George Halcovage III will get his first taste of Mid-American Conference basketball when the University at Buffalo men’s team opens its conference schedule Jan. 2 at Central Michigan.

Halcovage, UB’s first-year coach, has the task of creating a turnaround. At 15-17 last season, the Bulls finished below .500 for the first time since 2012-13. The sixth-seeded Bulls exited the 2023 MAC Tournament after a 101-77 first-round loss to Akron in March.

Becky Burke will begin her second go-around as a coach in the MAC when the UB women open their conference schedule at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 against Kent State at Alumni Arena. Burke prepares for her second season with the Bulls with a nearly overhauled lineup and three new assistant coaches after a 12-16 season in 2022-23.

The MAC released its 18-game conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball Wednesday. Each team will play nine home games and nine road games.

The MAC men’s tournament is scheduled for March 14-16 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and the MAC women’s tournament is scheduled for March 13-16 in Cleveland. The top eight teams in the MAC qualify for the tournament, and the men’s and women’s tournament winners earn automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. UB last won the MAC men’s title in 2019, and last won the women’s title in 2022.

The UB men open the season Nov. 6 against Fairleigh Dickinson, part of a day-night doubleheader at Alumni Arena that starts with the UB women hosting Canisius at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at three MAC games to watch this season for the Bulls’ men’s and women’s basketball teams:

UB men

Jan. 2 at Central Michigan: After a nonconference schedule that includes games against Fairleigh Dickinson, Nov. 20 against Hofstra in the Gulf Coast Showcase and Dec. 5 at Butler, the Bulls will have a strong barometer of their program once they reach their MAC opener against the Chippewas in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Jan. 13 at Akron: The Zips unceremoniously ushered the Bulls out of the MAC Tournament, and that first-round loss led to major changes in UB’s program, beginning with the firing of head coach Jim Whitesell the next day and Halcovage’s hire from Villanova less than three weeks later. The Zips, though, are one of the conference’s stronger defensive teams, allowing opponents an average of 66.9 points per game, but lost guard Xavier Castaneda (21.7 points per game) to the pros.

March 2 vs. Toledo, Alumni Arena: This will be the second meeting of the season between the Rockets and Bulls, and the start of UB’s final three regular-season games – all at Alumni Arena. By that point, both the Bulls and Rockets could be racing for MAC Tournament berths. Toledo is one of the MAC’s perennially competitive teams, but hasn’t crossed the postseason threshold of winning a MAC title and making the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls are looking for their first win against Toledo since Feb. 14, 2020.

UB women

Jan. 3 vs. Kent State at Alumni Arena; March 2 at Kent State: The Bulls open the MAC schedule by hosting Kent State, then play their final regular-season road game at Kent State. This has become one of the more heated rivalries in the MAC, established by competitive games between the two teams during Felisha Legette-Jack’s 10-year tenure as coach of the Bulls. The Golden Flashes swept the Bulls in 2022-23, including a 64-63 win by Kent State that ended with a missed jumper by Bulls guard Zakiyah Winfield at the last second.

Jan. 27 at Toledo: This will be the only meeting between the Rockets and Bulls this season, and it is a rematch of a first-round MAC Tournament game in March, in which the No. 8 Bulls pushed the No. 1-seeded Rockets to the brink but lost 75-74 in overtime. It would have been a marquee win for Burke in her first season, given that Bulls fielded an extremely short bench due to injuries and mid-season departures, and made the MAC Tournament after going on a late-season run.

UB men's basketball MAC schedule

Game times TBA

Jan. 2: at Central Michigan

Jan. 6: vs. Western Michigan

Jan. 9: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Jan. 13: at Akron

Jan. 16: at Toledo

Jan. 23: vs. Ball State

Jan. 27: at Eastern Michigan

Jan. 30: at Ohio

Feb. 3: vs. Kent State

Feb. 6: at Bowling Green

Feb. 13: at Northern Illinois

Feb. 17: vs. Akron

Feb. 20: vs. Eastern Michigan

Feb. 24: at Western Michigan

Feb. 27: at Kent State

March 2: vs. Toledo

March 5: vs. Ohio

March 8: vs. Northern Illinois

March 14-16: MAC Tournament, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

UB women’s basketball MAC schedule

Jan. 3: vs. Kent State, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Central Michigan, TBA

Jan. 10: at Ball State, TBA

Jan. 13: vs. Akron, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Northern Illinois, TBA

Jan. 20: vs. Western Michigan, TBA

Jan. 24: vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

Jan. 27: at Toledo, TBA

Jan. 31: at Ohio, TBA

Feb. 3: vs. Eastern Michigan, TBA

Feb. 7: at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Feb. 17: at Akron, TBA

Feb. 21: vs. Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Ohio, 2 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Bowling Green, TBA

March 2: at Kent State, TBA

March 6: vs. Central Michigan, 6 p.m.

March 9: vs. Ball State, 2 p.m.

March 13-16: MAC Tournament, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland