UB's Jonathan Surdej, Lancaster's Natalia Surdej throw the distance in track and field

“I was in the seventh grade and I was beating most of the seniors on the team,” she said. “They called me ‘the 12-year-old.’ ”

While Natalia was earning the respect and the occasional ribbing from her teammates, her older brother was becoming one of the state’s top high school shot putters, and doing it with only part of his vision. The optic nerve in his right eye never fully developed, so he is legally blind in his right eye, with only some peripheral vision.

"You can't look at it as a disability," he said. "I have to look at it as something I have to overcome, as an athlete. There are things I wish I could do, like watch the (shot) with my right eye. But you can't, so you think, I've got to hit the ball that much harder, at a point."

Jonathan said that in throwing, he has gained a better understanding of spatial awareness inside the confines of the thrower's circle, and has developed a better sense of timing.

“He’s been in sports all his life, and every sport he has played, he has been able to manage it all,” Natalia said. “I don’t know how he does it. He focuses on so much else that helps him be a good athlete. It’s like he has a sixth sense.”

Then, she laughed.