Re’Shawna Stone, a guard on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team, and Daryl Banks III and Yann Farell, who are on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, have earned all-conference honors.

The Mid-American Conference announced its all-conference women’s basketball teams and the Atlantic 10 announced its all-conference men’s teams Tuesday.

Stone is a second-team All-MAC selection; Banks is a third-team All-Atlantic 10 selection; and Farell is an Atlantic 10 all-rookie team selection.

Stone, a graduate transfer from Glenville State, leads UB in scoring (17.3 points per game) and has averaged 5.1 rebounds and has 103 assists and 41 steals. She’s shot 41% on 3-pointers (43 for 105) and has started all 27 of UB’s games.

Banks, a redshirt junior guard who transferred from Saint Peter’s prior to the season, led the Bonnies and was tied for ninth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (15.6 points per game) and led the nation in minutes per game (38.2). He also has 70 assists and 35 steals.

Farell, a freshman forward, has started all 31 of Bona’s games, averaging 8.9 points and six rebounds. He is also shooting 41.3% on 3-pointers (62 for 150).

The UB women open the MAC Tournament as the No. 8 seed and face No. 1 Toledo in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bona men open the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the No. 9 seed and face No. 8 Davidson at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.