Mark Alnutt, the University at Buffalo's vice president and director of athletics, has been named to the NCAA Division I Council.
The NCAA Division I Council is responsible for day-to-day Division I decision-making, and the council includes athletic directors, athletic administrators, senior woman administrators, faculty athletic representatives and student-athletes.
Alnutt is in his sixth year as UB's athletic director. His term on the NCAA Division I Council begins Aug. 1, and will continue through June 30, 2027.
Alnutt also was reappointed to the NCAA Division I football oversight committee for a second term.
Contact Rachel via email at rlenzi@buffnews.com, or via direct message at twitter.com/rachelmlenzi.