Unbeaten Bona wishes it was better prepared for A-10 opener at Rhode Island

St. Bonaventure is undefeated entering Atlantic 10 men's basketball play for the first time in program history.
The Bonnies should feel like they’re in a good place heading into Wednesday’s clash at Rhode Island, except they do not feel completely prepared to start conference play due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on their season.
Bona has only played two games, with six others being scrapped due to Covid-19 issues. That includes the Bonnies’ last scheduled game Dec. 22 against the University at Buffalo. Being 2-0 is different than 8-0, or even 3-5 for that matter, which is the record the Rams bring into the meeting at Ryan Center.
“Having played only two games, it’s a concern,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “We don’t know what we really have. Guys haven’t been in great shape. You want the nonconference to be a time to work out the kinks, find out rotations and what works and what doesn’t work. We haven’t had that opportunity to do that, so it’s a little bit nerve wracking going into conference only playing two games, but that’s how it is. It’s a crazy year. We got to adapt to it and just do the best job that we can.”
Bona hasn’t won at Ryan Center since 2013 and is 2-10 all-time on the road against the Rams.
“It’s great to be 2-0,” Schmidt said. “We beat two really good teams, but I wish we had seven to eight to 10 games under our belt so we can have a better feel for what we have and the guys have a better feel for how we well we want to play and the execution part of it.”
Bona has beaten Akron and Hofstra, a pair of teams with postseason expectations that got wiped out by the pandemic. Akron is the reigning Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, while Hofstra is the defending CAA Tournament champ.
What Bona does have working in its favor is the fact that it returns a veteran roster that includes three past All-A-10 team picks, including first-team pick and junior Kyle Lofton. While players may not be in complete game shape right now, experience is always handy to have around.
Junior Osun Osunniyi, a third-team all-conference pick who ranked 21st nationally in shots blocked, leads Bona in points (19.5) and rebounds per game (10.5). Lofton and Dominick Welch each average 16.5 points per game, with Lofton dishing 7.0 assists. Welch, the former Cheektowaga star and Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, has chipped in with 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
“It's good to have veterans, those veterans that understand what it's about, what the Atlantic 10 conference games are all about the intensity level, you know, so that's good,” Schmidt said. “We’re excited to play and you wish you had more games under your belt but that’s not how it is this year. We’re just going to try to do the best job (we can).”