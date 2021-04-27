 Skip to main content
UB's Lance Leipold a candidate for Kansas opening
top story

UB's Lance Leipold a candidate for Kansas opening

Buffalo Miami (Ohio) College football

University at Buffalo coach Lance Leipold talks with quarterback Kyle Vantrease during a timeout against Miami (Ohio) Nov. 10 at UB Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

The University of Kansas is closing in on the hire of its next football coach, and University at Buffalo coach Lance Leipold is believed to be one of the top candidates.

Two sources told The News that Leipold has interviewed at Kansas for the opening, though it is unclear if it was an in-person interview or a videoconference interview.

The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that Kansas is expected to announce its hire in the next week to replace Les Miles, who was fired March 8 after two seasons.

Army’s Jeff Monken, Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko are also among the top candidates for the opening, ESPN and CBS Sports reported. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd also reported that Kansas could announce its hire within the next 24 to 48 hours

UB, through an athletic department spokesperson, has declined to comment on Leipold’s potential interest in the opening at Kansas.

Kansas said in a statement March 8 that it had decided to “mutually part ways” with Miles, who was initially placed on administrative leave three days prior, stemming from a report that detailed accusations Miles had sexually harassed female students who worked in the LSU athletic department, while he was coach of the Tigers from 2005 to 2016.

Leipold was also a finalist for the head-coaching opening at Illinois in December. Illinois hired Bret Bielema to replace Lovie Smith, who was fired after five seasons.

Leipold is 37-33 in six seasons with UB. The Bulls won the 2018 and 2020 MAC East Division titles and have been bowl-eligible for the last four seasons, including wins in the Bahamas Bowl in 2019 and the Camellia Bowl in 2020.

The Bulls also earned the program’s first national ranking in school history, entering the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Dec. 6, and finished the 2020 season at No. 25 in the final AP poll.

Leipold signed a contract extension on Jan. 1, 2020, which expires Dec. 31, 2024. Leipold earned a base salary of $474,300 and additional compensation of $150,000 this season, according to his contract, which was obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Act request. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

