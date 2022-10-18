UB's throwback Bulls logo creates buzz for football, athletics

Jon Fuller toted a piece of equipment from western New York to Western Massachusetts last weekend, with the full intent of surprising the UB football team.

Inside a black duffel bag was a white football helmet with a specially designed blue logo of a snarling, charging bull.

Fuller, UB’s associate athletic director for communications, made a deal with Bulls coach Maurice Linguist. If UB won Saturday at Massachusetts, Linguist would present the helmet to his team in the visitors’ locker room at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

UB football tops UMass for fourth win in a row, as showdown with Toledo looms UB quarterback Cole Snyder threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns, and Jamari Gassett caught four passes for 85 yards as the Bulls defeated Massachusetts 34-7 in a nonconference game Saturday at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

UB beat UMass 34-7, and the Bulls unleashed a collective cheer when Linguist lifted the throwback helmet to show to his team.

“We were all excited about it,” UB linebacker Shaun Dolac said of the response to the logo reveal. “It’s the first-ever UB logo that’s a throwback for us, so it’s definitely going to be a cool experience for the guys.”

UB (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) will wear the blue retro logo on its white helmets when it faces Toledo at 1 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, in what’s become a marquee showdown between the Bulls, the MAC East Division leader, and the Rockets, the MAC West leader.

While UB’s uniforms have evolved and have been redesigned in its 24 seasons as an FBS program, it’s the first game in which the Bulls have donned any sort of throwback gear.

“I think it’s good to put something new on, a new helmet with a different logo on it,” UB running back Mike Washington said. “Like Deion Sanders said, ‘Look good, feel good, play good.’ That’s what it’s all about.

“I saw that helmet and was like, ‘We’re going to look icy. We’re going to look good this Saturday.’ We’ve got a new logo, and we’re just going to look different.”

Regenesis of the Bull

Fuller has worked in UB’s athletic department since 2002 and has long harbored the thought of doing a throwback game, but decided this was the year for it to come to fruition.

Fuller and his staff found the caricatured UB bull, which originally was introduced in the 1960s as a university logo. However, the stylized bull was officially used only once as a promotional tool for the athletic program.

It was re-introduced Oct. 24, 1992, at UB’s homecoming, when the Bulls were in their final season as a Division III program and playing their final game at the original UB Stadium on the university’s North campus. That day, under head coach Jim Ward, the Bulls defeated Hofstra 26-15, then relocated to newly built UB Stadium in 1993.

Nearly 30 years later, Fuller and Zach Monell, an assistant director of athletic communications at UB, were going through the athletic departments archived lineage of UB logos. Monell found the snarling bull, which Fuller quickly endorsed. Because the logo predated the advent of computerized storage, there were no digital files of the image, so Monell scanned the photo of the logo from an old media guide and enhanced it so that it could be blown up and used as a logo.

“The thought of this wasn't necessarily to honor a specific team or a specific era,” Fuller said. “But we've never done a throwback. It's really a way to honor the history of our football program. We've had football here for over 100 years, a lot of great teams, a lot of great players and coaches have come through this program, and we've never done a throwback game. We wanted to find a way of, how can we recognize the heritage and history of this program? Let's do a throwback. We pushed it, and then we said, ‘This is a pretty cool logo, let’s use this logo.’ ”

UB’s athletic department teased the unveiling of the throwback Bulls logo in a video posted late Saturday night on its social media accounts. UB’s athletic department released a full video Sunday morning, showing scenes of UB’s South campus on Main Street, and an individual in a UB football uniform walking towards the clock tower of Hayes Hall while donning the white helmet with a snarling blue cartoon bull.

Since then, alumni, football fans and memorabilia collectors have clamored for the newest Bull – or at least an item emblazoned with the throwback Bull.

Mark Alnutt, UB’s vice president and director of athletics, said the athletic department initially ordered 300 shirts, and plans to at least double the next order of shirts, which are on sale at the Bulls Team Shop in Alumni Arena, and will be on sale at UB’s football game this weekend.

“My mom already wants one, so I’ll probably go up to Alumni (Arena) and grab one for her,” said Dolac, a junior from West Seneca East. “It’s an awesome logo. A lot of people love it. I’ve been looking on Twitter and a lot of people are commenting on it, that they want those logos, shirts, and everything of it.”

Additionally, stickers and pennants displaying the throwback Bulls logo will be distributed Saturday at UB Stadium.

The UB Bull reincarnate wasn’t UB’s first candidate for this weekend. However, it was the Grade A prize-winning pick among the athletic department.

“This was better than what we were going to initially use,” Alnutt said. “The first one looked more like a goat than a bull, so I like this one, a lot better.”

Continuing to build the brand

Almost all of the players on UB's current roster weren't even born when UB re-introduced the blue-and-white bull logo in October of 1992. That fall, the Atlanta Braves faced the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, and the Buffalo Bills were 4-2 as they approached the bye week that October. The country was in the throes of a presidential race between Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, and Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

There’s a certain appeal to a throwback logo from 1992 or a circa 1981 Hartford Whalers green road jersey, and the unveiling of the Bull this past weekend evoked a sense of nostalgia, a warm reminder of what has passed and once was.

“It’s from where we’ve come from, all the way back to the 1950s or ‘60s, and it’s what they first had,” Dolac said. “It’s a great feeling, to know all the guys who played on those teams before, with that logo, can see it and be like, ‘That is cool, they’re bringing our logo back.’ They can get the feel for it, and all of us can get a great experience having that logo with us.”

The throwback also adds to UB’s branding reach – already recognizable by the interlocked “U” and “B” in the university’s logo, coupled with the stylized Bull on UB’s current helmets and below the neckline of its jerseys.

How UB football's Tyler Doty maximized time – and time off – to earn a starting spot Doty is in line to make his fourth consecutive start this season when the Bulls (3-3) play Saturday at Massachusetts. Doty is believed to be the first player from St. Joe’s to regularly start for the Bulls since Naaman Roosevelt started at wide receiver in 2009.

“Anything we could do to recognize the brand, and it’s grown tremendously since I've been here,” said Alnutt, who donned a blue T-shirt with the Bull emblazoned on it when he attended UB football’s Tuesday press conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “We made that original change from the State of New York (brand) to that, but now we can supplement it with a secondary mark that gets people excited, gets alumni excited, gets fans excited. That does wonders. Plus, we’ve seen, from a social media standpoint, the feedback that's out there is positive.”

This doesn’t mean Victor E. Bull, UB’s plush, horned blue-and-white brown mascot, will be put out to pasture. The 25-year old will continue to roam the sidelines at UB athletic events.

The newest – or renewed – UB Bull logo, though, is still in search of its roots. According to university archives, the logo could be based on the design for “Buster the Bull” created in 1954 by Stuart Hample, a 1950 UB graduate who became a renowned children’s author, cartoonist and humorist.

This UB Bull doesn’t have an official name yet, which leaves the farm gates open to another branding opportunity.

Maybe Benny the Bull? Or quite possibly Bobby, Brady or Billy?

“Bully the Bull, I guess,” Dolac said, laughing.