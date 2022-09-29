UB's quarterbacks from Section VI shine a light on local football

Cole Snyder understands the visibility and responsibility that comes with playing college football close to home. The University at Buffalo quarterback grew up in the Southern Tier, played high school football at Southwestern, and joined what is essentially his hometown program after a three-season stay at Rutgers.

Snyder will be UB's starting quarterback when the Bulls (1-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) host Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, and he is the third Section VI quarterback to start at UB since 2015, when Joe Licata played his last game for the Bulls.

Matt Myers is Snyder’s backup and is a Section VI/Monsignor Martin Athletic Association product. Myers played at West Seneca West and at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, and started five games for the Bulls in 2019 and two games in 2021.

“It makes the program stand out more, locally,” Snyder said. “More guys want to come here if they see guys from Section VI playing on the team, and I think it’s great for Section VI to get more notoriety.”

Prior to Licata, Randall Secky from Maple Grove was the last quarterback from Western New York to start for the Bulls since they began play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level in 1999; Secky played for the Bulls from 2001-04.

Seeing Snyder and Myers at UB gives some current Section VI quarterbacks a dose of inspiration for their own futures. It also gives Licata, who is now the football coach at Williamsville South, a sense of pride and a sense of familiarity, a way of saying, “I’m a part of this succession, and I can relate.”

“Playing football in Section VI is part of our identity,” said Licata, who played at UB from 2012-15 and holds UB career records for passing yards (9,485) and touchdowns (76). “There’s something a little more to prove, and that’s something that Cole, Matt and I have in common. There’s a certain moxie I expect from a quarterback, and those guys have it.”

Representing Section VI at the Division I level

High school football players and coaches openly acknowledge that Western New York isn’t a football recruiting hotbed. Seeing a quarterback from Western New York play at the Division I level, either from a Section VI school or a Monsignor Martin program, is even more unlikely, but there are exceptions. The recent group includes Snyder, Myers, Licata, Christian Veilleux (Canisius High/Penn State), Jake Dolegala (St. Francis/Central Connecticut State) and Chad Kelly (St. Joe’s/Ole Miss).

Having two local quarterbacks at UB isn’t a complete anomaly. Myers joined UB as a freshman in 2018, and a year later, Starpoint quarterback Aaron Chase joined the Bulls as a walk-on; he now plays at St. John Fisher. Snyder joined UB as a midyear transfer in January.

“We all kind of have the same aspirations, the same kind of childhood dream of playing football, and continuing to play it at the highest level that we can,” Myers said. “I think we’re all pretty grateful to play in our own city, to play for our hometown team and to make our family and friends proud.”

Quarterbacks who want to follow Snyder and Myers from high school to college have noticed, too.

“Maybe the level of play and the skill set gets lost in the mix with so many good athletes and good players,” said Trey Drake, a senior quarterback at Jamestown. “But seeing those guys gives elite Section VI quarterbacks hope, that there are people watching them.”

“The model is that it can be done. Everyone says it’s hard to get recruited out here, but if you put in the work, and it takes lots of sacrifice and unseen hours, and people don’t see the work that goes into it, but those guys are setting a great example for us.”

Licata was strategic in his decision to play football at UB.

“For me, and it sounds like a very PR-type answer, I wanted to represent my hometown, build my brand and have opportunities to build my brand,” said Licata, who also trains quarterbacks and was UB’s senior offensive analyst and director of high school and alumni relations during the 2021 season. “I rolled the dice, and it worked, and I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities because of that.”

Licata, though, explained there’s both an incentive and a certain weight that comes with playing college football in the region where you grew up and played high school football.

“Having the opportunity to represent your hometown is pretty special, but it’s also a responsibility,” Licata said. “It’s a little bit of pressure. If you don’t get the starting job, someone will see you and ask, ‘Well, why aren’t you starting?’ But then, say, you go to Bowling Green, and nobody will know who the quarterback was at, say, West Seneca East or at Starpoint.”

What it means for current Section VI quarterbacks

Cayden Stupak is a sophomore quarterback at West Seneca West, which is Myers’ alma mater. Watching Myers’ progress from high school to college – including helping the Indians win the 2017 Class A state championship – gave Stupak a road map of sorts.

“Matt and Cole show us that if we work hard enough, anyone can make it to the next level,” Stupak said. “For our team, Matt gives us a lot of motivation, seeing him make it to UB from here, after taking our team all the way to states.”

Drake, Jamestown’s quarterback, has verbally committed to play football at North Dakota State, one of the premier Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Drake considered Snyder a role model when he played at Southwestern, and has built a relationship with Snyder by training with him and quarterbacks coach John Kinder, a former Syracuse quarterback.

“It’s extremely humbling to consider that I’m even up there with those names,” Drake said. “But it’s a testament to hard work, the unseen hours that goes into my craft.

“I always looked up to guys like that, and I try to go out of my way to give that extra push to younger players. Those guys are looking up to you, and their eyes are on you, all the time. It’s awesome to be in that position and to look back at when I was younger, looking up to those guys.”

Myers also understands the value of that sequence of local quarterbacks playing at UB.

“Me, and Cole, and a bunch of other guys that are at other colleges from Section VI, we’re trying to show the way and show everybody that you can make it, that it is possible,” Myers said. “Buffalo and Section VI is just a little underrecruited, compared to a lot of places, but we’re trying to pave the way.”