At least one assistant from the University at Buffalo men's basketball program has found new employment.

Arkansas State announced Wednesday that Jamie Quarles, who was an assistant for the Bulls for the last six seasons, will join the Red Wolves' staff. Bryan Hodgson, an assistant at UB from 2015-19, was introduced earlier this week as Arkansas State's head coach.

Quarles was most recently UB's associate head coach as part of Jim Whitesell's staff. UB fired Whitesell on March 11, after four seasons as head coach.

Quarles has been coaching college basketball since 2011, when he joined the staff at Augusta State in Georgia, and joined the staff of former UB head coach Nate Oats prior to the 2017-18 season.

UB women promote Erin Sinnott

UB's athletic department announced Wednesday that Erin Sinnott has been promoted to an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team. Sinnott is a former Daemen University player who was UB’s director of basketball operations during Becky Burke’s first year as head coach in 2022-23.

Sinnott’s promotion comes after the departure of UB assistants Asia Dozier and Candyce Wheeler. Burke is in the process of finalizing the remainder of her staff, which also includes assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Wyatt Foust.