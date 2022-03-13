UConn, Iowa, Arkansas, Providence among NCAA Tournament teams playing in Buffalo

UConn, Iowa, Arkansas and Providence are among the marquee teams assigned to play in the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday and Saturday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The bracket was released Sunday night.
There are four games in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo:
West region
No. 5 UConn (23-9) vs. No. 12. New Mexico State (26-6)
No. 4 Arkansas (25-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-5)
Support Local Journalism
Midwest region
No. 5 Iowa (26-9) vs. No. 12 Richmond (23-12)
No. 4 Providence (25-5) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State (30-4)
Times have not yet been announced.
The winners in each region will match up in the second round Saturday.
There are no longer vaccine and mask requirements at KeyBank Center.
This marks the seventh time Buffalo has hosted NCAA Tournament games since 2000 and the first time since 2017. The tournament is scheduled to return to Buffalo in 2026.