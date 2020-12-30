Unbeaten Bona wishes it was better prepared for A-10 opener at Rhode Island

St. Bonaventure is undefeated entering Atlantic 10 men's basketball play for the first time in program history.

The Bonnies should feel like they’re in a good place heading into Wednesday’s clash at Rhode Island, except they do not feel completely prepared to start conference play due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on their season.

Bona has only played two games, with six others being scrapped due to Covid-19 issues. That includes the Bonnies’ last scheduled game Dec. 22 against the University at Buffalo. Being 2-0 is different than 8-0, or even 3-5 for that matter, which is the record the Rams bring into the meeting at Ryan Center.

“Having played only two games, it’s a concern,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “We don’t know what we really have. Guys haven’t been in great shape. You want the nonconference to be a time to work out the kinks, find out rotations and what works and what doesn’t work. We haven’t had that opportunity to do that, so it’s a little bit nerve wracking going into conference only playing two games, but that’s how it is. It’s a crazy year. We got to adapt to it and just do the best job that we can.”

Bona hasn’t won at Ryan Center since 2013 and is 2-10 all-time on the road against the Rams.