UB's Lance Leipold a candidate for Kansas opening

The University of Kansas is closing in on the hire of its next football coach, and University at Buffalo coach Lance Leipold is believed to be one of the top candidates.

Two sources told The News that Leipold has interviewed at Kansas for the opening, though it is unclear if it was an in-person interview or a videoconference interview.

The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that Kansas is expected to announce its hire in the next week to replace Les Miles, who was fired March 8 after two seasons.

Army’s Jeff Monken, Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko are also among the top candidates for the opening, ESPN and CBS Sports reported. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd also reported that Kansas could announce its hire within the next 24 to 48 hours.

UB, through an athletic department spokesperson, has declined to comment on Leipold’s potential interest in the opening at Kansas.