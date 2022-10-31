UB's Marcus Fuqua, tied for national lead in interceptions, gains confidence to help defense soar

Marcus Fuqua didn’t hold back when he assessed his performance with the University at Buffalo football team in 2021.

He said it was one of his worst seasons in football. But that lack of production and lack of satisfaction became the impetus for Fuqua, a safety and a redshirt junior from Michigan, to reconstruct his confidence.

As a result, Fuqua has become one of the Bulls’ most efficient defensive backs this season. And, yes, one of its players who carries a stronger sense of self-assurance.

“It starts with confidence,” Fuqua said. “You got to believe in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself, you're not going to be pleased. That's the biggest thing that's changed from last season.”

Fuqua has five interceptions, tied with four others for most in the nation at the Football Bowl Subdivision; he had three in UB’s 34-27 win Oct. 22 against Toledo.

Fuqua also has five pass breakups for the Bulls (5-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), who play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio.

If the Bulls win at Ohio (5-3, 3-1), they will earn their sixth win of the season and become bowl-eligible for the fifth time in six seasons. UB also earned bowl eligibility in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Fuqua’s game against Toledo helped the Bulls strengthen their hold on first place in the MAC East Division, as UB has a one-game lead over Ohio and Bowling Green, who are tied for second at 3-1. It also garnered a few accolades for Fuqua.

Fuqua was named the MAC East’s defensive player of the week Oct. 24. A day later, the Football Writers Association of America announced Fuqua as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week; Fuqua is the first player from the Bulls to earn the national honor.

The Lending Tree Bowl announced Fuqua as its MAC player of the week Oct. 26.

“He's a guy that we talked about, from the onset, of just consistency, daily discipline,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “It's the slight edge of doing the small things, the right things, over long periods of time, and those things accumulate and add up. And then you see the results. Game one against Maryland, Marcus Fuqua has an interception. He comes back in the middle of Bowling Green, he makes plays. He's just continuing. I think he's scratching the surface right now.”

Fuqua joined UB’s defense as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He made his first start in a 42-17 win Nov. 17, 2020, at Bowling Green, finishing with an interception and three tackles, but he and his teammates had to learn a new defense in a matter of weeks after Linguist and his staff took over in May 2021.

Statistically, Fuqua had a respectable season in 2021, registering 59 tackles, a forced fumble and three pass breakups in 11 games. His confidence, though, wasn’t where it needed to be.

But after the 2021 season, he had more time to grow acclimated to UB’s defensive scheme in preparation for this season.

This year, Fuqua and his teammates had the full course of an offseason – winter workouts, spring practices, summer workouts and preseason camp in August – to learn the nuances of UB’s defense.

Fuqua also stepped back after last season, and got honest with himself.

“I just had to know that I can make the plays,” said Fuqua, who also has 35 tackles and a fumble recovery this season. “I might have been in position a lot last year. I just didn't finish the play. That's another reason why we're winning so much, now. As a team, we're finishing. That’s a big part of the game, finishing.”

He explained his value as a safety in UB’s defense: The safeties are the last line of defense for a team. If the safeties aren’t efficient, he explained, an opponent is going to score a touchdown – “100 percent,” Fuqua emphasized.

Being efficient as a safety, he said, is being at the right place when and where you’re supposed to be in the course of a play, and making the right plays when the momentum of a play comes your way, whether it’s a pass intended for a wide receiver or a running back who slips through the first two levels of the defense.

Against Toledo, Fuqua intercepted a Hail Mary pass attempt by Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn at the UB 6-yard line, as the first half expired. Then his second interception – he caught a pass by Finn that caromed off the hands of UB linebacker Shaun Dolac – set up the drive that resulted in Ron Cook Jr.’s 30-yard touchdown run, which gave the Bulls a 31-27 lead seven minutes into the fourth.

With a little more than three minutes left, Fuqua returned his third interception 21 yards to the Rockets 39. On UB’s ensuing drive, Alex McNulty’s 42-yard field goal opened UB’s lead to 34-27 with 47 seconds left.

“And you can’t play at safety without being efficient,” Fuqua said. “That is, if not, the most important thing. You have to finish.”

What makes Fuqua both an effective and efficient defensive back, UB linebacker James Patterson said, is that Fuqua is always within reach of the ball.

“He’s always, always on top of the defense, in covering and doing the right things,” Patterson said. "If you look at the film, you turn and all you see is Marcus. If you really understand defense and you’re playing Cover 2 (a zone defense where the safeties play two deep zones), he’s always in his half, he’s always doing the things to help the corner look good. When you're efficient, you’ve got to do your job so you make everybody else look good around you.”

Fuqua hasn’t reached his ceiling yet, either. Linguist wants the safety to continue to evaluate himself, to improve and to continue to lead UB’s defense.

“He has to be his own biggest critic,” Linguist said. “We have to be our own biggest critic. That's how you really improve and grow. Not be a prisoner of any moment, good or bad, but how do you go right back to the process of what you have to do to improve? Can I go to weights on time and put the right weight on the bar, take care of my reps, do it with a lot of intensity and passion, and do it and do it that way every single day? Can I just stay in the moment and own the process of what I have to do to improve and grow?

“How you do the small, right things over long periods of time, Marcus is on that, and playing very well because of that.”

FBS leaders in interceptions:

John Torchio, Wisconsin: 5

Clark Phillips III, Utah: 5

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State: 5

Marcus Fuqua, UB: 5

Bentlee Sanders, Nevada: 5