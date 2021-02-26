University at Buffalo football schedule set for 2021 season

The University at Buffalo football team will travel to Nebraska and host Coastal Carolina before attempting to defend its Mid-American Conference East Division title, according to the league schedule released Friday.

UB finished the season ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll. The Bulls went 6-1 in a 2020 season that was abbreviated by Covid-19 and did not begin until November. UB won its five MAC games and the MAC East Division championship, and finished the season with a 17-10 win against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. UB also completed its third consecutive winning season.

UB will open the season at Alumni Stadium against Wagner on Sept. 4 and then travel to Nebraska on Sept. 11, host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 18 and travel to Old Dominion on Sept. 25 to wrap up its nonconference schedule. Coastal was one of the nation's Cinderella stories this past season and it crashed the top 10 rankings in mid-December and finished 11-1.

The Bulls will play Western Michigan, Ohio, Bowling Green and Northern Illinois at home during conference play and travel to Kent State, Akron, Miami and Ball State in a rematch of last year's MAC championship game. The eight-game conference schedule includes five division opponents and three crossover opponents.