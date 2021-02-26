 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University at Buffalo football schedule set for 2021 season
0 comments
top story

University at Buffalo football schedule set for 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Lance Leipold

Buffalo Bulls head coach Lance Leipold.

 James P. McCoy

The University at Buffalo football team will travel to Nebraska and host Coastal Carolina before attempting to defend its Mid-American Conference East Division title, according to the league schedule released Friday. 

UB finished the season ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll. The Bulls went 6-1 in a 2020 season that was abbreviated by Covid-19 and did not begin until November. UB won its five MAC games and the MAC East Division championship, and finished the season with a 17-10 win against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. UB also completed its third consecutive winning season.

UB will open the season at Alumni Stadium against Wagner on Sept. 4 and then travel to Nebraska on Sept. 11, host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 18 and travel to Old Dominion on Sept. 25 to wrap up its nonconference schedule. Coastal was one of the nation's Cinderella stories this past season and it crashed the top 10 rankings in mid-December and finished 11-1. 

The Bulls will play Western Michigan, Ohio, Bowling Green and Northern Illinois at home during conference play and travel to Kent State, Akron, Miami and Ball State in a rematch of last year's MAC championship game. The eight-game conference schedule includes five division opponents and three crossover opponents. 

The MAC title game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Ford Field in Detroit. 

Home games in bold

Saturday, Sept. 4 – Wagner

Saturday, Sept. 11  at Nebraska

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Coastal Carolina

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Saturday, Sept. 25  at Old Dominion

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 9  at Kent State

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 23  at Akron

Saturday, Oct. 30 – Bowling Green

Saturday, Nov. 6  Bye

Tuesday, Nov. 9  at Miami

Wednesday, Nov.  17 – Northern Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 23  at Ball State

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News