assists, 41 steals, 24 blocked shots; 6-0 G Ronaldo Segu 14.9 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 152 assists, 27 steals; 6-7 F Josh Mballa 13.0 ppg., 8.6 rpg., 24 blocked shots; 6-10 C David Skogman 8.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg.; 6-5 G Maceo Jack 9.5 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 35 assists, 15 steals.

Key newcomers: 6-4 5th year G Armoni Foster; 6-4 So. G Kanye Jones; 6-8 5th year F Sy Chatman; 6-11 Fr. C Isaac Jack.

Outlook: The Bulls will have a new look this season, as its top five scorers from last season (Williams, Segu, Mballa, Skogman and Maceo Jack) have either graduated, exhausted their eligibility or have transferred to other programs. Still, Whitesell is sticking with some of the tenets of UB basketball, including an emphasis on defense and doing little things that help the team, such as setting picks or making the extra pass to extend possession.

Strengths/question marks: The Bulls have gained athleticism and length, particularly at guard, as seven of its eight guards have listed heights of at least 6-foot-4. UB has added experience through the transfer portal with four Division I transfers and Foster, who was a Division II All-American at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The challenge is developing each player’s role and finding out how to expand it, and placing a continued emphasis on defense, a trademark of UB basketball.

UB will have to retool its inside presence, with the departures of Mballa and Skogman. Expect Hartnett to take on a bigger role, as well as forwards Adams, Chatman and Jonnivius Smith. Chatman averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 20 games last season at Illinois State.

UB has to replace its scoring losses and its experience, and the question with roster turnover isn’t just about who will emerge as successors to Williams on the wing and Segu at guard, but which players will be counted on to provide depth.

“Starting is for high school. At our level, at the mid-major level, you need to win with nine or 10 deep. Our really good teams have been teams that have been deep. I’m not as worried about the starters. Obviously, you’d like to find that rotation but that may take a while. But we need to develop that depth.”

What the coach said: “Win today, that’s the biggest thing. That’s how you get better. And approach it that way. The schedule, people say, it’s a tough schedule, and we’ve always had a good, challenging non-conference schedule. But you want to compete. Compete for championships and compete for postseason play, and I don’t think that’s changed in our minds, at all. It’s different because you don’t have as many familiar faces. But there’s a lot of potential.”

Buffalo roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

0 Kanye Jones So. G 6-4 190 Orlando, Fla.

1 LaQuill Hardnett Sr. F 6-8 205 Philadelphia, Pa.

2 Kidtrell Blocker So. G 6-5 185 Rochester

3 Curtis Jones So. G 6-5 180 Minneapolis, Minn.

4 Armoni Foster Sr. G 6-4 180 Meadville, Pa,

5 Zaakir Williamson R-Fr. F 6-7 230 Philadelphia, Pa,

10 Devin Ceaser Fr. G 6-1 172 Waldorf, Md.

11 Kuluel Mading So. F 6-9 208 High Point, N.C.

13 Zid Powell Jr. G 6-4 195 Philadelphia, Pa.

22 Sy Chatman Sr. F 6-8 227 Minneapolis, Minn.

23 Isaiah Adams Jr. F 6-6 210 Jacksonville, Fla.

24 Jonnivius Smith Jr. F 6-9 200 Selma, Ala.

31 Isaac Jack Fr. C 6-11 251 Port Alberni, British Columbia

33 Jaden Slaughter Fr. G 6-5 202 Buffalo

Buffalo schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 Colgate 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 James Madison 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 at UConn 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Drake# 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Howard/Wyoming# TBA

Nov. 21 TBA# TBA

Nov. 27 Canisius 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 St. Bonaventure 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 St. John Fisher 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Tulane% TBA

Dec. 18 at West Virginia 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 SUNY Canton 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Michigan State 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 Ohio* TBA

Jan. 7 Northern Illinois* Noon

Jan. 10 Miami (Ohio)* TBA

Jan. 14 at Central Michigan* TBA

Jan. 17 Bowling Green* TBA

Jan. 20 Toledo* 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Ball State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Kent State* 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 Akron* TBA

Feb. 4 at Western Michigan* 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Eastern Michigan* TBA

Feb. 11 Kent State* TBA

Feb. 14 at Ohio* 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Akron* TBA

Feb. 21 Central Michigan* TBA

Feb. 25 at Toledo* 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois* 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 Miami (Ohio)* TBA

Mar. 9-11 MAC Tournament&

# — at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

% — at Atlanta, Ga.

* — MAC game

& — at Cleveland