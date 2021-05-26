UB's Jonathan Surdej, Lancaster's Natalia Surdej throw the distance in track and field

The desire to compete has almost been natural for Jonathan and Natalia Surdej. So has the urge to compete against each other.
Natalia saw her older brother, Jonathan, develop into a stellar track and field athlete, and he encouraged her to do the same. She was 11 and a sixth grader at Lancaster Middle School when she first competed, and immediately took to the weight throw a year later.
Then, when she made the varsity track and field team at Lancaster High School as a seventh grader, she realized something: Anything Jonathan could do, Natalia wanted to make it her own – and go further.
“He was just starting to get really good, and it was really good to see him do so well,” said Natalia, whose brother is two years older. “But I would think, ‘I can’t be the worst athlete in the family. I’ve got to step it up!’
“Watching him inspired me to want to do better, to try to do better.”
They have become two of Western New York’s top throwers at the high school and college levels. Jonathan is a sophomore at UB who will compete in the men’s shot put in the East Preliminary of the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla. Natalia is a senior at Lancaster and holds the nation’s top high-school mark in the indoor event this year (63 feet, five inches). She plans to compete in track and field next year at the University of Connecticut.
“She wants to do everything that I do, better,” said Jonathan, who won the Mid-American Conference men’s shot put championship earlier this month. “She’s gotten me there. It’s a good push from her.”
‘The 12-year-old’
Jonathan Surdej originally played soccer but gravitated towards the throws when he began competing in track. When he encouraged his sister to try the shot put, she initially had trouble adapting to its nuances. It wasn’t just about heaving an 8-pound orb as far as one could toss it. It involved mechanics, timing and hand-eye coordination.
For Natalia, it also meant making a switch.
“He kept trying to push me to throw the shot after one of his meets,” Natalia recalled. “I finally did it, and it took a bit to get used to it, but I was throwing it right-handed. Then, I tried throwing it with my left hand. That’s when I figured out what would work for me.”
She was a natural at the weight throw, though. As a seventh grader, she threw the apparatus anywhere from 36 to 40 feet.
“It took me no more than two weeks to get the technique down,” Natalia said. “With the shot, it took me more than a month.”
She was throwing the weight farther than some of her older teammates at Lancaster. Her adjustment also garnered her a nickname among her teammates.
“I was in the seventh grade and I was beating most of the seniors on the team,” she said. “They called me ‘the 12-year-old.’ ”
While Natalia was earning the respect and the occasional ribbing from her teammates, her older brother was becoming one of the state’s top high school shot putters, and doing it with only part of his vision. The optic nerve in his right eye never fully developed, so he is legally blind in his right eye, with only some peripheral vision.
"You can't look at it as a disability," he said. "I have to look at it as something I have to overcome, as an athlete. There are things I wish I could do, like watch the (shot) with my right eye. But you can't, so you think, I've got to hit the ball that much harder, at a point."
Jonathan said that in throwing, he has gained a better understanding of spatial awareness inside the confines of the thrower's circle, and has developed a better sense of timing.
“He’s been in sports all his life, and every sport he has played, he has been able to manage it all,” Natalia said. “I don’t know how he does it. He focuses on so much else that helps him be a good athlete. It’s like he has a sixth sense.”
Then, she laughed.
“We really don’t talk about it, either, unless he loses something,” she said. “Then I can tease him about it. But I’m the only one who can.”
Continuing a tradition
Earlier this month, Jonathan became the 11th consecutive UB athlete to win the MAC championship in the men's shot put, with a distance of 17.77 meters (58 feet, 3 3/4 inches). He joins Rob Golabek (2010, 2011, 2012), Jon Jones (2013, 2014, 2015), Ryan Cribbin (2016, 2018) and Devon Patterson (2017, 2019).
He competes with a heavier shot at UB – 16 pounds, instead of 12 pounds – and has gained 40 pounds. He’s found more technical and mechanical ways to improve his throws, including positioning, release points and speed inside the thrower’s circle.
“Getting to grow that here, it’s been a phenomenal experience, because everyone is pushing you to that next level and trying to make you the best athlete you can be,” he said.
Natalia won the 2020 indoor Federation championship in the shot put (42-9 3/4) and was second in the 20-pound weight throw (56-11 3/4). She won the weight throw at the adidas Indoor Nationals in February, which boosted her confidence as she prepared for her final high school season.
“It’s amazing to say you’re a national champion, but I really don’t tell a lot of people that,” she said.
Her older brother is preparing for the East Preliminary in Florida. Forty-eight throwers will compete, and the top 12 finishers advance to the NCAA championships, scheduled for June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
Given his qualifying mark of 17.77 meters, Surdej is realistic. He may not get to the national championships. The top 12 East qualifiers have qualifying marks of at least 19.61 meters (64-3).
But he hopes that competing in the NCAA regional will help strengthen his foundation. He won’t be overwhelmed by being around some of the nation’s top throwers. Instead, he sees it as a constructive opportunity.
“I’m just looking to go there and get experience, to understand the atmosphere and grow as an athlete in that field,” Jonathan said. “I want to be there, so that way, I can feel what it feels like and then next year, I can take that next step, to be able to qualify for nationals."
As Natalia has watched her brother develop into one of the MAC’s top shot putters, she’s witnessed it with a healthy sense of awe and respect.
“I love watching all of his meets, and even though I’m bummed I wasn’t able to go to many of them this year, I can feel what he’s going through,” she said. “I can feel his nerves, and when he’s throwing, I understand the movements. It’s like a twin power, almost, even though we’re not twins. It’s crazy. I can feel his excitement.”