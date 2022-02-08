UB's NCAA financial report shows $2.5 million revenue decrease in 2020-21 fiscal year

Two years ago, college athletic directors across the country knew the Covid-19 pandemic was going to put a dent in their budgets.

The picture of how the pandemic impacted the University at Buffalo athletic department's finances in the most recent fiscal year became a lot clearer this month.

While UB’s athletic department finished in the black for the 2020-21 fiscal year, there was a drop of more than $2.5 million in revenues from the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the annual standardized financial statement the school must file with the NCAA. The News obtained the filing through a Freedom of Information Law request.

UB’s athletic department finished with an excess of $54,410. The athletic department had $36,268,695 million in revenues, and $36,214,285 million in expenses from July 2020 to June 2021. However, the athletic department had $38,769,015 in revenues and $36,849,290 in expenses during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the NCAA filings.

Factors that impacted UB's revenue streams included the absence of fans in the stands, the loss of marquee football games at Power Five programs and payouts to coaches who left UB.