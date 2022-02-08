UB's NCAA financial report shows $2.5 million revenue decrease in 2020-21 fiscal year

Two years ago, college athletic directors across the country knew the Covid-19 pandemic was going to put a dent in their budgets.
The picture of how the pandemic impacted the University at Buffalo athletic department's finances in the most recent fiscal year became a lot clearer this month.
While UB’s athletic department finished in the black for the 2020-21 fiscal year, there was a drop of more than $2.5 million in revenues from the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the annual standardized financial statement the school must file with the NCAA. The News obtained the filing through a Freedom of Information Law request.
UB’s athletic department finished with an excess of $54,410. The athletic department had $36,268,695 million in revenues, and $36,214,285 million in expenses from July 2020 to June 2021. However, the athletic department had $38,769,015 in revenues and $36,849,290 in expenses during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the NCAA filings.
Factors that impacted UB's revenue streams included the absence of fans in the stands, the loss of marquee football games at Power Five programs and payouts to coaches who left UB.
“What you’re looking at, especially when you’re looking at that fiscal year, is that essentially, we were impacted by ticket sales for football and basketball, and those are a major source of revenue,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said. “Not having folks in those venues, that’s a key draw for our sponsors. We had a digital presence, and games were televised and streamed, but you didn’t have the bodies in the arena.”
However, the drop in revenues is something that likely won't be permanent, as budgets change from year to year and as the country and the world continues to operate in the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Very quickly, we're seeing people acting like Covid is gone," said, Andy Schwarz, an antitrust economist with a subspecialty in sports. "Most of the world is acting like things are normal again. The Super Bowl is going to be packed. Ticket revenue is going to bounce back. I don't think we'll have to worry, can schools handle another Covid year?"
There's also a general point about college athletic budgets that Schwarz clarifies.
"It's really important to recognize that, generally speaking, college athletic departments don't lose money, even with expenses that exceed revenues," said Schwarz, who is based in Northern California. "Athletic departments have expenses that exceed revenues to spend money on sports. They don't lose money."
A look at the revenue streams
Because fans were not allowed at basketball and football games during the 2020-21 school year, UB recorded just $5,472 in ticket revenue compared to $1.26 million in the previous year.
Football games at Ohio State and Kansas State were taken off the 2020 schedule due to Covid-19 limiting schedules to conference-only games, which nullified payouts that would have totaled $2.7 million. UB is now scheduled to face Ohio State in September 2028, but the game against Kansas State has not yet been rescheduled.
UB’s expenses were also streamlined as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recruiting was impacted for more than a year due to an NCAA-mandated moratorium on face-to-face recruiting and campus visits. Seasons were shortened along with other protocols that meant less was spent on travel and lodging.
UB spent $1.5 million on Covid-19 testing, but received federal, university and conference assistance; Alnutt said UB covered testing expenses, while the Mid-American Conference reimbursed UB for football testing. UB as an institution received $21,106,541 in federal stimulus money through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which included $1.284 million allocated toward Covid-19 testing for UB’s athletes, according to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES)/HEERF allocation information obtained by the News through a FOIL request.
UB’s athletic department did not receive any loans from either the SUNY system or from the MAC, but utilized its reserves.
One area in which UB's finances showed a significant change – but had nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic: severance payments. Nate Wills, UB’s deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer, clarified that UB made severance payments of $526,728, including $495,977 to football coaches who left UB or were not retained on the new staff when Lance Leipold became the head coach at Kansas in April 2021. Those payments were related to the balance of employment terms and/or vacation payouts.
UB also had a revenue jump under the category “other operating revenue”: the buyout that came from Leipold leaving for Kansas, which totaled $525,655.
UB’s Make It PossiBULL fundraising campaign for the 2020-21 school year raised about $800,000, short of its goal of $1 million. UB, though, received a major gift that went toward renovations of the football locker room at UB Stadium in the fall of 2020. Alnutt did not specify how much it was, but said it was “around the mid-six figures.”
Revenue decreases across college sports
Decreases in revenue, though, aren’t just isolated to UB’s athletic department. Across the country, athletic department data that’s been reported shows revenue drops were in millions of dollars between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years. Among those athletic programs:
• Nebraska: The Lincoln (Neb.) Journal-Star reported that Nebraska’s athletic department had a $41.5 million drop in revenue.
• Connecticut: Hearst Media Group of Connecticut reported that UConn generated $17.7 million less in revenue.
• Cincinnati: The News Record, the University of Cincinnati’s student newspaper, reported that Cincinnati saw a decrease of $19.6 million.
• Iowa: The Des Moines (Iowa) Register reported that Iowa lost $71 million in revenues, including a reduction of more than $25 million in ticket revenues and $24 million in financial contributions.
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, local athletic directors prepared for uncertainty. Alnutt told The News that he had crafted several versions of the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, whether it was a routine annual budget or one that forecasted cuts of up to 25%.
Former St. Bonaventure athletic director Tim Kenney told The News in April 2020 that he expected the athletic department’s finances to take a hit.
Alnutt, Kenney and Canisius athletic director Bill Maher anticipated that financial gifts to athletic departments would decrease, while Niagara athletic director Simon Gray anticipated a smaller annual distribution from the NCAA.
NCAA financial forms from the St. Bonaventure, Canisius and Niagara athletic department were not available; private institutions are exempt from state FOIL laws. As of Feb. 2, data for the 2020-21 fiscal year was not yet available for any of the three athletic departments through the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act's data analysis website.
"What happened in the Covid year (2020-21) is that schools may have incurred a bigger deficit, which caused debt to grow," said Schwarz, the California-based antitrust economist. "If they lost money in the Covid year, they went into a hole, and they incurred a one-time deficit that they had do deal with.
"They'll have to work this out: How do they generate a surplus to pay down that debt? But it's not a problem on an annual basis."
Like Schwarz, Alnutt believes UB’s athletic department will rebound from the decreases in revenue during the most recent fiscal year. Fans were back in the stands for football games at UB Stadium and for basketball games and volleyball matches at Alumni Arena, though not at previous capacities.
Additionally, the MAC and the NCAA are no longer requiring three-times-a-week Covid testing for athletes and athletic staffers who have been vaccinated and have received a booster, unless they are symptomatic or are deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
There’s an anticipated revenue from multimedia rights and NCAA Tournament conference shares, as well as an anticipated payout of $1.2 million for its Sept. 3 football game at Maryland and a guarantee of $150,000 for its Oct. 15 football game at Massachusetts, according to game contracts obtained through FOIL requests.
“What you’ll see this upcoming fiscal year (2021-22) is more of that gap being closed,” Alnutt said. “A lot of that is when you realize the loss of revenue that occurred, and we’re realizing that now. In that same token, we need to continue to find ways to get people into the venues. We need to continue knocking on peoples’ doors and pounding the pavement for financial support.
“If you take a snapshot of it, and there’s an asterisk next to it because of Covid-19, it’s not a daunting task to close it, and to be able to operate so that we can compete for championships and give athletes the best experience.”
Areas where UB had significant changes in revenues and expenses during the 2020-21 fiscal year
Revenues
Overall
2020-21 fiscal year (FY): $36,268,695
2019-20 FY: $38,769,015
Guarantees (payouts for games)
2020-21 FY: $38,000
2019-20 FY: $1,617,000
Ticket sales
2020-21 FY: $5,472
2019-20 FY: $1,266,221
Program, novelty, parking and concession sales
2020-21 FY: $13,253
2019-20 FY: $111,821
Contributions
2020-21 FY: $348,024
2019-20 FY: $689,316
Sports camp revenues
2020-21 FY: $68,973
2019-20 FY: $170,031
Other operating revenue (anything that doesn’t specifically fit into a defined revenue reporting category)
2020-21 FY: $525,665
2019-20 FY: $28,043
Expenses
Overall operating expenses
2020-21 FY: $36,214,285
2019-20 FY: $36,849,290
Coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses paid by university
2020-21 FY: $8,082,171
2019-20 FY: $7,441,935
Severance payments
2020-21 FY: $526,728
2019-20 FY: $45,256
Guarantees
2020-21 FY: $40,500
2019-20 FY: $666,000
Team travel
2020-21 FY: $1,683,618
2019-20 FY: $2,242,877
Game expenses
2020-21 FY: $310,220
2019-20 FY: $911,842
Athletic facilities debt, service, leases and rental fee
2020-21 FY: $1,077,096
2019-20 FY: $391,421
Medical expenses and insurance